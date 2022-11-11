PREP FOOTBALL=

WIAA Playoff=

Class 2A=

First Round=

Anacortes 28, West Valley (Spokane) 14

Enumclaw 55, Olympic 0

Lynden 54, Black Hills 7

W. F. West 29, Ephrata 28

Class 2B=

First Round=

Raymond 22, Goldendale 7

Toledo 48, Kittitas 21

Class 3A=

First Round=

O’Dea 42, Peninsula 28

Stanwood 24, Mt. Spokane 14

Class 1A=

First Round=

Cashmere 22, La Center 17

Eatonville 28, Zillah 0

Montesano 24, Toppenish 22

Class 1B=

First Round=

DeSales 54, Quilcene 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

