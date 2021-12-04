BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arizona College Preparatory 66, Payson 45
Basha 69, Phoenix Desert Vista 47
Boulder Creek 81, Mesa Skyline 33
Bradshaw Mountain 55, Prescott 45
Cactus 74, Combs 31
Canyon View 53, Desert Edge 43
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 73, Glendale Independence 23
Chandler 66, Mesa Red Mountain 58
Chandler Hamilton 62, Phoenix South Mountain 50
Chinle 68, Winslow 58
Chino Valley 51, Flagstaff Northland Prep 43
Coolidge 83, Ben Franklin 56
Corona Del Sol 56, North 37
Duncan 62, Ft. Thomas 35
El Capitan 69, Basis Charter -Flagstaff 32
El Mirage Dysart 61, Phoenix Cortez 44
Fountain Hills 56, Gilbert Christian 54
Gilbert Leading Edge 62, Sells Baboquivari 30
Glendale Apollo 78, Phoenix Moon Valley 43
Glendale Arizona IHS 75, Verrado 30
Glendale Copper Canyon 66, Phoenix Browne 28
Glendale Deer Valley 72, Tempe 54
Goodyear Estrella Foothills 78, Scottsdale Coronado 44
Heber Mogollon 70, Wellton Antelope 58
Highland Prep 93, Heritage Academy - Laveen 50
Higley 87, Phoenix Camelback 30
Kingman 66, Glendale North Pointe 40
Liberty 104, Willow Canyon 99
Marana Mountain View 51, Phoenix Hayden 44
Mesa Mountain View 68, Glendale O'Connor 40
Needles, Calif. 48, Ash Fork 14
Peoria 87, Raymond S. Kellis 68
Perry 49, Scottsdale Chaparral 36
Phoenix Christian 75, Gilbert Classical Academy 49
Phoenix Maryvale 100, Maricopa 0
Phoenix Mountain Pointe 81, Valley Vista 73
Phoenix North Canyon 60, Paradise Valley 36
Phoenix Pinnacle 62, Phoenix Horizon 47
Phoenix Sunnyslope 43, Phoenix Brophy 40
Safford 87, Tucson Catalina Magnet 24
San Carlos 63, Whiteriver Alchesay 40
Shadow Ridge 58, Mesa Westwood 48
Show Low 69, Eagar Round Valley 40
Sierra Linda 77, West Point 70
Sierra Vista Buena 58, Gilbert 55
Trinity Christian 57, Arrowhead Christian 30
Tuba City 63, Yuma Catholic 55
Tuba City 82, Wellton Antelope 36
Tucson Palo Verde 44, Tucson Desert View 35
Tucson Pueblo 66, Rio Rico 58
Tucson Rincon 63, Marana 56
Tucson Sabino 73, Sahuarita 32
Tucson Sahuaro 74, Walden Grove 29
Wickenburg 51, St John Paul II 31
Williams 70, Kearny Ray 38
Youngker High School 65, Phoenix Goldwater 34
Yuma Catholic 58, Heber Mogollon 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Laveen Chavez vs. Avondale Westview, ccd.
Mayer vs. The Gregory School, ccd.
Peoria Centennial vs. Phoenix Washington, ccd.
Wellton Antelope vs. Chandler Prep, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/