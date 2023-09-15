PREP FOOTBALL=
Alex 42, Maysville 16
Allen 18, Coalgate 12
Antlers 18, Atoka 14
Apache 26, Ringling 0
Barnsdall 54, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 7
Baxter Springs, Kan. 27, Afton 12
Beggs 44, Verdigris 36
Blanchard 34, Shawnee 31
Bridge Creek 42, Western Heights 12
Bristow 21, Mannford 14
Canadian 36, Wewoka 6
Canton 50, Corn Bible Academy 42
Carl Albert 56, Elk City 14
Catoosa 24, Tulsa Edison 6
Central Sallisaw 8, Roland 7
Checotah 54, Eufaula 27
Chelsea 52, Caney Valley 15
Chickasha 31, Anadarko 8
Chisholm 22, NOAH 15
Chouteau-Mazie 30, Warner 22
Claremore 63, Hilldale 13
Colcord 50, Oklahoma Union 7
Collinsville 27, Bartlesville 14
Covington-Douglas 64, Deer Creek-Lamont 14
Coweta 17, Pryor 8
Crossings Christian School 26, Casady 20
Cushing 42, Berryhill 21
Davis 49, Wynnewood 6
Drumright 80, Garber 46
Dustin 28, Olive 0
Edmond Memorial 51, Southmoore 7
Edmond North 42, Enid 27
Eisenhower 41, Lawton 33
Elgin 42, Weatherford 7
Empire 50, Healdton 6
Glenpool 21, Fort Gibson 14
Guthrie 20, Tuttle 3
Harrah 45, Seminole 6
Heritage Hall 55, John Marshall 6
Hinton 55, Carnegie 20
Hobart 41, Burns Flat-Dill City 13
Holdenville 34, North Rock Creek 15
Hugoton, Kan. 45, Guymon 26
Idabel 27, Ashdown, Ark. 0
Keota 52, Porum 6
Kiefer 62, Keys (Park Hill) 14
Konawa 20, Stratford 18
Laverne 48, Okeene 22
Lincoln Christian 20, Shiloh Christian, Ark. 14
Mangum 49, Sayre 20
Marlow 27, Perkins-Tryon 21, OT
McLain/TSST 52, Memorial 10
Metro Christian 48, Prairie Grove, Ark. 14
Miami 34, Dewey 0
Midwest City 31, Putnam North 13
Millwood 6, Scott City, Mo. 0
Minco 67, Merritt 24
Morris 69, Haskell 7
Morrison 38, Newkirk 12
Mounds 41, Kellyville 21
Mustang 49, Har-Ber, Ark. 47
Newcastle 69, Woodward 7
Norman North 57, Yukon 28
OKC Classen Adv. 70, OKC Northwest 41
OKC Southeast 38, OKC U.S. Grant 12
Panama 14, Wilburton 6
Pawnee 46, Meeker 40
Piedmont 54, Duncan 3
Poteau 42, Chandler 21
Purcell 56, Lexington 0
Quapaw 37, Northeast-Arma, Kan. 20
Ringwood 48, Waynoka 32
Ryan 50, Central High 0
Sallisaw 37, Tahlequah 23
Sand Springs 27, Ponca City 14
Seiling 18, Oklahoma Bible 14
Sequoyah-Claremore 49, Locust Grove 8
Shattuck 50, Snyder 0
Skiatook 41, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 19
Southwest Covenant 52, Summit Christian 20
Sperry 23, Vinita 14
Spiro 21, Muldrow 6
Stigler 36, Stilwell 21
Stroud 56, Okemah 22
Sulphur 62, Whitesboro, Texas 21
Talihina 66, Savanna 20
Tecumseh 26, McLoud 13
Texhoma 54, Watonga 19
Tipton 46, Cyril 0
Tishomingo 24, Elmore City 6
Tulsa Rogers 48, Tulsa East Central 43
Turpin 44, Buffalo 6
Tyrone 46, Beaver 0
Wagoner 35, Grove 14
Walters 49, Cashion 7
Waukomis 62, Kremlin-Hillsdale 6
Waurika 54, Grandfield 6
Wayne 32, Crooked Oak 15
Webbers Falls 53, Oaks 8
Welch 48, Bluejacket 6
Weleetka 48, Paoli 0
Wetumka 56, Arkoma 6
Woodland 38, Pawhuska 22
Wyandotte 47, Porter Consolidated 18
Yale 46, Davenport 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
