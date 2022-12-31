BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison Trail 40, Vernon Hills 38

Algonquin (Jacobs) 51, South Elgin 42

Antioch 67, Maine West 65

Aurora (West Aurora) 65, Warren 60

Barrington 55, Hoffman Estates 48

Bartlett 63, Prairie Ridge 61

Beecher 70, Sterling Newman 48

Belleville East 82, Rockford East 54

Bloomington Central Catholic 59, Rockford Lutheran 57, OT

Blue Island Eisenhower 69, Chicago ( SSICP) 26

Bolingbrook 68, St. Ignatius 58

Breese Mater Dei 79, Orchard Farm, Mo. 70

Buffalo Grove 60, Englewood STEM 55

Burlington Central 58, Marmion 41

Camp Point Central 51, Augusta Southeastern 43

Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 37, Centralia 30

Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 58, Evanston Township 52

Carmel 54, Belleville West 44

Cary-Grove 67, Larkin 59

Centralia 51, Marist 46

Champaign Centennial 52, Brooks Academy 48

Champaign Central 50, Chatham Glenwood 49

Champaign Central 51, KIPP STL, Mo. 43

Charleston 59, Mattoon 45

Chatham Glenwood 40, Payton 37

Chicago (Christ the King) 59, Evergreen Park 47

Chicago (Jones) 57, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 46

Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 61, Chicago (Alcott) 53

Chicago Ag Science 71, Francis Parker 42

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 49, Lockport 45

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 50, New Trier 47

Chicago King 44, Aurora Central Catholic 33

Chicago Little Village 50, Clemente 45

Collinsville 44, Lincoln 38

Curie 65, Joliet West 55

DeKalb 46, Phillips 42

Decatur MacArthur 57, Quincy 53

Dyett 52, Cahokia 37

Dyett 79, Confluence Academy, Mo. 22

Effingham 55, Oak Lawn Community 46

Elgin Academy 53, Bowen 46

Elk Grove 68, Streamwood 44

Eureka 48, Illini Bluffs 44

Eureka 56, Augusta Southeastern 25

Evanston Township 58, Marist 56

Fairbury Prairie Central 55, East Peoria 34

Farmington 51, Macomb 41

Freeport 61, Monroe, Wis. 55

Geneva 43, United Township High School 40

Glenbard South 44, Maria 30

Grayslake Central 56, Crystal Lake South 51

Hammond Noll, Ind. 70, Thornton Fractional South 59

Harvey Thornton 55, Chicago CICS-Longwood 50

Highland 57, Lutheran North, Mo. 45

Hillcrest 69, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 64

Hinckley-Big Rock 64, Mendota 48

Hononegah 66, Chicago (Ogden International) 28

Huntley 50, Rockford Guilford 46

Hyde Park 69, Rich Township 48

IC Catholic 62, Taft 61

Illini Bluffs 51, Camp Point Central 50

Illini West (Carthage) 58, Pittsfield 50

Johnsburg 62, Grant 45

Kennedy 68, Walther Christian Academy 61

Knoxville 45, Belvidere 44

Latin 59, St. Edward 47

Lena-Winslow 53, Orion 42

Leyden 52, Providence 43

Libertyville 64, Glenbrook North 59

Lincoln Way West 60, Naperville Central 52

Lincoln-Way East 56, Teutopolis 38

Lisle (Benet Academy) 56, Joliet West 47

Loyola 56, Fort Myers, Fla. 48

Mascoutah 50, Breese Central 45

McCluer North, Mo. 45, Triad 44

McHenry 65, Belvidere North 44

Metamora 57, Harrison Central, Miss. 50

Metea Valley 59, Sandburg 36

Metro-East Lutheran 54, McCluer, Mo. 52

Monmouth-Roseville 44, Canton 25

Monmouth-Roseville 56, Illini West (Carthage) 44

Morris 56, Newark 47

Mundelein 56, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 55

Naperville Neuqua Valley 67, Fremd 64

New Trier 72, Pontiac 38

Newton 59, Dixon, Mo. 53

Niles North 70, St. Viator 66

Niles West 74, Maine East 73, 2OT

Northridge Prep 73, Yorkville Christian 57

O'Fallon 62, Collierville, Tenn. 51

OPRF 71, Aurora (West Aurora) 52

Oak Lawn Richards 57, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 56

Peoria Notre Dame 55, Kaneland 48

Plainfield East 67, Manley 63

Plano 46, Lisle 36

Pleasant Plains 52, Effingham St. Anthony 43, OT

Prospect 42, Hampshire 34

Raby 69, Lake View 56

Reavis 53, Elmwood 51

Rockridge 45, Warsaw West Hancock 42

Rockridge 47, Farmington 37

Rolling Meadows 56, Lyons 42

Round Lake 46, Westminster Christian 31

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 57, Romeoville 41

Sandwich 49, Coal City 41

Shepard 45, Elgin 41

Simeon 52, Lisle (Benet Academy) 49

Simeon 67, Curie 58

Springfield Calvary 55, Peoria Christian 49

St. Francis de Sales 56, Bremen 52

St. Joseph-Ogden 58, Normal University 49

St. Laurence 51, Wheaton North 49

Streator 64, Ottawa 51

Thornridge 68, Tinley Park 61

Thornwood 56, De La Salle 43

Trenton Wesclin 53, Nashville 41

Warrensburg-Latham 67, Quest Academy 61

Waukegan 69, Chicago Christian 62

Wekiva, Fla. 65, Carmel 40

Wekiva, Fla. 90, Mount Vernon 65

West Chicago 45, Mather 31

Westinghouse 66, Ridgewood 38

Westmont 45, Fenger 42

Wheaton Warrenville South 56, Mesa, Ariz. 42

Wheeling 70, Prosser 60

Williamsville 51, Tolono Unity 48

Woodstock Marian 58, Rockford Jefferson 56

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

