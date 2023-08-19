PREP FOOTBALL=
Alma 74, Superior 6
Bellevue West 27, Omaha Creighton Prep 14
Columbus 31, Fremont 7
Crete 31, Westview 29
Elgin Public/Pope John 44, Wausa 14
Elkhorn North 21, Beatrice 3
Hampton 55, Franklin 32
Lincoln Pius X 42, Lincoln Northwest 14
Norris 42, Blair 21
North Platte St. Patrick's 48, Bridgeport 12
Papillion-LaVista South 41, North Platte 35
Pawnee City 56, St. Edward 12
Riverside 28, Summerland 20
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
