PREP FOOTBALL=

Alma 74, Superior 6

Bellevue West 27, Omaha Creighton Prep 14

Columbus 31, Fremont 7

Crete 31, Westview 29

Elgin Public/Pope John 44, Wausa 14

Elkhorn North 21, Beatrice 3

Hampton 55, Franklin 32

Lincoln Pius X 42, Lincoln Northwest 14

Norris 42, Blair 21

North Platte St. Patrick's 48, Bridgeport 12

Papillion-LaVista South 41, North Platte 35

Pawnee City 56, St. Edward 12

Riverside 28, Summerland 20

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

