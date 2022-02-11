BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Big Horn 66, Moorcroft 39

Burlington 54, Kaycee 43

Burns 48, Newcastle 43

Casper Kelly Walsh 64, Laramie 46

Cheyenne East 65, Campbell County 40

Cody 74, Evanston 44

Douglas 65, Torrington 33

Dubois 78, Ten Sleep 36

Greybull 53, Shoshoni 40

Jackson Hole 44, Rock Springs 43

Kemmerer 51, Mountain View 47

Lingle-Fort Laramie 70, Rock River 27

Lusk 59, Glenrock 56

Pine Bluffs 71, Southeast 29

Powell 51, Buffalo 45

Rangely, Colo. 41, Little Snake River 38

Riverton 55, Green River 36

Rocky Mountain 57, Riverside 24

Sheridan 83, Cheyenne South 51

Star Valley 53, Casper Natrona 24

Tongue River 66, Wright 48

Wind River 82, Big Piney 52

Worland 59, Lovell 14

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

