BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bainville 42, Savage 38
Belt 41, Roy-Winifred 34
Billings Central 78, Miles City 65
Billings Skyview 70, Belgrade 54
Billings Skyview 71, Gallatin 64
Bridger 59, Absarokee 29
Broadus 72, Wibaux 39
Broadview-Lavina 63, Melstone 59
Broadview-Lavina 70, Reed Point-Rapelje 34
Browning 83, Columbia Falls 79
Butte 67, Missoula Sentinel 56
Charlo 68, Clark Fork 19
Dodson 60, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 41
Fairfield 60, Cut Bank 44
Fairview 70, Circle 20
Fort Benton 51, Turner 35
Frenchtown 77, Polson 49
Froid/Medicine Lake 47, Savage 38
Glasgow 55, Sidney 45
Great Falls Central 72, Centerville 47
Hardin 72, Livingston 68
Harlowton 70, Custer-Hysham 35
Harlowton 71, Shields Valley 28
Harrison-Willow Creek 73, Ennis 43
Havre 56, Glendive 23
Jefferson (Boulder) 58, Whitehall 44
Jordan 50, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 33
Kalispell Glacier 51, Helena Capital 44
Kalispell Glacier 72, Kalispell Flathead 35
Lockwood 65, Livingston 55
Lodge Grass 66, Baker 63
Lone Peak 54, Sheridan 43
Lustre Christian 78, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 34
Malta 63, Poplar 59
Manhattan Christian 45, Manhattan 33
Missoula Big Sky 58, Missoula Hellgate 47
Missoula Hellgate 58, Missoula Sentinel 36
Noxon 41, Hot Springs 38
Park City 51, Fromberg 42
Plenty Coups 67, Roberts 27
Plentywood 75, Brockton 45
Polson 72, Corvallis 67
Rocky Boy 58, Shelby 48
Ronan 64, Columbia Falls 57
Seeley-Swan 64, Eureka 47
Shelby 36, Cut Bank 30
Shepherd 61, Roundup 35
Simms 48, Power 27
St. Regis 71, Alberton-Superior 35
Terry 56, Plevna 48
Terry 72, Carter County 52
Thompson Falls 78, Plains 50
Townsend 56, Choteau 47
Valley Christian 59, Eureka 45
West Yellowstone 58, Gardiner 51
White Sulphur Springs 44, Twin Bridges 27
Winnett-Grass Range 57, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 53
Wolf Point 72, Poplar 49
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
