GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 56, Orange County 40

Amelia County 49, Prince Edward County 19

Atlantic Shores Christian 68, Portsmouth Christian 27

Bayside 59, Frank Cox 17

Bethel 45, Kecoughtan 33

Bland County 48, Fort Chiswell 43

Bluestone 46, Cumberland 36

Booker T. Washington 39, Maury 34

Broad Run 65, Loudoun Valley 55

Brooke Point 50, Mountain View 38

Carroll County 64, Floyd County 33

Catholic High School of Va Beach 74, Norfolk Academy 28

Central - Wise 77, Lee High 23

Chatham 64, William Campbell 18

Chilhowie 48, Lebanon 37

Chincoteague 33, Arcadia 32

Christiansburg 61, Hidden Valley 39

Craig County 54, Highland-Monterey 34

Dominion 52, Loudoun County 44

Douglas Freeman 45, Mills Godwin 26

Dover, Del. 58, Sussex Central 24

Eastside 63, Castlewood 31

Essex 34, Middlesex 32

Fluvanna 48, Monticello 36

Fort Defiance 74, Wilson Memorial 55

GW-Danville 36, Patrick County 32

Gainesville 58, Unity Reed 17

Galax 53, Giles 23

George Wythe-Wytheville 46, Grayson County 18

Glen Allen 37, Deep Run 30

Great Bridge 49, Grassfield 46

Greensville County 50, Windsor 47

Guardian Christian 35, Grace Christian 30

Halifax County 50, Bassett 20

Hampton 62, Phoebus 19

Hanover 44, Patrick Henry-Ashland 35

Harrisonburg 60, Broadway 51, OT

Hermitage 60, J.R. Tucker 19

Highland Springs 57, Henrico 46

John Battle 30, Gate City 20

John Handley 81, Millbrook 67

Kellam 49, Ocean Lakes 37

Kempsville 61, Green Run 38

King's Fork High School 68, Deep Creek 30

Landstown 51, Tallwood 18

Louisa 54, Charlottesville 30

Luray 64, Woodstock Central 35

Magna Vista 82, Martinsville 33

Manor High School 63, Norcom 23

Mechanicsville High School 62, Atlee 32

Mountain View 52, Page County 49

Nansemond-Suffolk 57, Trinity Episcopal 32

Narrows 50, Covington 43

Nelson County 48, Appomattox 17

New Covenant 55, Chatham Hall 9

Norview 81, Lake Taylor 33

Osbourn Park 63, Osbourn 27

Parry McCluer 70, Bath County 10

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 48, Northwood 18

Potomac Falls 45, Riverside 32

Princess Anne 87, First Colonial 39

Pulaski County 60, Cave Spring 45

Radford 42, Alleghany 40

Rappahannock County 45, East Rockingham 40

Richlands 43, Tazewell 25

Riverheads 32, Stuarts Draft 28

Rural Retreat 54, Holston 34

St. Catherine's 53, St. John Paul the Great 37

St. Gertrude 78, John Marshall 64

Staunton River 73, Lord Botetourt 50

Sullivan East, Tenn. 78, Virginia High 44

TJ-Alexandria 47, Annandale 24

Thomas Walker 68, Rye Cove 39

Turner Ashby 66, Rockbridge County 11

Union 57, Abingdon 48

Varina 55, Armstrong 34

Walsingham Academy 52, Veritas Classic Christian School 29

Warwick 53, Woodside 41

Western Branch 55, Indian River 33

William Fleming 60, William Byrd 37

William Monroe 47, Skyline 34

Woodberry Forest 55, Fork Union Prep 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

