BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison Trail 40, Vernon Hills 38
Algonquin (Jacobs) 51, South Elgin 42
Antioch 67, Maine West 65
Aurora (West Aurora) 65, Warren 60
Barrington 55, Hoffman Estates 48
Bartlett 63, Prairie Ridge 61
Beecher 70, Sterling Newman 48
Belleville East 82, Rockford East 54
Bloomington Central Catholic 59, Rockford Lutheran 57, OT
Blue Island Eisenhower 69, Chicago ( SSICP) 26
Bolingbrook 68, St. Ignatius 58
Breese Mater Dei 79, Orchard Farm, Mo. 70
Buffalo Grove 60, Englewood STEM 55
Burlington Central 58, Marmion 41
Camp Point Central 51, Augusta Southeastern 43
Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 37, Centralia 30
Cardinal Ritter, Mo. 58, Evanston Township 52
Carmel 54, Belleville West 44
Cary-Grove 67, Larkin 59
Centralia 51, Marist 46
Champaign Centennial 52, Brooks Academy 48
Champaign Central 50, Chatham Glenwood 49
Champaign Central 51, KIPP STL, Mo. 43
Charleston 59, Mattoon 45
Chatham Glenwood 40, Payton 37
Chicago (Christ the King) 59, Evergreen Park 47
Chicago (Jones) 57, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 46
Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 61, Chicago (Alcott) 53
Chicago Ag Science 71, Francis Parker 42
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 49, Lockport 45
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 50, New Trier 47
Chicago King 44, Aurora Central Catholic 33
Chicago Little Village 50, Clemente 45
Collinsville 44, Lincoln 38
Curie 65, Joliet West 55
DeKalb 46, Phillips 42
Decatur MacArthur 57, Quincy 53
Dyett 52, Cahokia 37
Dyett 79, Confluence Academy, Mo. 22
Effingham 55, Oak Lawn Community 46
Elgin Academy 53, Bowen 46
Elk Grove 68, Streamwood 44
Eureka 48, Illini Bluffs 44
Eureka 56, Augusta Southeastern 25
Evanston Township 58, Marist 56
Fairbury Prairie Central 55, East Peoria 34
Farmington 51, Macomb 41
Freeport 61, Monroe, Wis. 55
Geneva 43, United Township High School 40
Glenbard South 44, Maria 30
Grayslake Central 56, Crystal Lake South 51
Hammond Noll, Ind. 70, Thornton Fractional South 59
Harvey Thornton 55, Chicago CICS-Longwood 50
Highland 57, Lutheran North, Mo. 45
Hillcrest 69, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 64
Hinckley-Big Rock 64, Mendota 48
Hononegah 66, Chicago (Ogden International) 28
Huntley 50, Rockford Guilford 46
Hyde Park 69, Rich Township 48
IC Catholic 62, Taft 61
Illini Bluffs 51, Camp Point Central 50
Illini West (Carthage) 58, Pittsfield 50
Johnsburg 62, Grant 45
Kennedy 68, Walther Christian Academy 61
Knoxville 45, Belvidere 44
Latin 59, St. Edward 47
Lena-Winslow 53, Orion 42
Leyden 52, Providence 43
Libertyville 64, Glenbrook North 59
Lincoln Way West 60, Naperville Central 52
Lincoln-Way East 56, Teutopolis 38
Lisle (Benet Academy) 56, Joliet West 47
Loyola 56, Fort Myers, Fla. 48
Mascoutah 50, Breese Central 45
McCluer North, Mo. 45, Triad 44
McHenry 65, Belvidere North 44
Metamora 57, Harrison Central, Miss. 50
Metea Valley 59, Sandburg 36
Metro-East Lutheran 54, McCluer, Mo. 52
Monmouth-Roseville 44, Canton 25
Monmouth-Roseville 56, Illini West (Carthage) 44
Morris 56, Newark 47
Mundelein 56, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 55
Naperville Neuqua Valley 67, Fremd 64
New Trier 72, Pontiac 38
Newton 59, Dixon, Mo. 53
Niles North 70, St. Viator 66
Niles West 74, Maine East 73, 2OT
Northridge Prep 73, Yorkville Christian 57
O'Fallon 62, Collierville, Tenn. 51
OPRF 71, Aurora (West Aurora) 52
Oak Lawn Richards 57, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 56
Peoria Notre Dame 55, Kaneland 48
Plainfield East 67, Manley 63
Plano 46, Lisle 36
Pleasant Plains 52, Effingham St. Anthony 43, OT
Prospect 42, Hampshire 34
Raby 69, Lake View 56
Reavis 53, Elmwood 51
Rockridge 45, Warsaw West Hancock 42
Rockridge 47, Farmington 37
Rolling Meadows 56, Lyons 42
Round Lake 46, Westminster Christian 31
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 57, Romeoville 41
Sandwich 49, Coal City 41
Shepard 45, Elgin 41
Simeon 52, Lisle (Benet Academy) 49
Simeon 67, Curie 58
Springfield Calvary 55, Peoria Christian 49
St. Francis de Sales 56, Bremen 52
St. Joseph-Ogden 58, Normal University 49
St. Laurence 51, Wheaton North 49
Streator 64, Ottawa 51
Thornridge 68, Tinley Park 61
Thornwood 56, De La Salle 43
Trenton Wesclin 53, Nashville 41
Warrensburg-Latham 67, Quest Academy 61
Waukegan 69, Chicago Christian 62
Wekiva, Fla. 65, Carmel 40
Wekiva, Fla. 90, Mount Vernon 65
West Chicago 45, Mather 31
Westinghouse 66, Ridgewood 38
Westmont 45, Fenger 42
Wheaton Warrenville South 56, Mesa, Ariz. 42
Wheeling 70, Prosser 60
Williamsville 51, Tolono Unity 48
Woodstock Marian 58, Rockford Jefferson 56
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.