PREP FOOTBALL=

Big Horn 40, Upton-Sundance 6

Big Piney 12, Rocky Mountain 6

Casper Kelly Walsh 17, Cheyenne South 7

Casper Natrona 14, Cheyenne Central 10

Cheyenne East 52, Thunder Basin 42

Cody 67, Worland 7

Douglas 45, Gering, Neb. 24

Evanston 34, Riverton 7

Green River 48, Rawlins 0

Jackson Hole 55, Wood River, Idaho 12

Kemmerer 44, Thermopolis 26

Lingle-Fort Laramie 41, Lusk 0

Little Snake River 44, Dubois 28

Lovell 27, Cokeville 7

Lyman 40, Pinedale 0

Mountain View 12, Rich County, Utah 10

Newcastle 20, Wheatland 18, 2OT

Pine Bluffs 61, Guernsey-Sunrise 0

Powell 10, Lander 7

Riverside 48, Wyoming Indian 8

Rock Springs 28, Campbell County 17

Saratoga 36, Moorcroft 20

Sheridan 55, Laramie 6

Southeast 21, Wright 6

Sugar-Salem, Idaho 34, Star Valley 7

Tongue River 43, Glenrock 0

Torrington 27, Burns 21, OT

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you