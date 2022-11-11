PREP FOOTBALL=
WIAA Playoff=
Class 2A=
First Round=
Anacortes 28, West Valley (Spokane) 14
Enumclaw 55, Olympic 0
Lynden 54, Black Hills 7
W. F. West 29, Ephrata 28
Class 2B=
First Round=
Raymond 22, Goldendale 7
Toledo 48, Kittitas 21
Class 3A=
First Round=
O’Dea 42, Peninsula 28
Stanwood 24, Mt. Spokane 14
Class 1A=
First Round=
Cashmere 22, La Center 17
Eatonville 28, Zillah 0
Montesano 24, Toppenish 22
Class 1B=
First Round=
DeSales 54, Quilcene 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
