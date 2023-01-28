GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison Trail 35, Leyden 33

Barrington 74, Hoffman Estates 21

Brimfield 53, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 27

Byron 59, Rockford Christian 41

Calhoun 62, Alton Marquette 32

Carrollton 54, Jacksonville Routt 46

Chatham Glenwood 49, Jacksonville 48

Chicago (Lane) 45, Taft 43

Crystal Lake Central 49, Burlington Central 42

Deerfield 90, Niles North 33

Dixon 46, Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 11

Evanston Township 63, Glenbrook North 45

Fremd 60, Palatine 33

Glenbrook South 70, New Trier 55

Hampshire 49, Dundee-Crown 31

Hinsdale South 51, Downers South 42

Hononegah 66, Freeport 46

Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 23, Evanston (Beacon Academy) 19

Huntley 48, Cary-Grove 21

Jerseyville Jersey 49, Beardstown 36

Johnsburg 68, Harvard 22

Juarez 48, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 22

Kankakee Grace Christian 45, Illinois Lutheran 11

Lake Forest 60, Zion Benton 16

Lake Zurich 42, Warren Township 28

Libertyville 52, Waukegan 15

Machesney Park Harlem 51, Rockford Guilford 37

Maine South 65, Niles West 29

Mascoutah 68, Waterloo 63, OT

Montini 61, Aurora Central Catholic 32

Morgan Park Academy 67, Elgin Academy 19

Morris 53, Plano 44

Morton 38, Pekin 27

Normal University 45, Eisenhower 41

Oak Lawn Community 54, Thornton Fractional North 35

Ottawa 43, La Salle-Peru 34

Parkview Christian Academy 51, Earlville 21

Pinckneyville 33, Okawville 28

Plainfield East 75, Joliet Central 54

Plainfield North 56, Yorkville 53

Prospect 56, Hersey 52

Quad Cities 44, Unity Christian 28

Regina 41, Willows 31

River Forest Trinity 57, St. Francis 39

Rochester 45, Decatur MacArthur 27

Rock Falls 57, Rockford Lutheran 37

Rockford Boylan 68, Rockford Auburn 36

Rockford Jefferson 53, Rockford East 17

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 45, Springfield Southeast 37

Sandwich 35, Rochelle 34

Schaumburg 53, Conant 36

Springfield 49, Springfield Lanphier 31

St. Ignatius 49, Hope Academy 24

St. Joseph-Ogden 54, Bloomington Central Catholic 45

Steinmetz 44, Chicago Sullivan 34

Stillman Valley 75, Oregon 36

Sycamore 55, DeKalb 12

Teutopolis 53, Effingham 35

Universal 43, Lombard (CPSA) 23

Vernon Hills 60, Highland Park 31

Willowbrook 53, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 23

Winnebago 70, North Boone 33

Woodstock Marian 56, Chicago Resurrection 49

York 49, Hinsdale Central 31

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you