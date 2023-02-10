GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 57, Bay City John Glenn 40

Almont 31, Richmond 28

Ann Arbor Huron 60, Ypsilanti Lincoln 45

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 47, Notre Dame Prep 36

Battle Creek Harper Creek 42, Hastings 33

Battle Creek St. Philip 28, Climax-Scotts 24

Beal City 54, Houghton Lake 50

Bedford 37, Saline 29

Bellaire 40, Fife Lake Forest Area 30

Belleville 65, Franklin LIVONIA MI 23

Berkley 43, Troy Athens 32

Big Rapids 63, Lakeview 22

Bloomfield Hills Marian 48, Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 43

Bloomingdale 54, Lawrence 51

Bridgman 39, Fennville 7

Brighton 49, Hartland 33

Buchanan 61, Berrien Springs 17

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 30, Harbor Light Christian 24

Burton Genesee Christian 47, Waterford Our Lady 14

Byron Center 72, Greenville 30

Calumet 59, Escanaba 57

Carson City-Crystal 56, Ashley 20

Cedar Springs 62, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 38

Chelsea 60, Tecumseh 47

Chesaning 58, Byron 20

Coldwater 31, Parma Western 27

Comstock Park 59, Belding 57

Coopersville 46, Fruitport 32

Corunna 38, Clio 32

Dearborn 48, Westland John Glenn 3

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 53, Redford Union 28

East Jackson 55, Addison 25

East Kentwood 63, Grandville 44

Edison PSA 51, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 35

Evart 44, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 35

Factoryville Christian 59, Coldwater Pansophia Academy 18

Farmington Hills Mercy 61, Detroit Cass Tech 46

Fenton 65, Flint Kearsley 30

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 61, Saginaw Heritage 48

Flint Powers 41, Bay City Western 38

Flushing 56, Holly 13

Frankenmuth 40, Saginaw Swan Valley 21

Fremont 43, Muskegon Orchard View 15

Garden City 50, Melvindale 25

Gaylord 50, Traverse City West 31

Gaylord St. Mary 44, East Jordan 35

Gobles 45, Delton Kellogg 23

Goodrich 56, Ortonville Brandon 43

Grand Blanc 43, Westfield 36

Grand Haven 47, Caledonia 25

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 56, Forest Hills Eastern 40

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 48, Wyoming Potter's House Christian 37

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 56, Hopkins 42

Grand Rapids South Christian 59, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 29

Grand Rapids West Catholic 52, Allendale 12

Grant 65, Remus Chippewa Hills 23

Grosse Ile 39, Flat Rock 26

Hamilton 35, Hudsonville Unity Christian 28

Hamtramck 57, Detroit University Prep 45

Hart 51, Mason County Central 32

Haslett 46, Williamston 36

Hemlock 72, Standish-Sterling Central 53

Holland Black River 37, Galesburg-Augusta 28

Holland Christian 49, Spring Lake 45

Holland West Ottawa 50, Jenison 34

Holton 44, Shelby 37

Howell 55, Novi 43

Indian River-Inland Lakes 63, Onaway 44

Jackson 56, Adrian 39

Jackson Northwest 52, Jackson Lumen Christi 25

Johannesburg-Lewiston 51, Central Lake 23

Kalamazoo Central 63, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 22

Kalamazoo Hackett 39, Schoolcraft 28

Kent City 62, Stanton Central Montcalm 29

Lake City 54, Roscommon 20

Lake Fenton 82, Owosso 38

Lake Linden-Hubbell 58, Chassell 37

Lansing Catholic 54, Charlotte 13

Lapeer 47, Midland 43

Lawton 55, Constantine 30

Leland 41, Kingsley 38

Linden 50, Swartz Creek 14

Livonia Clarenceville 44, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 29

Ludington 52, Manistee 40

Mancelona 58, Pellston 18

Maple City Glen Lake 80, Suttons Bay 7

Marquette 39, Kingsford 31

Marshall 40, Battle Creek Pennfield 28

Martin 43, Saugatuck 36

Mason 39, Fowlerville 28

McBain 63, Leroy Pine River 15

Midland Bullock Creek 39, Millington 37

Midland Calvary Baptist 55, Tawas 29

Monroe 46, Ann Arbor Skyline 32

Montague 54, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 30

Mount Pleasant 55, Midland Dow 48

Muskegon Mona Shores 49, Grand Rapids Union 30

Negaunee 55, Ishpeming 54

Newaygo 46, Howard City Tri-County 32

Niles Brandywine 30, Dowagiac Union 25

North Farmington 32, Birmingham Seaholm 17

Northville 43, Salem 30

Olivet 34, Lansing Christian 20

Otisville Lakeville 31, New Lothrop 19

Otsego 45, Eddies 30

Ovid-Elsie 43, Durand 41

Oxford 46, Harper Woods 31

Petoskey 53, Alpena 28

Plainwell 54, Paw Paw 51

Plymouth Christian 50, Lenawee Christian 49

Portage Central 40, Portage Northern 32

Portland 45, Ionia 39

Ravenna 45, Hesperia 20

Rochester 54, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 41

Rockford 59, Hudsonville 40

Romulus 62, Redford Thurston 26

Saginaw Arthur Hill 59, Saginaw 33

Saginaw Arts and Science 63, Carrollton 57, OT

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 56, Saginaw Nouvel 17

South Lyon East 52, South Lyon 40

Southfield Christian 56, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 20

Sparta 58, Kelloggsville 23

St. Joseph 54, Mattawan 50

Stockbridge 57, Leslie 44

Sturgis 57, Niles 50

Traverse City Central 43, Cadillac 26

Trenton 43, Brownstown Woodhaven 42, OT

Vicksburg 63, Three Rivers 39

Waterford Mott 26, Waterford Kettering 25

Watervliet 48, Allegan 33

Wayland Union 57, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 42

Wayne Memorial 44, Dearborn Fordson 36

West Bloomfield 80, Southfield 32

White Lake Lakeland 34, Milford 29, OT

Whitmore Lake 40, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 26

Wyoming Godwin Heights 59, Grandville Calvin Christian 57

Yale 58, Genesee 35

Zeeland East 46, Holland 26

Zeeland West 58, Muskegon 50

Zion Christian 56, West Michigan Aviation 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner vs. Taylor Prep, ccd.

Detroit HFA vs. Detroit University Science, ccd.

Ellsworth vs. Alba, ccd.

Montrose vs. Mount Morris, ccd.

Wyoming Lee vs. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, ccd.

