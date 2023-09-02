PREP FOOTBALL=

Ada 41, Ardmore 0

Afton 34, Blackwell 9

Alva 39, Thomas Fay Custer 14

Antlers 30, Okmulgee 14

Apache 48, Rush Springs 8

Arkoma 56, Midway 30

Barnsdall 52, Foyil 7

Beggs 48, Hugo 0

Bethany 51, John Marshall 34

Bixby 75, Har-Ber, Ark. 18

Blanchard 61, Noble 18

Cache 19, Altus 6

Caddo 60, Davenport 14

Canton 34, Geary 6

Carl Albert 40, Midwest City 13

Carnegie 26, Burns Flat-Dill City 0

Cascia Hall 39, Rejoice Christian School 23

Central 26, Memorial 0

Central High 76, Bray-Doyle 28

Central Sallisaw 30, Heavener 23

Chandler 26, Stroud 6

Claremore 28, Bartlesville 27

Coalgate 22, Stratford 6

Collinsville 49, Oologah 21

Corn Bible Academy 42, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6

Crescent 54, Crooked Oak 0

Crossings Christian School 41, Hennessey 7

Cushing 34, Bristow 21

Destiny Christian 36, Waurika 0

Dewar 52, Cherokee 6

Dewey 15, Nowata 12

Dickson 6, Tishomingo 0

Drumright 60, Depew 22

Durant 20, Broken Bow 19

Edmond Memorial 34, Deer Creek 31

Elgin 76, Anadarko 0

Elkhart, Kan. 28, Boise City 22

Elmore City 28, Allen 14

Enid 29, Ponca City 27

Fairview 42, Chisholm 0

Fort Gibson 22, Berryhill 19

Frederick 29, WF City View, Texas 22

Garber 64, Summit Christian 14

Glenpool 14, Skiatook 7

Gore 30, Keys (Park Hill) 7

Gravette, Ark. 37, Inola 0

Grove 23, Miami 14

Gruver, Texas 39, Texhoma 20

Guthrie 69, Woodward 0

Harrah 36, McLoud 0

Hartshorne 52, Wilburton 9

Haskell 20, Caney Valley 12

Hilldale 21, Tulsa Edison 0

Hobart 44, Watonga 0

Holdenville 53, Wewoka 0

Holland Hall 14, Tulsa Rogers 7

Hollis 28, Wilson 12

Hooker 36, Wheeler, Texas 16

Idabel 54, Kingston 13

Jay 30, Vinita 18

Kiefer 64, Adair 26

Lawton 32, Duncan 26

Liberty 21, Choctaw 16

Lincoln Christian 56, Jones 34

Lincoln, Ark. 48, Westville 24

Lindsay 30, Dibble 0

Lone Grove 42, Madill 20

Luther 38, Perry 6

MacArthur 27, Eisenhower 13

Mangum 33, Comanche 7

Marlow 37, Chickasha 14

Maud 16, Watts 6

McAlester 17, Prescott, Ark. 13

McGuinness 28, Clinton 0

Merritt 70, Cordell 14

Metro Christian 35, NOAH 13

Minco 35, Mooreland 0

Moore 31, Edmond North 28

Morrison 30, Fairland 27

Mounds 28, Porter Consolidated 22

Mountain View-Gotebo 26, Maysville 8

Muldrow 36, Sequoyah Tahlequah 14

Muskogee 57, Putnam City 0

Mustang 44, Southmoore 13

North Rock Creek 21, Little Axe 0

OKC Classen Adv. 30, Bethel 22

OKC Southeast 27, Capitol Hill 0

OKC U.S. Grant 20, OKC Northwest 0

Okeene 38, Waynoka 28

Oklahoma Bible 56, Southwest Covenant 12

Oklahoma Christian School 48, Community Christian 17

Owasso 34, Jenks 28

Paoli 48, Temple 38

Pauls Valley 33, Davis 29

Pawhuska 54, Cashion 6

Pawnee 62, Okemah 0

Perkins-Tryon 28, Tecumseh 0

Piedmont 14, El Reno 6

Plainview 48, Pilot Point, Texas 7

Pocola 42, Hackett, Ark. 26

Prague 28, Meeker 14

Putnam West 27, Putnam North 7

Ringling 15, Atoka 12

Rogers, Ark. 35, Bishop Kelley 7

Ryan 58, Thackerville 22

Sapulpa 41, Tahlequah 38

Seiling 52, Cyril 6

Seminole 28, Shawnee 25, 2OT

Sequoyah-Claremore 49, Checotah 27

Sharon-Mutual 52, Beaver 6

Sperry 27, Verdigris 20

Stigler 43, Catoosa 20

Stilwell 34, Roland 19

Timberlake 48, Ringwood 38

Tipton 50, Alex 0

Tonkawa 46, Newkirk 31

Tulsa East Central 38, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 27

Turpin 62, Tyrone 12

Union 27, Broken Arrow 17

Valliant 46, Wynnewood 26

Vian 35, Eufaula 27

Wagoner 24, Coweta 7

Walters 53, Healdton 0

Warner 61, Savanna 8

Washington 35, Sulphur 10

Weatherford 37, Kingfisher 17

Webbers Falls 56, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 27

Welch 28, Copan 26

Weleetka 50, Gans 0

Westmoore 54, Yukon 28

Wetumka 61, Quinton 16

Woodland 42, Commerce 7

Wyandotte 32, Oklahoma Union 29

Yale 36, Coyle 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

