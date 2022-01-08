BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abilene 74, Marysville 42
Andale 53, Wichita Collegiate 50
Andover 61, Salina Central 49
Andover Central 51, Goddard 20
Beloit 54, Hoisington 53
Berean Academy 44, Hutchinson Trinity 42
Bucklin 64, Attica 49
Buhler 65, Augusta 57
Burlington 70, Santa Fe Trail 35
Caldwell 60, Pretty Prairie 51
Caney Valley 45, Baxter Springs 35
Centralia 78, Linn 23
Chase 51, Rock Hills 19
Cheney 77, Kingman 31
Circle 57, El Dorado 46
Clay Center 77, Chapman 47
Clifton-Clyde 48, Axtell 47
Council Grove 73, Northern Heights 45
Derby 62, Maize South 53
Dexter 62, South Haven 38
Dodge City 62, Colby 45
Doniphan West 51, Washington County 42
Elkhart 51, Sublette 44
Ellinwood 55, Fairfield 18
Ellis 72, Smith Center 40
Elyria Christian 45, Solomon 37
Fredonia 67, Eureka 45
Frontenac 63, Galena 51
Garden Plain 65, Belle Plaine 53
Girard 66, Columbus 50
Goddard-Eisenhower 49, Arkansas City 38
Goessel 63, Rural Vista 24
Goodland 40, Cimarron 31
Great Bend 59, Garden City 54
Hanover 55, Frankfort 42
Hays 75, Liberal 30
Highland Park 64, Manhattan 31
Hillsboro 80, Halstead 35
Hutchinson Central Christian 60, Pratt Skyline 11
Independence 68, Parsons 64
Jayhawk Linn 68, Chetopa 34
Junction City 65, Emporia 52
KC East Christian 69, Heritage Christian 60
KC Piper 77, Baldwin 47
Kapaun Mount Carmel 67, Wichita Bishop Carroll 51
Lakeside 70, Pike Valley 50
Larned 42, Nickerson 31
Lawrence 78, SM West 51
Leavenworth 69, KC Turner 23
Macksville 65, Central Plains 42
McPherson 72, Winfield 43
Minneola 47, Kiowa County 40
Mission Valley 57, Central Heights 47
Mulvane 53, Wellington 45
Ness City 50, St. John 39
Northern Valley 58, Logan 44
Norwich 37, Stafford 32
Oakley 49, Plainville 42
Olathe Northwest 36, Olathe East 35
Osage City 56, Lyndon 50
Oswego 45, Marmaton Valley 44
Perry-Lecompton 68, Hiawatha 63
Phillipsburg 56, Russell 40
Pittsburg 77, Fort Scott 54
Pittsburg Colgan 52, Riverton 48
Pratt 53, Haven 49
Quinter 50, Dighton 38
Remington 65, Ell-Saline 59
Riley County 61, Rossville 52
Rose Hill 52, Clearwater 36
Salina South 58, Maize 55
Satanta 71, Deerfield 20
Scott City 60, Hugoton 59
Sedgwick 43, Lyons 38, OT
Shawnee Heights 56, Lansing 35
Silver Lake 52, Rock Creek 39
South Gray 71, Stanton County 37
Spearville 26, Ashland 25
St. James Academy 72, Bishop Miege 69
Tonganoxie 67, Ottawa 52
Topeka Seaman 68, Topeka 47
Trego 48, Hill City 35
Troy 54, Valley Heights 42
Udall 70, Burden Central 36
Ulysses 56, Holcomb 35
Wamego 54, Concordia 42
Wetmore 53, Blue Valley 35
Wheatland-Grinnell 74, Weskan 48
Wichita Campus 57, Hutchinson 54
Wichita Northwest 68, Wichita East 57
Wichita Southeast 78, Northeast-Arma 48
Wichita Sunrise 64, Wasatch Academy, Utah 50
Wilson 37, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 25
Yates Center 56, Uniontown 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/