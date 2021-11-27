GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Campo Verde 60, San Tan Foothills 8
Canyon View 59, Mesa Desert Ridge 20
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 59, Glendale Copper Canyon 47
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 59, Phoenix Sunnyslope 47
Desert Edge 52, Tolleson 45
Glendale Deer Valley 60, Scottsdale Chaparral 9
Mesa 47, Shadow Ridge 27
Nogales 60, Eastmark 45
Perry 62, Peoria Centennial 30
Phoenix Arcadia 52, Mesa Mountain View 28
Phoenix Desert Vista 48, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 31
Phoenix Desert Vista 55, Scottsdale Notre Dame 40
Phoenix Pinnacle 39, Phoenix Arcadia 29
Tucson 46, Laveen Chavez 39
Tucson Flowing Wells 58, Phoenix Sunnyslope 36
Tucson Flowing Wells 60, Phoenix Horizon 25
Tucson Pueblo 53, El Mirage Dysart 37
Verrado 73, Tolleson 22
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/