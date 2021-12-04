BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arizona College Preparatory 66, Payson 45

Basha 69, Phoenix Desert Vista 47

Boulder Creek 81, Mesa Skyline 33

Bradshaw Mountain 55, Prescott 45

Cactus 74, Combs 31

Canyon View 53, Desert Edge 43

Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 73, Glendale Independence 23

Chandler 66, Mesa Red Mountain 58

Chandler Hamilton 62, Phoenix South Mountain 50

Chinle 68, Winslow 58

Chino Valley 51, Flagstaff Northland Prep 43

Coolidge 83, Ben Franklin 56

Corona Del Sol 56, North 37

Duncan 62, Ft. Thomas 35

El Capitan 69, Basis Charter -Flagstaff 32

El Mirage Dysart 61, Phoenix Cortez 44

Fountain Hills 56, Gilbert Christian 54

Gilbert Leading Edge 62, Sells Baboquivari 30

Glendale Apollo 78, Phoenix Moon Valley 43

Glendale Arizona IHS 75, Verrado 30

Glendale Copper Canyon 66, Phoenix Browne 28

Glendale Deer Valley 72, Tempe 54

Goodyear Estrella Foothills 78, Scottsdale Coronado 44

Heber Mogollon 70, Wellton Antelope 58

Highland Prep 93, Heritage Academy - Laveen 50

Higley 87, Phoenix Camelback 30

Kingman 66, Glendale North Pointe 40

Liberty 104, Willow Canyon 99

Marana Mountain View 51, Phoenix Hayden 44

Mesa Mountain View 68, Glendale O'Connor 40

Needles, Calif. 48, Ash Fork 14

Peoria 87, Raymond S. Kellis 68

Perry 49, Scottsdale Chaparral 36

Phoenix Christian 75, Gilbert Classical Academy 49

Phoenix Maryvale 100, Maricopa 0

Phoenix Mountain Pointe 81, Valley Vista 73

Phoenix North Canyon 60, Paradise Valley 36

Phoenix Pinnacle 62, Phoenix Horizon 47

Phoenix Sunnyslope 43, Phoenix Brophy 40

Safford 87, Tucson Catalina Magnet 24

San Carlos 63, Whiteriver Alchesay 40

Shadow Ridge 58, Mesa Westwood 48

Show Low 69, Eagar Round Valley 40

Sierra Linda 77, West Point 70

Sierra Vista Buena 58, Gilbert 55

Trinity Christian 57, Arrowhead Christian 30

Tuba City 63, Yuma Catholic 55

Tuba City 82, Wellton Antelope 36

Tucson Palo Verde 44, Tucson Desert View 35

Tucson Pueblo 66, Rio Rico 58

Tucson Rincon 63, Marana 56

Tucson Sabino 73, Sahuarita 32

Tucson Sahuaro 74, Walden Grove 29

Wickenburg 51, St John Paul II 31

Williams 70, Kearny Ray 38

Youngker High School 65, Phoenix Goldwater 34

Yuma Catholic 58, Heber Mogollon 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Laveen Chavez vs. Avondale Westview, ccd.

Mayer vs. The Gregory School, ccd.

Peoria Centennial vs. Phoenix Washington, ccd.

Wellton Antelope vs. Chandler Prep, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

