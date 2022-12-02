GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aynor 44, Green Sea Floyds 10
Batesburg-Leesville 56, Ridge Spring-Monetta 30
Bishop England 56, Charleston Charter 16
Blythewood 61, Ridge View 51
Boiling Springs 54, Chesnee 20
Broome 38, Blacksburg 12
Cane Bay 47, Carolina Forest 41
Chester 37, Lewisville 23
Clinton 45, Laurens 20
Colleton County 62, Woodland 52
Darlington 45, Wilson 40
Emerald 59, McCormick 25
Greenville 40, J.L. Mann 39
Hilton Head Christian Academy 75, Patrick Henry Academy 33
Landrum 54, Polk County, N.C. 42
Latta 49, Conway 39
Lee Park Prep, N.C. 55, Mountain View Christian Academy 39
Mid-Carolina 41, Swansea 27
North Mecklenburg, N.C. 68, Catawba Ridge 58
Northwood Academy 48, Philip Simmons 46
R.B. Stall 28, Goose Creek 23
Socastee 57, Waccamaw 23
St. John's 51, Summerville Faith Christian 8
Stratford 45, Summerville 36
Sumter 48, Crestwood 31
Wando 42, James Island 27
West Ashley 49, Burke 29
West Florence 44, Marion 31
Woodmont 49, Greenwood 39
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
