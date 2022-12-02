GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aynor 44, Green Sea Floyds 10

Batesburg-Leesville 56, Ridge Spring-Monetta 30

Bishop England 56, Charleston Charter 16

Blythewood 61, Ridge View 51

Boiling Springs 54, Chesnee 20

Broome 38, Blacksburg 12

Cane Bay 47, Carolina Forest 41

Chester 37, Lewisville 23

Clinton 45, Laurens 20

Colleton County 62, Woodland 52

Darlington 45, Wilson 40

Emerald 59, McCormick 25

Greenville 40, J.L. Mann 39

Hilton Head Christian Academy 75, Patrick Henry Academy 33

Landrum 54, Polk County, N.C. 42

Latta 49, Conway 39

Lee Park Prep, N.C. 55, Mountain View Christian Academy 39

Mid-Carolina 41, Swansea 27

North Mecklenburg, N.C. 68, Catawba Ridge 58

Northwood Academy 48, Philip Simmons 46

R.B. Stall 28, Goose Creek 23

Socastee 57, Waccamaw 23

St. John's 51, Summerville Faith Christian 8

Stratford 45, Summerville 36

Sumter 48, Crestwood 31

Wando 42, James Island 27

West Ashley 49, Burke 29

West Florence 44, Marion 31

Woodmont 49, Greenwood 39

