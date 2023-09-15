PREP FOOTBALL=

Alex 42, Maysville 16

Allen 18, Coalgate 12

Antlers 18, Atoka 14

Apache 26, Ringling 0

Barnsdall 54, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 7

Baxter Springs, Kan. 27, Afton 12

Beggs 44, Verdigris 36

Blanchard 34, Shawnee 31

Bridge Creek 42, Western Heights 12

Bristow 21, Mannford 14

Canadian 36, Wewoka 6

Canton 50, Corn Bible Academy 42

Carl Albert 56, Elk City 14

Catoosa 24, Tulsa Edison 6

Central Sallisaw 8, Roland 7

Checotah 54, Eufaula 27

Chelsea 52, Caney Valley 15

Chickasha 31, Anadarko 8

Chisholm 22, NOAH 15

Chouteau-Mazie 30, Warner 22

Claremore 63, Hilldale 13

Colcord 50, Oklahoma Union 7

Collinsville 27, Bartlesville 14

Covington-Douglas 64, Deer Creek-Lamont 14

Coweta 17, Pryor 8

Crossings Christian School 26, Casady 20

Cushing 42, Berryhill 21

Davis 49, Wynnewood 6

Drumright 80, Garber 46

Dustin 28, Olive 0

Edmond Memorial 51, Southmoore 7

Edmond North 42, Enid 27

Eisenhower 41, Lawton 33

Elgin 42, Weatherford 7

Empire 50, Healdton 6

Glenpool 21, Fort Gibson 14

Guthrie 20, Tuttle 3

Harrah 45, Seminole 6

Heritage Hall 55, John Marshall 6

Hinton 55, Carnegie 20

Hobart 41, Burns Flat-Dill City 13

Holdenville 34, North Rock Creek 15

Hugoton, Kan. 45, Guymon 26

Idabel 27, Ashdown, Ark. 0

Keota 52, Porum 6

Kiefer 62, Keys (Park Hill) 14

Konawa 20, Stratford 18

Laverne 48, Okeene 22

Lincoln Christian 20, Shiloh Christian, Ark. 14

Mangum 49, Sayre 20

Marlow 27, Perkins-Tryon 21, OT

McLain/TSST 52, Memorial 10

Metro Christian 48, Prairie Grove, Ark. 14

Miami 34, Dewey 0

Midwest City 31, Putnam North 13

Millwood 6, Scott City, Mo. 0

Minco 67, Merritt 24

Morris 69, Haskell 7

Morrison 38, Newkirk 12

Mounds 41, Kellyville 21

Mustang 49, Har-Ber, Ark. 47

Newcastle 69, Woodward 7

Norman North 57, Yukon 28

OKC Classen Adv. 70, OKC Northwest 41

OKC Southeast 38, OKC U.S. Grant 12

Panama 14, Wilburton 6

Pawnee 46, Meeker 40

Piedmont 54, Duncan 3

Poteau 42, Chandler 21

Purcell 56, Lexington 0

Quapaw 37, Northeast-Arma, Kan. 20

Ringwood 48, Waynoka 32

Ryan 50, Central High 0

Sallisaw 37, Tahlequah 23

Sand Springs 27, Ponca City 14

Seiling 18, Oklahoma Bible 14

Sequoyah-Claremore 49, Locust Grove 8

Shattuck 50, Snyder 0

Skiatook 41, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 19

Southwest Covenant 52, Summit Christian 20

Sperry 23, Vinita 14

Spiro 21, Muldrow 6

Stigler 36, Stilwell 21

Stroud 56, Okemah 22

Sulphur 62, Whitesboro, Texas 21

Talihina 66, Savanna 20

Tecumseh 26, McLoud 13

Texhoma 54, Watonga 19

Tipton 46, Cyril 0

Tishomingo 24, Elmore City 6

Tulsa Rogers 48, Tulsa East Central 43

Turpin 44, Buffalo 6

Tyrone 46, Beaver 0

Wagoner 35, Grove 14

Walters 49, Cashion 7

Waukomis 62, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6

Waurika 54, Grandfield 6

Wayne 32, Crooked Oak 15

Webbers Falls 53, Oaks 8

Welch 48, Bluejacket 6

Weleetka 48, Paoli 0

Wetumka 56, Arkoma 6

Woodland 38, Pawhuska 22

Wyandotte 47, Porter Consolidated 18

Yale 46, Davenport 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

