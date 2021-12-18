BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bloomfield 56, Shiprock 32

Boise City, Okla. 67, Logan 41

Bosque School 90, Penasco 55

Cleveland 73, Mayfield 63

Crownpoint 55, Wingate 28

Elida 64, Maxwell 28

Eunice 54, Dora 30

Farwell, Texas 62, Tucumcari 42

Fort Sumner/House 75, Cimarron 45

Gadsden 67, Clint, Texas 44

Hobbs 76, Organ Mountain 54

Jal 59, Tohatchi 37

Lordsburg 65, Cliff 60

Los Alamos 73, Escalante 66

Los Lunas 69, Valencia 29

Melrose 73, Floyd 7

Mesa Vista 53, Academy for Technology and The Classics 46

Navajo Prep 58, Gallup 48

Reserve 56, Alamo-Navajo 36

Ruidoso 62, Hatch Valley 14

Sandia 70, Manzano 28

Taos 77, Bernalillo 44

Tatum 40, Chaparral 28

Volcano Vista 71, West Mesa 49

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

