GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 56, Orange County 40
Amelia County 49, Prince Edward County 19
Atlantic Shores Christian 68, Portsmouth Christian 27
Bayside 59, Frank Cox 17
Bethel 45, Kecoughtan 33
Bland County 48, Fort Chiswell 43
Bluestone 46, Cumberland 36
Booker T. Washington 39, Maury 34
Broad Run 65, Loudoun Valley 55
Brooke Point 50, Mountain View 38
Carroll County 64, Floyd County 33
Catholic High School of Va Beach 74, Norfolk Academy 28
Central - Wise 77, Lee High 23
Chatham 64, William Campbell 18
Chilhowie 48, Lebanon 37
Chincoteague 33, Arcadia 32
Christiansburg 61, Hidden Valley 39
Craig County 54, Highland-Monterey 34
Dominion 52, Loudoun County 44
Douglas Freeman 45, Mills Godwin 26
Dover, Del. 58, Sussex Central 24
Eastside 63, Castlewood 31
Essex 34, Middlesex 32
Fluvanna 48, Monticello 36
Fort Defiance 74, Wilson Memorial 55
GW-Danville 36, Patrick County 32
Gainesville 58, Unity Reed 17
Galax 53, Giles 23
George Wythe-Wytheville 46, Grayson County 18
Glen Allen 37, Deep Run 30
Great Bridge 49, Grassfield 46
Greensville County 50, Windsor 47
Guardian Christian 35, Grace Christian 30
Halifax County 50, Bassett 20
Hampton 62, Phoebus 19
Hanover 44, Patrick Henry-Ashland 35
Harrisonburg 60, Broadway 51, OT
Hermitage 60, J.R. Tucker 19
Highland Springs 57, Henrico 46
John Battle 30, Gate City 20
John Handley 81, Millbrook 67
Kellam 49, Ocean Lakes 37
Kempsville 61, Green Run 38
King's Fork High School 68, Deep Creek 30
Landstown 51, Tallwood 18
Louisa 54, Charlottesville 30
Luray 64, Woodstock Central 35
Magna Vista 82, Martinsville 33
Manor High School 63, Norcom 23
Mechanicsville High School 62, Atlee 32
Mountain View 52, Page County 49
Nansemond-Suffolk 57, Trinity Episcopal 32
Narrows 50, Covington 43
Nelson County 48, Appomattox 17
New Covenant 55, Chatham Hall 9
Norview 81, Lake Taylor 33
Osbourn Park 63, Osbourn 27
Parry McCluer 70, Bath County 10
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 48, Northwood 18
Potomac Falls 45, Riverside 32
Princess Anne 87, First Colonial 39
Pulaski County 60, Cave Spring 45
Radford 42, Alleghany 40
Rappahannock County 45, East Rockingham 40
Richlands 43, Tazewell 25
Riverheads 32, Stuarts Draft 28
Rural Retreat 54, Holston 34
St. Catherine's 53, St. John Paul the Great 37
St. Gertrude 78, John Marshall 64
Staunton River 73, Lord Botetourt 50
Sullivan East, Tenn. 78, Virginia High 44
TJ-Alexandria 47, Annandale 24
Thomas Walker 68, Rye Cove 39
Turner Ashby 66, Rockbridge County 11
Union 57, Abingdon 48
Varina 55, Armstrong 34
Walsingham Academy 52, Veritas Classic Christian School 29
Warwick 53, Woodside 41
Western Branch 55, Indian River 33
William Fleming 60, William Byrd 37
William Monroe 47, Skyline 34
Woodberry Forest 55, Fork Union Prep 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/