BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abilene 74, Marysville 42

Andale 53, Wichita Collegiate 50

Andover 61, Salina Central 49

Andover Central 51, Goddard 20

Beloit 54, Hoisington 53

Berean Academy 44, Hutchinson Trinity 42

Bucklin 64, Attica 49

Buhler 65, Augusta 57

Burlington 70, Santa Fe Trail 35

Caldwell 60, Pretty Prairie 51

Caney Valley 45, Baxter Springs 35

Centralia 78, Linn 23

Chase 51, Rock Hills 19

Cheney 77, Kingman 31

Circle 57, El Dorado 46

Clay Center 77, Chapman 47

Clifton-Clyde 48, Axtell 47

Council Grove 73, Northern Heights 45

Derby 62, Maize South 53

Dexter 62, South Haven 38

Dodge City 62, Colby 45

Doniphan West 51, Washington County 42

Elkhart 51, Sublette 44

Ellinwood 55, Fairfield 18

Ellis 72, Smith Center 40

Elyria Christian 45, Solomon 37

Fredonia 67, Eureka 45

Frontenac 63, Galena 51

Garden Plain 65, Belle Plaine 53

Girard 66, Columbus 50

Goddard-Eisenhower 49, Arkansas City 38

Goessel 63, Rural Vista 24

Goodland 40, Cimarron 31

Great Bend 59, Garden City 54

Hanover 55, Frankfort 42

Hays 75, Liberal 30

Highland Park 64, Manhattan 31

Hillsboro 80, Halstead 35

Hutchinson Central Christian 60, Pratt Skyline 11

Independence 68, Parsons 64

Jayhawk Linn 68, Chetopa 34

Junction City 65, Emporia 52

KC East Christian 69, Heritage Christian 60

KC Piper 77, Baldwin 47

Kapaun Mount Carmel 67, Wichita Bishop Carroll 51

Lakeside 70, Pike Valley 50

Larned 42, Nickerson 31

Lawrence 78, SM West 51

Leavenworth 69, KC Turner 23

Macksville 65, Central Plains 42

McPherson 72, Winfield 43

Minneola 47, Kiowa County 40

Mission Valley 57, Central Heights 47

Mulvane 53, Wellington 45

Ness City 50, St. John 39

Northern Valley 58, Logan 44

Norwich 37, Stafford 32

Oakley 49, Plainville 42

Olathe Northwest 36, Olathe East 35

Osage City 56, Lyndon 50

Oswego 45, Marmaton Valley 44

Perry-Lecompton 68, Hiawatha 63

Phillipsburg 56, Russell 40

Pittsburg 77, Fort Scott 54

Pittsburg Colgan 52, Riverton 48

Pratt 53, Haven 49

Quinter 50, Dighton 38

Remington 65, Ell-Saline 59

Riley County 61, Rossville 52

Rose Hill 52, Clearwater 36

Salina South 58, Maize 55

Satanta 71, Deerfield 20

Scott City 60, Hugoton 59

Sedgwick 43, Lyons 38, OT

Shawnee Heights 56, Lansing 35

Silver Lake 52, Rock Creek 39

South Gray 71, Stanton County 37

Spearville 26, Ashland 25

St. James Academy 72, Bishop Miege 69

Tonganoxie 67, Ottawa 52

Topeka Seaman 68, Topeka 47

Trego 48, Hill City 35

Troy 54, Valley Heights 42

Udall 70, Burden Central 36

Ulysses 56, Holcomb 35

Wamego 54, Concordia 42

Wetmore 53, Blue Valley 35

Wheatland-Grinnell 74, Weskan 48

Wichita Campus 57, Hutchinson 54

Wichita Northwest 68, Wichita East 57

Wichita Southeast 78, Northeast-Arma 48

Wichita Sunrise 64, Wasatch Academy, Utah 50

Wilson 37, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 25

Yates Center 56, Uniontown 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

