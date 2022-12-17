GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 64, Fillmore Central 23

Amherst 68, Axtell 31

Ansley-Litchfield 43, Loomis 31

Archbishop Bergan 43, Nebraska City Lourdes 41

Auburn 31, Freeman 26

Bellevue West 65, North Platte 37

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 39, Cross County 35

Burwell 64, St. Edward 13

Chase County 61, Wray, Colo. 39

Columbus Scotus 52, Pierce 30

Crete 36, Fairbury 30

Deshler 60, Franklin 28

Diller-Odell 39, Lewiston 28

Doniphan-Trumbull 44, Central City 24

Edgemont, S.D. 50, Morrill 28

Elkhorn North 65, Waverly 43

Elm Creek 40, Bertrand 27

Falls City 40, Plattsmouth 29

Falls City Sacred Heart 62, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 33

Fullerton 46, Twin River 30

Gothenburg 45, Holdrege 20

Grand Island Northwest 50, Lexington 19

Hampton 44, East Butler 41

High Plains Community 41, Exeter/Milligan 28

Howells/Dodge 53, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 4

Kearney 64, Buena Vista 8

Kearney Catholic 37, McCook 33

Lincoln Christian 40, Grand Island Central Catholic 27

Lincoln Northeast 52, Columbus 34

Lincoln Southeast 78, Grand Island 33

Louisville 27, Johnson County Central 24

Malcolm 50, Beatrice 41

McCool Junction 61, Shelby/Rising City 49

Medicine Valley 38, South Loup 33

Meridian 57, Giltner 10

Milford 31, Centennial 18

Millard West 56, Omaha Marian 39

Norfolk 55, Fremont 45

Norris 49, Seward 27

North Bend Central 50, Battle Creek 31

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 48, Mead 16

Omaha Central 63, Papillion-LaVista 43

Omaha Duchesne Academy 61, Omaha Mercy 34

Omaha North 61, Omaha Northwest 41

Omaha South 54, Elkhorn South 45

Overton 56, Pleasanton 32

Papillion-LaVista South 43, Gretna 35

Parkview Christian 42, Nebraska Christian 41

Paxton 55, Maxwell 35

Ponca 73, Tri County Northeast 23

Raymond Central 48, Douglas County West 31

Riverside 50, Harvard 29

Shelton 59, Red Cloud 20

Silver Lake 46, Kenesaw 37

Southern Valley 62, Superior 55

Southwest 44, Arapahoe 33

St. Paul 63, Arcadia-Loup City 28

Sterling 69, Pawnee City 14

Sutton 34, Hastings St. Cecilia 32

Thayer Central 55, Heartland 21

Twin Loup 58, Sandhills Valley 37

Wakefield 54, Stanton 30

Weeping Water 51, Nebraska Lutheran 37

Wilber-Clatonia 53, Sandy Creek 52

Wood River 45, Blue Hill 42

York 47, Aurora 34

Yutan 56, Conestoga 20

Lakota Nation Invitational=

He Sapa Bracket=

Omaha Nation 59, Oelrichs, S.D. 23

Santee 68, Crazy Horse, S.D. 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ainsworth vs. Broken Bow, ppd.

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Nebraska City, ppd.

Banner County vs. Potter-Dix, ppd.

Bayard vs. Garden County, ppd.

Bennett County, S.D. vs. Gordon/Rushville, ppd.

Chadron vs. Scottsbluff, ppd. to Jan 17th.

Creighton vs. Winside, ppd.

Humphrey St. Francis vs. Summerland, ppd.

Kimball vs. Hershey, ppd. to Dec 17th.

Lusk, Wyo. vs. Crawford, ppd.

Minatare vs. Arthur County, ppd.

Mitchell vs. Alliance, ppd.

Mullen vs. Cody-Kilgore, ppd.

Ogallala vs. Gering, ppd. to Dec 17th.

Sidney vs. Torrington, Wyo., ppd.

South Platte vs. Wauneta-Palisade, ppd.

Stuart vs. Elkhorn Valley, ppd.

Walthill vs. Hartington-Newcastle, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

