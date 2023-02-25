BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Mountain View 69, Ridgeview 56

Sheldon 65, Roseburg 53

South Albany 59, Corvallis 44

South Medford 113, South Eugene 70

South Salem 67, McNary 57

Stayton 50, Klamath 42

Summit 87, Caldera 52

West Salem 64, Sprague 59

Woodburn 58, Lebanon 40

OSAA Playoffs=

Class 2A=

First Round=

Regis 93, Stanfield 81

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

McDaniel vs. Roosevelt, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you