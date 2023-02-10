GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma 57, Bay City John Glenn 40
Almont 31, Richmond 28
Ann Arbor Huron 60, Ypsilanti Lincoln 45
Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 47, Notre Dame Prep 36
Battle Creek Harper Creek 42, Hastings 33
Battle Creek St. Philip 28, Climax-Scotts 24
Beal City 54, Houghton Lake 50
Bedford 37, Saline 29
Bellaire 40, Fife Lake Forest Area 30
Belleville 65, Franklin LIVONIA MI 23
Berkley 43, Troy Athens 32
Big Rapids 63, Lakeview 22
Bloomfield Hills Marian 48, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 43
Bloomingdale 54, Lawrence 51
Bridgman 39, Fennville 7
Brighton 49, Hartland 33
Buchanan 61, Berrien Springs 17
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 30, Harbor Light Christian 24
Burton Genesee Christian 47, Waterford Our Lady 14
Byron Center 72, Greenville 30
Calumet 59, Escanaba 57
Carson City-Crystal 56, Ashley 20
Cedar Springs 62, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 38
Chelsea 60, Tecumseh 47
Chesaning 58, Byron 20
Coldwater 31, Parma Western 27
Comstock Park 59, Belding 57
Coopersville 46, Fruitport 32
Corunna 38, Clio 32
Dearborn 48, Westland John Glenn 3
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 53, Redford Union 28
East Jackson 55, Addison 25
East Kentwood 63, Grandville 44
Edison PSA 51, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 35
Evart 44, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 35
Factoryville Christian 59, Coldwater Pansophia Academy 18
Farmington Hills Mercy 61, Detroit Cass Tech 46
Fenton 65, Flint Kearsley 30
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 61, Saginaw Heritage 48
Flint Powers 41, Bay City Western 38
Flushing 56, Holly 13
Frankenmuth 40, Saginaw Swan Valley 21
Fremont 43, Muskegon Orchard View 15
Garden City 50, Melvindale 25
Gaylord 50, Traverse City West 31
Gaylord St. Mary 44, East Jordan 35
Gobles 45, Delton Kellogg 23
Goodrich 56, Ortonville Brandon 43
Grand Blanc 43, Westfield 36
Grand Haven 47, Caledonia 25
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 56, Forest Hills Eastern 40
Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 48, Wyoming Potter's House Christian 37
Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 56, Hopkins 42
Grand Rapids South Christian 59, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 29
Grand Rapids West Catholic 52, Allendale 12
Grant 65, Remus Chippewa Hills 23
Grosse Ile 39, Flat Rock 26
Hamilton 35, Hudsonville Unity Christian 28
Hamtramck 57, Detroit University Prep 45
Hart 51, Mason County Central 32
Haslett 46, Williamston 36
Hemlock 72, Standish-Sterling Central 53
Holland Black River 37, Galesburg-Augusta 28
Holland Christian 49, Spring Lake 45
Holland West Ottawa 50, Jenison 34
Holton 44, Shelby 37
Howell 55, Novi 43
Indian River-Inland Lakes 63, Onaway 44
Jackson 56, Adrian 39
Jackson Northwest 52, Jackson Lumen Christi 25
Johannesburg-Lewiston 51, Central Lake 23
Kalamazoo Central 63, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 22
Kalamazoo Hackett 39, Schoolcraft 28
Kent City 62, Stanton Central Montcalm 29
Lake City 54, Roscommon 20
Lake Fenton 82, Owosso 38
Lake Linden-Hubbell 58, Chassell 37
Lansing Catholic 54, Charlotte 13
Lapeer 47, Midland 43
Lawton 55, Constantine 30
Leland 41, Kingsley 38
Linden 50, Swartz Creek 14
Livonia Clarenceville 44, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 29
Ludington 52, Manistee 40
Mancelona 58, Pellston 18
Maple City Glen Lake 80, Suttons Bay 7
Marquette 39, Kingsford 31
Marshall 40, Battle Creek Pennfield 28
Martin 43, Saugatuck 36
Mason 39, Fowlerville 28
McBain 63, Leroy Pine River 15
Midland Bullock Creek 39, Millington 37
Midland Calvary Baptist 55, Tawas 29
Monroe 46, Ann Arbor Skyline 32
Montague 54, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 30
Mount Pleasant 55, Midland Dow 48
Muskegon Mona Shores 49, Grand Rapids Union 30
Negaunee 55, Ishpeming 54
Newaygo 46, Howard City Tri-County 32
Niles Brandywine 30, Dowagiac Union 25
North Farmington 32, Birmingham Seaholm 17
Northville 43, Salem 30
Olivet 34, Lansing Christian 20
Otisville Lakeville 31, New Lothrop 19
Otsego 45, Eddies 30
Ovid-Elsie 43, Durand 41
Oxford 46, Harper Woods 31
Petoskey 53, Alpena 28
Plainwell 54, Paw Paw 51
Plymouth Christian 50, Lenawee Christian 49
Portage Central 40, Portage Northern 32
Portland 45, Ionia 39
Ravenna 45, Hesperia 20
Rochester 54, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 41
Rockford 59, Hudsonville 40
Romulus 62, Redford Thurston 26
Saginaw Arthur Hill 59, Saginaw 33
Saginaw Arts and Science 63, Carrollton 57, OT
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 56, Saginaw Nouvel 17
South Lyon East 52, South Lyon 40
Southfield Christian 56, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 20
Sparta 58, Kelloggsville 23
St. Joseph 54, Mattawan 50
Stockbridge 57, Leslie 44
Sturgis 57, Niles 50
Traverse City Central 43, Cadillac 26
Trenton 43, Brownstown Woodhaven 42, OT
Vicksburg 63, Three Rivers 39
Waterford Mott 26, Waterford Kettering 25
Watervliet 48, Allegan 33
Wayland Union 57, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 42
Wayne Memorial 44, Dearborn Fordson 36
West Bloomfield 80, Southfield 32
White Lake Lakeland 34, Milford 29, OT
Whitmore Lake 40, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 26
Wyoming Godwin Heights 59, Grandville Calvin Christian 57
Yale 58, Genesee 35
Zeeland East 46, Holland 26
Zeeland West 58, Muskegon 50
Zion Christian 56, West Michigan Aviation 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner vs. Taylor Prep, ccd.
Detroit HFA vs. Detroit University Science, ccd.
Ellsworth vs. Alba, ccd.
Montrose vs. Mount Morris, ccd.
Wyoming Lee vs. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
