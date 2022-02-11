BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Big Horn 66, Moorcroft 39
Burlington 54, Kaycee 43
Burns 48, Newcastle 43
Casper Kelly Walsh 64, Laramie 46
Cheyenne East 65, Campbell County 40
Cody 74, Evanston 44
Douglas 65, Torrington 33
Dubois 78, Ten Sleep 36
Greybull 53, Shoshoni 40
Jackson Hole 44, Rock Springs 43
Kemmerer 51, Mountain View 47
Lingle-Fort Laramie 70, Rock River 27
Lusk 59, Glenrock 56
Pine Bluffs 71, Southeast 29
Powell 51, Buffalo 45
Rangely, Colo. 41, Little Snake River 38
Riverton 55, Green River 36
Rocky Mountain 57, Riverside 24
Sheridan 83, Cheyenne South 51
Star Valley 53, Casper Natrona 24
Tongue River 66, Wright 48
Wind River 82, Big Piney 52
Worland 59, Lovell 14
