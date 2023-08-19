PREP FOOTBALL=

Adamsville 40, Fayette Academy 21

Alcoa 35, Ravenwood 14

Arlington 20, Memphis Overton 12

Asheville Erwin, N.C. 7, Daniel Boone 0

Beech 21, Station Camp 0

Bolivar Central 50, Fayette Ware 6

Boyd Buchanan 52, Chattanooga Prep 0

Bradley Central 41, McMinn County 21

Brentwood 38, Blackman 14

CBHS 10, White Station 7

Centennial 34, Franklin 14

Chuckey-Doak 54, Unaka 18

Clarksville 56, Montgomery Central 0

Cleveland 49, Clinton 36

Cloudland 14, Happy Valley 12

Coalfield 48, Wartburg Central 12

Cocke County 27, Cherokee 20

Coffee County 10, Franklin County 7

Collierville 35, Riverside 14

Cordova 27, Sheffield 14

Cornersville 43, Bell Buckle 17

Crockett County 39, Jackson North Side 15

Cumberland County 10, Scott County 7

DCA 42, Ezell-Harding 7

Darlington, Ga. 48, CAK 24

Davidson Academy 27, Nashville Christian 20

Dickson County 18, Creek Wood 0

Dyersburg 33, Dyer County 7

Eagleville 14, Providence Christian Academy 0

East Hickman 21, Fairview 14

East Nashville Literature 45, Pope John Paul II 6

East Robertson 42, Liberty Creek 20

Elizabethton 27, Science Hill 7

Ensworth 40, Union City 6

Fairley 46, St. George's 0

Farragut 24, Dobyns-Bennett 17

Father Ryan 50, Nashville Overton 3

Fort Campbell, Ky. 20, Clarksville NW 17

Franklin Road Academy 49, Kenwood 7

Friendship Christian 46, Clarksville Academy 0

Gatlinburg-Pittman 56, Seymour 13

Gibbs 56, Union County 6

Goodpasture 28, ECS 7

Grace Baptist 20, Lookout Valley 7

Grace Christian - Franklin 36, Freedom Prep 6

Grace Christian 28, King's Academy 21

Grainger 20, Claiborne County 12

Green Hill 44, Clarksville NE 14

Greeneville 28, Tennessee 7

Hardin County 48, Memphis Business 12

Harlan, Ky. 46, Hancock County 6

Haywood County 28, PURE 21

Hendersonville 47, Gallatin 33

Henry County 42, Brighton 10

Hickman County 27, Hou County 20

Hillsboro 40, McGavock 7

Hollow Rock-Bruceton 24, Stewart County 10

Houston 42, Briarcrest 6

Hunters Lane 20, Maplewood 0

IMG Academy, Fla. 35, Lipscomb Academy 10

Jackson Central-Merry 31, Liberty Tech 0

Jackson Christian 21, Northpoint Christian, Miss. 14

Jackson County 21, Clinton Co., Ky. 20

James Lawson 18, Cheatham County 15

Jellico 14, Lynn Camp, Ky. 8, OT

Kingston 56, Harriman 0

Kirkwood 49, Sycamore 48

Knoxville Catholic 35, Lakeway Christian 0

Knoxville Central 53, Knoxville Fulton 20

Knoxville Hardin Valley 21, Karns 0

Knoxville Webb 30, BGA 0

Lausanne Collegiate 42, Memphis Academy of Science (MASE) 6

Lawrence County 14, Summertown 7

Lebanon 39, Antioch 28

Lenoir City 24, South Doyle 21

Lewis County 51, Community 8

Lexington 28, Scotts Hill 19

Lincoln County 28, Richland 27

Loretto 45, Collinwood 29

Loudon 42, Greenback 14

MUS 37, Bartlett 0

Marion County 41, East Ridge 12

Marshall County 16, Columbia 0

Maryville 63, Heritage 14

McCallie 53, Chattanooga Christian 13

McEwen 27, Jo Byrns 14

McKenzie 28, Huntingdon 12

McNairy Central 33, Humboldt 14

Middle College 28, Oakhaven 6

Middle Tennessee Christian 33, Columbia Academy 31

Millington 35, St. Benedict 7

Monterey 25, Cannon County 14

Moore County 34, Cascade 5

Morristown West 42, Morristown East 12

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 35, RePublic 6

Mt. Pleasant 29, Wayne County 6

Munford 30, Covington 13

Nolensville 21, Rockvale 20

Northview Academy 20, Unicoi County 13

Oak Ridge 30, Jefferson County 13

Oakdale 56, Pickett County 0

Oakland 34, Independence 14

Obion County 42, Lake County 14

Oneida 28, Rockwood 14

Ooltewah 41, Chattanooga Central 14

Page 35, Giles County 34, OT

Pearl-Cohn 21, MBA 14

Pigeon Forge 24, Hampton 14

Polk County 48, Copper Basin 13

Powell 35, Anderson County 21

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 35, Baylor 24

Red Bank 44, Tyner Academy 6

Red Boiling Springs 61, Sunbright 0

Rhea County 34, Soddy Daisy 0

Ripley 22, Jackson South Side 9

Riverdale 36, Smyrna 0

Rosemark Academy 49, Halls 7

Sale Creek 29, Midway 12

Sequatchie County 21, Bledsoe County 7

Sevier County 43, Knoxville Carter 20

Signal Mountain 34, McMinn Central 26

South Fulton 40, Ballard Memorial, Ky. 0

South Greene 35, David Crockett 18

South Pittsburg 56, Oliver Springs 0

Southwind 42, Ridgeway 0

Springfield 20, Greenbrier 10

Stewarts Creek 21, Tullahoma 7

Stone Memorial 25, Cookeville 20

Sullivan East 28, Johnson County 24

Summit 40, Spring Hill 0

Sweetwater 42, Sequoyah 14

Tellico Plains 47, Eagleton 18

Trinity Christian Academy 17, Chester County 7

Trousdale County 9, Livingston Academy 0

USJ 14, Peabody 7

Upperman 26, Fayetteville 0

Walker Valley 45, Notre Dame 8

Warren County 34, DeKalb County 27

Watertown 17, Forrest 0

Waverly Central 50, Camden Central 28

West Carroll 45, Gibson County 28

West Greene 26, North Greene 0

West Ridge 40, Volunteer 0

White County 28, Silverdale Baptist Academy 13

White House 7, Portland 6

White House-Heritage 29, Harpeth 21

Whites Creek 36, Wooddale 6

Whitwell 20, Huntland 6

William Blount 35, Austin-East 8

Wilson Central 24, Rossview 20

York Institute 25, Clay County 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

