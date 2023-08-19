PREP FOOTBALL=
Adamsville 40, Fayette Academy 21
Alcoa 35, Ravenwood 14
Arlington 20, Memphis Overton 12
Asheville Erwin, N.C. 7, Daniel Boone 0
Beech 21, Station Camp 0
Bolivar Central 50, Fayette Ware 6
Boyd Buchanan 52, Chattanooga Prep 0
Bradley Central 41, McMinn County 21
Brentwood 38, Blackman 14
CBHS 10, White Station 7
Centennial 34, Franklin 14
Chuckey-Doak 54, Unaka 18
Clarksville 56, Montgomery Central 0
Cleveland 49, Clinton 36
Cloudland 14, Happy Valley 12
Coalfield 48, Wartburg Central 12
Cocke County 27, Cherokee 20
Coffee County 10, Franklin County 7
Collierville 35, Riverside 14
Cordova 27, Sheffield 14
Cornersville 43, Bell Buckle 17
Crockett County 39, Jackson North Side 15
Cumberland County 10, Scott County 7
DCA 42, Ezell-Harding 7
Darlington, Ga. 48, CAK 24
Davidson Academy 27, Nashville Christian 20
Dickson County 18, Creek Wood 0
Dyersburg 33, Dyer County 7
Eagleville 14, Providence Christian Academy 0
East Hickman 21, Fairview 14
East Nashville Literature 45, Pope John Paul II 6
East Robertson 42, Liberty Creek 20
Elizabethton 27, Science Hill 7
Ensworth 40, Union City 6
Fairley 46, St. George's 0
Farragut 24, Dobyns-Bennett 17
Father Ryan 50, Nashville Overton 3
Fort Campbell, Ky. 20, Clarksville NW 17
Franklin Road Academy 49, Kenwood 7
Friendship Christian 46, Clarksville Academy 0
Gatlinburg-Pittman 56, Seymour 13
Gibbs 56, Union County 6
Goodpasture 28, ECS 7
Grace Baptist 20, Lookout Valley 7
Grace Christian - Franklin 36, Freedom Prep 6
Grace Christian 28, King's Academy 21
Grainger 20, Claiborne County 12
Green Hill 44, Clarksville NE 14
Greeneville 28, Tennessee 7
Hardin County 48, Memphis Business 12
Harlan, Ky. 46, Hancock County 6
Haywood County 28, PURE 21
Hendersonville 47, Gallatin 33
Henry County 42, Brighton 10
Hickman County 27, Hou County 20
Hillsboro 40, McGavock 7
Hollow Rock-Bruceton 24, Stewart County 10
Houston 42, Briarcrest 6
Hunters Lane 20, Maplewood 0
IMG Academy, Fla. 35, Lipscomb Academy 10
Jackson Central-Merry 31, Liberty Tech 0
Jackson Christian 21, Northpoint Christian, Miss. 14
Jackson County 21, Clinton Co., Ky. 20
James Lawson 18, Cheatham County 15
Jellico 14, Lynn Camp, Ky. 8, OT
Kingston 56, Harriman 0
Kirkwood 49, Sycamore 48
Knoxville Catholic 35, Lakeway Christian 0
Knoxville Central 53, Knoxville Fulton 20
Knoxville Hardin Valley 21, Karns 0
Knoxville Webb 30, BGA 0
Lausanne Collegiate 42, Memphis Academy of Science (MASE) 6
Lawrence County 14, Summertown 7
Lebanon 39, Antioch 28
Lenoir City 24, South Doyle 21
Lewis County 51, Community 8
Lexington 28, Scotts Hill 19
Lincoln County 28, Richland 27
Loretto 45, Collinwood 29
Loudon 42, Greenback 14
MUS 37, Bartlett 0
Marion County 41, East Ridge 12
Marshall County 16, Columbia 0
Maryville 63, Heritage 14
McCallie 53, Chattanooga Christian 13
McEwen 27, Jo Byrns 14
McKenzie 28, Huntingdon 12
McNairy Central 33, Humboldt 14
Middle College 28, Oakhaven 6
Middle Tennessee Christian 33, Columbia Academy 31
Millington 35, St. Benedict 7
Monterey 25, Cannon County 14
Moore County 34, Cascade 5
Morristown West 42, Morristown East 12
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 35, RePublic 6
Mt. Pleasant 29, Wayne County 6
Munford 30, Covington 13
Nolensville 21, Rockvale 20
Northview Academy 20, Unicoi County 13
Oak Ridge 30, Jefferson County 13
Oakdale 56, Pickett County 0
Oakland 34, Independence 14
Obion County 42, Lake County 14
Oneida 28, Rockwood 14
Ooltewah 41, Chattanooga Central 14
Page 35, Giles County 34, OT
Pearl-Cohn 21, MBA 14
Pigeon Forge 24, Hampton 14
Polk County 48, Copper Basin 13
Powell 35, Anderson County 21
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 35, Baylor 24
Red Bank 44, Tyner Academy 6
Red Boiling Springs 61, Sunbright 0
Rhea County 34, Soddy Daisy 0
Ripley 22, Jackson South Side 9
Riverdale 36, Smyrna 0
Rosemark Academy 49, Halls 7
Sale Creek 29, Midway 12
Sequatchie County 21, Bledsoe County 7
Sevier County 43, Knoxville Carter 20
Signal Mountain 34, McMinn Central 26
South Fulton 40, Ballard Memorial, Ky. 0
South Greene 35, David Crockett 18
South Pittsburg 56, Oliver Springs 0
Southwind 42, Ridgeway 0
Springfield 20, Greenbrier 10
Stewarts Creek 21, Tullahoma 7
Stone Memorial 25, Cookeville 20
Sullivan East 28, Johnson County 24
Summit 40, Spring Hill 0
Sweetwater 42, Sequoyah 14
Tellico Plains 47, Eagleton 18
Trinity Christian Academy 17, Chester County 7
Trousdale County 9, Livingston Academy 0
USJ 14, Peabody 7
Upperman 26, Fayetteville 0
Walker Valley 45, Notre Dame 8
Warren County 34, DeKalb County 27
Watertown 17, Forrest 0
Waverly Central 50, Camden Central 28
West Carroll 45, Gibson County 28
West Greene 26, North Greene 0
West Ridge 40, Volunteer 0
White County 28, Silverdale Baptist Academy 13
White House 7, Portland 6
White House-Heritage 29, Harpeth 21
Whites Creek 36, Wooddale 6
Whitwell 20, Huntland 6
William Blount 35, Austin-East 8
Wilson Central 24, Rossview 20
York Institute 25, Clay County 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
