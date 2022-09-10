PREP FOOTBALL=
Big Horn 40, Upton-Sundance 6
Big Piney 12, Rocky Mountain 6
Casper Kelly Walsh 17, Cheyenne South 7
Casper Natrona 14, Cheyenne Central 10
Cheyenne East 52, Thunder Basin 42
Cody 67, Worland 7
Douglas 45, Gering, Neb. 24
Evanston 34, Riverton 7
Green River 48, Rawlins 0
Jackson Hole 55, Wood River, Idaho 12
Kemmerer 44, Thermopolis 26
Lingle-Fort Laramie 41, Lusk 0
Little Snake River 44, Dubois 28
Lovell 27, Cokeville 7
Lyman 40, Pinedale 0
Mountain View 12, Rich County, Utah 10
Newcastle 20, Wheatland 18, 2OT
Pine Bluffs 61, Guernsey-Sunrise 0
Powell 10, Lander 7
Riverside 48, Wyoming Indian 8
Rock Springs 28, Campbell County 17
Saratoga 36, Moorcroft 20
Sheridan 55, Laramie 6
Southeast 21, Wright 6
Sugar-Salem, Idaho 34, Star Valley 7
Tongue River 43, Glenrock 0
Torrington 27, Burns 21, OT
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.