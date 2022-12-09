GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Community 60, Van Buren District 19

Bangor 52, Cheverus 44

Belfast Area 35, Bucksport 18

Bonny Eagle 33, Deering 30

Brunswick 75, Westbrook 31

Dexter Regional 49, Penquis Valley 17

Falmouth 74, Biddeford 16

Gorham 52, Windham 41

Gray-New Gloucester 39, Freeport 27

Hall-Dale 59, Carrabec 25

Hodgdon 77, Madawaska 22

Kennebunk 47, Morse 34

Lake Region 55, Poland Regional/Whittier 34

Leavitt Area 47, Lincoln Academy 32

Madison Area Memorial 75, Boothbay Region 13

Monmouth Academy 58, Buckfield 19

Mount Desert Island 53, John Bapst Memorial 46

Mountain Valley 47, Telstar Regional 18

Mt. Ararat 48, Marshwood 41

Mt. Blue 41, Messalonskee 37

North Yarmouth Academy 76, St. Dominic Regional 16

Scarborough 44, Sanford 36

Skowhegan Area 58, Brewer 46

South Aroostook Community 60, Central Aroostook 33

South Portland 56, Noble 39

Washington Academy 46, Narraguagus 26

Waynflete 33, Sacopee Valley 24

Wells 52, Cape Elizabeth 29

Winthrop 66, Mt. Abram 27

Yarmouth 49, York 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you