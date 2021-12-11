GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 50, Ogden 21

AGWSR, Ackley 32, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 26

Alburnett 46, Lisbon 41

Ankeny 87, Marshalltown 29

Aplington-Parkersburg 48, Jesup 37

BCLUW, Conrad 52, East Marshall, LeGrand 45

Ballard 47, Boone 11

Belle Plaine 49, Sigourney 36

Benton Community 47, West Delaware, Manchester 34

Bettendorf 56, North Scott, Eldridge 47

Bondurant Farrar 60, ADM, Adel 42

Burlington Notre Dame 66, Danville 44

Carlisle 38, Winterset 33

Cedar Falls 50, Waterloo, East 34

Cedar Rapids Xavier 40, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 24

Cedar Rapids, Washington 73, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 57

Center Point-Urbana 61, Maquoketa 32

Centerville 48, Albia 23

Central City 60, Easton Valley 38

Central Clinton, DeWitt 59, Davenport, North 58

Central Lee, Donnellson 40, Winfield-Mount Union 38

Chariton 61, Knoxville 43

Clear Creek-Amana 52, Mount Vernon 41

Collins-Maxwell 55, Meskwaki Settlement School 49

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 55, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 19

Creston 53, Atlantic 48

Davenport, Central 48, Clinton 21

Denver 63, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 22

Des Moines Christian 55, Interstate 35,Truro 28

Des Moines, North 95, Des Moines, Hoover 27

Des Moines, Roosevelt 62, Des Moines, Lincoln 11

Diagonal 57, Moravia 33

Dike-New Hartford 74, Hudson 28

Dubuque, Hempstead 57, Epworth, Western Dubuque 54

East Union, Afton 50, Bedford 45

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 58, Clarke, Osceola 38

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 64, CAM, Anita 48

Glenwood 71, Clarinda 28

Grand View Christian 63, GMG, Garwin 34

Grinnell 54, Dallas Center-Grimes 51

Grundy Center 54, South Hardin 31

Highland, Riverside 48, Wapello 37

Indianola 59, Pella Christian 30

Iowa City High 48, Waterloo, West 46

Iowa City West 56, Iowa City Liberty High School 53

Johnston 60, Southeast Polk 44

Keokuk 73, Mount Pleasant 40

Keota 33, Tri-County, Thornburg 15

Lamoni 66, Ankeny Christian Academy 22

Lewis Central 36, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 26

Linn-Mar, Marion 37, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 23

Louisa-Muscatine 40, Pekin 38

Mediapolis 78, Lone Tree 29

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 58, North Cedar, Stanwood 16

Montezuma 62, B-G-M 9

Monticello 23, Wilton 18

Mount Ayr 43, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 36

Murray 41, Orient-Macksburg 28

Muscatine 61, Davenport, West 24

Nodaway Valley 72, Wayne, Corydon 41

North Linn, Troy Mills 76, Calamus-Wheatland 42

North Mahaska, New Sharon 74, Lynnville-Sully 35

North Polk, Alleman 65, Gilbert 52

North Tama, Traer 34, Colo-NESCO 20

Northeast, Goose Lake 53, Tipton 39

Oskaloosa 59, Newton 34

Ottumwa 49, Des Moines, East 28

Panorama, Panora 70, West Central Valley, Stuart 21

Pella 50, Norwalk 46

Pleasant Valley 51, Assumption, Davenport 32

Regina, Iowa City 53, Camanche 12

Riverside, Oakland 45, Missouri Valley 28

Roland-Story, Story City 61, Perry 24

Seymour 44, Moulton-Udell 38

Sidney 61, Griswold 14

South Hamilton, Jewell 72, Saydel 18

Stanton 47, East Mills 34

Van Buren, Keosauqua 49, New London 29

Vinton-Shellsburg 60, Solon 57

WACO, Wayland 48, Eldon Cardinal 38

Wahlert, Dubuque 68, Dubuque, Senior 55

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 48, Oelwein 44

Washington 49, Burlington 30

Waukee 64, Urbandale 36

West Branch 32, Cascade,Western Dubuque 27

West Burlington 68, Holy Trinity 43

West Marshall, State Center 49, Nevada 35

Williamsburg 47, Beckman, Dyersville 33

Woodward-Granger 48, Madrid 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alta-Aurelia vs. PAC-LM, ppd.

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City vs. LeMars, ppd. to Jan 8th.

Central Elkader vs. North Fayette Valley, ppd.

Clarksville vs. Waterloo Christian School, ppd.

Decorah vs. Charles City, ppd.

Don Bosco, Gilbertville vs. Tripoli, ppd.

Eagle Grove vs. Bishop Garrigan, ppd.

Emmetsburg vs. Southeast Valley, ppd.

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars vs. Trinity Christian High School, ppd. to Jan 13th.

Harris-Lake Park vs. West Sioux, ppd.

Hinton vs. South O'Brien, Paullina, ppd. to Feb 3rd.

Humboldt vs. Clear Lake, ppd.

Iowa Falls-Alden vs. Algona, ppd.

Iowa Valley, Marengo vs. English Valleys, North English, ppd.

Kee, Lansing vs. Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction, ppd.

Kingsley-Pierson vs. Ridge View, ppd.

MOC-Floyd Valley vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan, ppd. to Dec 16th.

Mason City vs. Ankeny Centennial, ppd.

New Hampton vs. Waverly-Shell Rock, ppd.

Newell-Fonda vs. East Sac County, ppd.

North Butler, Greene vs. Saint Ansgar, ppd.

Okoboji, Milford vs. George-Little Rock, ppd. to Jan 11th.

Postville vs. Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg, ppd.

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton vs. Edgewood-Colesburg, ppd.

Red Oak vs. Kuemper Catholic, Carroll, ppd.

Riceville vs. Dunkerton, ppd.

Rockford vs. Northwood-Kensett, ppd.

Ruthven-Ayrshire vs. South Central Calhoun, ppd.

Sheldon vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ppd. to Jan 17th.

Sioux Center vs. West Lyon, Inwood, ppd. to Jan 13th.

Spencer vs. Western Christian, ppd. to Dec 16th.

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL, ppd.

St. Mary's, Remsen vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, ppd. to Jan 20th.

Storm Lake vs. Cherokee, Washington, ppd. to Dec 16th.

Sumner-Fredericksburg vs. Union Community, LaPorte City, ppd.

Unity Christian vs. Akron-Westfield, ppd. to Dec 11th.

Waukon vs. Crestwood, Cresco, ppd.

Webster City vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, ppd.

West Central, Maynard vs. MFL-Mar-Mac, ppd.

West Harrison, Mondamin vs. Paton-Churdan, ppd.

Whiting vs. Walthill, Neb., ccd.

Woodbine vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard, ppd.

Woodbury Central, Moville vs. Westwood, Sloan, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you