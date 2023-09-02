PREP FOOTBALL=
Ada 41, Ardmore 0
Afton 34, Blackwell 9
Alva 39, Thomas Fay Custer 14
Antlers 30, Okmulgee 14
Apache 48, Rush Springs 8
Arkoma 56, Midway 30
Barnsdall 52, Foyil 7
Beggs 48, Hugo 0
Bethany 51, John Marshall 34
Bixby 75, Har-Ber, Ark. 18
Blanchard 61, Noble 18
Cache 19, Altus 6
Caddo 60, Davenport 14
Canton 34, Geary 6
Carl Albert 40, Midwest City 13
Carnegie 26, Burns Flat-Dill City 0
Cascia Hall 39, Rejoice Christian School 23
Central 26, Memorial 0
Central High 76, Bray-Doyle 28
Central Sallisaw 30, Heavener 23
Chandler 26, Stroud 6
Claremore 28, Bartlesville 27
Coalgate 22, Stratford 6
Collinsville 49, Oologah 21
Corn Bible Academy 42, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6
Crescent 54, Crooked Oak 0
Crossings Christian School 41, Hennessey 7
Cushing 34, Bristow 21
Destiny Christian 36, Waurika 0
Dewar 52, Cherokee 6
Dewey 15, Nowata 12
Dickson 6, Tishomingo 0
Drumright 60, Depew 22
Durant 20, Broken Bow 19
Edmond Memorial 34, Deer Creek 31
Elgin 76, Anadarko 0
Elkhart, Kan. 28, Boise City 22
Elmore City 28, Allen 14
Enid 29, Ponca City 27
Fairview 42, Chisholm 0
Fort Gibson 22, Berryhill 19
Frederick 29, WF City View, Texas 22
Garber 64, Summit Christian 14
Glenpool 14, Skiatook 7
Gore 30, Keys (Park Hill) 7
Gravette, Ark. 37, Inola 0
Grove 23, Miami 14
Gruver, Texas 39, Texhoma 20
Guthrie 69, Woodward 0
Harrah 36, McLoud 0
Hartshorne 52, Wilburton 9
Haskell 20, Caney Valley 12
Hilldale 21, Tulsa Edison 0
Hobart 44, Watonga 0
Holdenville 53, Wewoka 0
Holland Hall 14, Tulsa Rogers 7
Hollis 28, Wilson 12
Hooker 36, Wheeler, Texas 16
Idabel 54, Kingston 13
Jay 30, Vinita 18
Kiefer 64, Adair 26
Lawton 32, Duncan 26
Liberty 21, Choctaw 16
Lincoln Christian 56, Jones 34
Lincoln, Ark. 48, Westville 24
Lindsay 30, Dibble 0
Lone Grove 42, Madill 20
Luther 38, Perry 6
MacArthur 27, Eisenhower 13
Mangum 33, Comanche 7
Marlow 37, Chickasha 14
Maud 16, Watts 6
McAlester 17, Prescott, Ark. 13
McGuinness 28, Clinton 0
Merritt 70, Cordell 14
Metro Christian 35, NOAH 13
Minco 35, Mooreland 0
Moore 31, Edmond North 28
Morrison 30, Fairland 27
Mounds 28, Porter Consolidated 22
Mountain View-Gotebo 26, Maysville 8
Muldrow 36, Sequoyah Tahlequah 14
Muskogee 57, Putnam City 0
Mustang 44, Southmoore 13
North Rock Creek 21, Little Axe 0
OKC Classen Adv. 30, Bethel 22
OKC Southeast 27, Capitol Hill 0
OKC U.S. Grant 20, OKC Northwest 0
Okeene 38, Waynoka 28
Oklahoma Bible 56, Southwest Covenant 12
Oklahoma Christian School 48, Community Christian 17
Owasso 34, Jenks 28
Paoli 48, Temple 38
Pauls Valley 33, Davis 29
Pawhuska 54, Cashion 6
Pawnee 62, Okemah 0
Perkins-Tryon 28, Tecumseh 0
Piedmont 14, El Reno 6
Plainview 48, Pilot Point, Texas 7
Pocola 42, Hackett, Ark. 26
Prague 28, Meeker 14
Putnam West 27, Putnam North 7
Ringling 15, Atoka 12
Rogers, Ark. 35, Bishop Kelley 7
Ryan 58, Thackerville 22
Sapulpa 41, Tahlequah 38
Seiling 52, Cyril 6
Seminole 28, Shawnee 25, 2OT
Sequoyah-Claremore 49, Checotah 27
Sharon-Mutual 52, Beaver 6
Sperry 27, Verdigris 20
Stigler 43, Catoosa 20
Stilwell 34, Roland 19
Timberlake 48, Ringwood 38
Tipton 50, Alex 0
Tonkawa 46, Newkirk 31
Tulsa East Central 38, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 27
Turpin 62, Tyrone 12
Union 27, Broken Arrow 17
Valliant 46, Wynnewood 26
Vian 35, Eufaula 27
Wagoner 24, Coweta 7
Walters 53, Healdton 0
Warner 61, Savanna 8
Washington 35, Sulphur 10
Weatherford 37, Kingfisher 17
Webbers Falls 56, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 27
Welch 28, Copan 26
Weleetka 50, Gans 0
Westmoore 54, Yukon 28
Wetumka 61, Quinton 16
Woodland 42, Commerce 7
Wyandotte 32, Oklahoma Union 29
Yale 36, Coyle 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
