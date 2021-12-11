GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 50, Ogden 21
AGWSR, Ackley 32, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 26
Alburnett 46, Lisbon 41
Ankeny 87, Marshalltown 29
Aplington-Parkersburg 48, Jesup 37
BCLUW, Conrad 52, East Marshall, LeGrand 45
Ballard 47, Boone 11
Belle Plaine 49, Sigourney 36
Benton Community 47, West Delaware, Manchester 34
Bettendorf 56, North Scott, Eldridge 47
Bondurant Farrar 60, ADM, Adel 42
Burlington Notre Dame 66, Danville 44
Carlisle 38, Winterset 33
Cedar Falls 50, Waterloo, East 34
Cedar Rapids Xavier 40, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 24
Cedar Rapids, Washington 73, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 57
Center Point-Urbana 61, Maquoketa 32
Centerville 48, Albia 23
Central City 60, Easton Valley 38
Central Clinton, DeWitt 59, Davenport, North 58
Central Lee, Donnellson 40, Winfield-Mount Union 38
Chariton 61, Knoxville 43
Clear Creek-Amana 52, Mount Vernon 41
Collins-Maxwell 55, Meskwaki Settlement School 49
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 55, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 19
Creston 53, Atlantic 48
Davenport, Central 48, Clinton 21
Denver 63, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 22
Des Moines Christian 55, Interstate 35,Truro 28
Des Moines, North 95, Des Moines, Hoover 27
Des Moines, Roosevelt 62, Des Moines, Lincoln 11
Diagonal 57, Moravia 33
Dike-New Hartford 74, Hudson 28
Dubuque, Hempstead 57, Epworth, Western Dubuque 54
East Union, Afton 50, Bedford 45
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 58, Clarke, Osceola 38
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64, CAM, Anita 48
Glenwood 71, Clarinda 28
Grand View Christian 63, GMG, Garwin 34
Grinnell 54, Dallas Center-Grimes 51
Grundy Center 54, South Hardin 31
Highland, Riverside 48, Wapello 37
Indianola 59, Pella Christian 30
Iowa City High 48, Waterloo, West 46
Iowa City West 56, Iowa City Liberty High School 53
Johnston 60, Southeast Polk 44
Keokuk 73, Mount Pleasant 40
Keota 33, Tri-County, Thornburg 15
Lamoni 66, Ankeny Christian Academy 22
Lewis Central 36, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 26
Linn-Mar, Marion 37, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 23
Louisa-Muscatine 40, Pekin 38
Mediapolis 78, Lone Tree 29
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 58, North Cedar, Stanwood 16
Montezuma 62, B-G-M 9
Monticello 23, Wilton 18
Mount Ayr 43, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 36
Murray 41, Orient-Macksburg 28
Muscatine 61, Davenport, West 24
Nodaway Valley 72, Wayne, Corydon 41
North Linn, Troy Mills 76, Calamus-Wheatland 42
North Mahaska, New Sharon 74, Lynnville-Sully 35
North Polk, Alleman 65, Gilbert 52
North Tama, Traer 34, Colo-NESCO 20
Northeast, Goose Lake 53, Tipton 39
Oskaloosa 59, Newton 34
Ottumwa 49, Des Moines, East 28
Panorama, Panora 70, West Central Valley, Stuart 21
Pella 50, Norwalk 46
Pleasant Valley 51, Assumption, Davenport 32
Regina, Iowa City 53, Camanche 12
Riverside, Oakland 45, Missouri Valley 28
Roland-Story, Story City 61, Perry 24
Seymour 44, Moulton-Udell 38
Sidney 61, Griswold 14
South Hamilton, Jewell 72, Saydel 18
Stanton 47, East Mills 34
Van Buren, Keosauqua 49, New London 29
Vinton-Shellsburg 60, Solon 57
WACO, Wayland 48, Eldon Cardinal 38
Wahlert, Dubuque 68, Dubuque, Senior 55
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 48, Oelwein 44
Washington 49, Burlington 30
Waukee 64, Urbandale 36
West Branch 32, Cascade,Western Dubuque 27
West Burlington 68, Holy Trinity 43
West Marshall, State Center 49, Nevada 35
Williamsburg 47, Beckman, Dyersville 33
Woodward-Granger 48, Madrid 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alta-Aurelia vs. PAC-LM, ppd.
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City vs. LeMars, ppd. to Jan 8th.
Central Elkader vs. North Fayette Valley, ppd.
Clarksville vs. Waterloo Christian School, ppd.
Decorah vs. Charles City, ppd.
Don Bosco, Gilbertville vs. Tripoli, ppd.
Eagle Grove vs. Bishop Garrigan, ppd.
Emmetsburg vs. Southeast Valley, ppd.
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars vs. Trinity Christian High School, ppd. to Jan 13th.
Harris-Lake Park vs. West Sioux, ppd.
Hinton vs. South O'Brien, Paullina, ppd. to Feb 3rd.
Humboldt vs. Clear Lake, ppd.
Iowa Falls-Alden vs. Algona, ppd.
Iowa Valley, Marengo vs. English Valleys, North English, ppd.
Kee, Lansing vs. Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction, ppd.
Kingsley-Pierson vs. Ridge View, ppd.
MOC-Floyd Valley vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan, ppd. to Dec 16th.
Mason City vs. Ankeny Centennial, ppd.
New Hampton vs. Waverly-Shell Rock, ppd.
Newell-Fonda vs. East Sac County, ppd.
North Butler, Greene vs. Saint Ansgar, ppd.
Okoboji, Milford vs. George-Little Rock, ppd. to Jan 11th.
Postville vs. Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg, ppd.
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton vs. Edgewood-Colesburg, ppd.
Red Oak vs. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll, ppd.
Riceville vs. Dunkerton, ppd.
Rockford vs. Northwood-Kensett, ppd.
Ruthven-Ayrshire vs. South Central Calhoun, ppd.
Sheldon vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ppd. to Jan 17th.
Sioux Center vs. West Lyon, Inwood, ppd. to Jan 13th.
Spencer vs. Western Christian, ppd. to Dec 16th.
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL, ppd.
St. Mary's, Remsen vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, ppd. to Jan 20th.
Storm Lake vs. Cherokee, Washington, ppd. to Dec 16th.
Sumner-Fredericksburg vs. Union Community, LaPorte City, ppd.
Unity Christian vs. Akron-Westfield, ppd. to Dec 11th.
Waukon vs. Crestwood, Cresco, ppd.
Webster City vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, ppd.
West Central, Maynard vs. MFL-Mar-Mac, ppd.
West Harrison, Mondamin vs. Paton-Churdan, ppd.
Whiting vs. Walthill, Neb., ccd.
Woodbine vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard, ppd.
Woodbury Central, Moville vs. Westwood, Sloan, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/