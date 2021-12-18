BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bloomfield 56, Shiprock 32
Boise City, Okla. 67, Logan 41
Bosque School 90, Penasco 55
Cleveland 73, Mayfield 63
Crownpoint 55, Wingate 28
Elida 64, Maxwell 28
Eunice 54, Dora 30
Farwell, Texas 62, Tucumcari 42
Fort Sumner/House 75, Cimarron 45
Gadsden 67, Clint, Texas 44
Hobbs 76, Organ Mountain 54
Jal 59, Tohatchi 37
Lordsburg 65, Cliff 60
Los Alamos 73, Escalante 66
Los Lunas 69, Valencia 29
Melrose 73, Floyd 7
Mesa Vista 53, Academy for Technology and The Classics 46
Navajo Prep 58, Gallup 48
Reserve 56, Alamo-Navajo 36
Ruidoso 62, Hatch Valley 14
Sandia 70, Manzano 28
Taos 77, Bernalillo 44
Tatum 40, Chaparral 28
Volcano Vista 71, West Mesa 49
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/