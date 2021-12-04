BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 82, Vandalia 45
Amundsen 67, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/West) 20
Athens 39, North-Mac 34
Auburn 64, Springfield 61
Augusta Southeastern 38, Pittsfield 33
Aurora (West Aurora) 64, Yorkville 58
Batavia 55, Wheaton North 34
Beardstown 81, North Greene 39
Beecher 56, Donovan 25
Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 75, Ramsey 49
Belleville East 61, Collinsville 53
Belvidere North 51, Freeport 48
Bloomington Christian 59, Heyworth 27
Bluford Webber 66, Zeigler-Royalton 36
Bolingbrook 75, Stagg 48
Bradley-Bourbonnais 73, Sandburg 46
Breese Central 44, Salem 36
Bremen 77, Blue Island Eisenhower 51
Brother Rice 85, Providence-St. Mel 37
Buffalo Grove 66, Elk Grove 51
Burlington Central 53, Dundee-Crown 33
Burroughs, Mo. 65, Breese Mater Dei 53
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 69, Rushville-Industry 43
CICS-Northtown 64, Holy Trinity 60
Camp Point Central 57, Liberty 53
Carmel 74, Woodstock Marian 56
Carrier Mills 60, Galatia 47
Carterville 72, Sparta 39
Cary-Grove 110, Hampshire 99
Casey-Westfield 49, North Clay 46
Centralia 52, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 49
Chicago (Christ the King) 90, Cristo Rey 22
Chicago (Lane) 50, Taft 40
Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 74, Kennedy 59
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 69, Foreman 56
Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Golder) 65, Chicago (Soto) High School 37
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 75, Thornridge 57
Christopher 42, Centralia Christ Our Rock 39
Clifton Central 46, Cullom Tri-Point 35
Conant 40, Hoffman Estates 36
Crab Orchard 51, Pope County 49
Crystal Lake South 60, Crystal Lake Central 34
Curie 86, Fenger 43
Danville 57, Chicago (Ogden International) 26
DeKalb 80, Metea Valley 65
DePaul College Prep 64, Evergreen Park 21
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 67, Moweaqua Central A&M 39
Decatur St. Teresa 51, Champaign St. Thomas More 45
Deerfield 61, Vernon Hills 55
Dieterich 63, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 55
Downs Tri-Valley 39, Fieldcrest 35
Earlville 64, Serena 62
Edinburg (Coop) BK 81, Greenview 31
Effingham St. Anthony 71, Sullivan 27
El Paso-Gridley 72, Fisher 11
Eldorado 55, Gallatin County 33
Elmwood Park 54, Ridgewood 53
Erie/Prophetstown 53, Bureau Valley 41
Farmington 44, Monmouth-Roseville 43
Farmington Central 44, Monmouth-Roseville 43
Flanagan 60, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 45
Francis Parker 73, Morgan Park Academy 26
Fremd 55, Barrington 54
Galena 60, Potosi, Wis. 50
Geneva 54, Glenbard North 42
Glenbard West 71, Lyons 34
Glenbrook North 71, Niles West 40
Glenbrook South 70, Evanston Township 54
Harvey Thornton 65, Crete-Monee 46
Highland Park 50, Maine West 41
Hillcrest 61, Oak Lawn Richards 27
Hinckley-Big Rock 76, Leland 28
Hinsdale Central 47, Downers North 37
Homewood-Flossmoor 71, Andrew 60
Hononegah 72, Rockford Jefferson 35
Horizon Science Academy Southwest Chicago 46, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 45
Huntley 56, Algonquin (Jacobs) 43
Illinois Lutheran 55, Gardner-South Wilmington 52
Illinois Valley Central 66, Princeton 65
Jacksonville Routt 74, Springfield Lutheran 34
Jerseyville Jersey 65, Bethalto Civic Memorial 41
Kankakee (McNamara) 57, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 49
Kewanee 58, Quest Academy 47
Knoxville 48, Sherrard 27
LaSalle-Peru 63, Plano 49
Lake Park 63, St. Charles East 38
Lake View 44, Steinmetz 42
Lawrenceville 57, Red Hill 30
Lemont 75, Argo 48
Leo 72, St. Ignatius 62
Lincoln 59, Stanford Olympia 35
Lincoln Park 88, Prosser 63
Lincoln Way Central 55, Lincoln-Way East 53, OT
Lisle (Benet Academy) 72, Joliet Catholic 37
Litchfield 60, Mulberry Grove 32
Lockport 69, Lincoln Way West 61
Lovejoy 54, Chester 50
Loyola 38, Providence 31
Manteno 46, Wilmington 33
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 67, Marist 35
Marion 53, Cahokia 51
Maroa-Forsyth 53, Clinton 42
Marshall Co., Ky. 76, Massac County 41
Mascoutah 56, Highland 47
Midland 65, Woodland 28
Moline 77, Galesburg 59
Momence 43, St. Anne 30
Monticello 59, Catlin (Salt Fork) 50
Morrison 59, Wethersfield 38
Morton 58, Rantoul 25
Mount Vernon 56, Carbondale 45
Mt. Carmel 67, Marshall 42
Naperville Central 61, Waubonsie Valley 58
Naperville North 47, Naperville Neuqua Valley 40
New Berlin 49, South County 36
New Trier 53, Maine South 25
Newark 78, Kirkland Hiawatha 29
Newton 55, Paris 48
Niles North 69, Maine East 37
Niles Notre Dame 52, Nazareth 44
Normal Community 57, Champaign Central 31
Normal West 70, Champaign Centennial 69
Norris City (NCOE) 74, Thompsonville 34
North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 65, Galva 54
Northridge Prep 47, Schaumburg Christian 28
O'Fallon 69, Belleville West 43
Oak Forest 57, Reavis 27
Oak Park River Forest 66, Fenwick 52
Okaw Valley 48, Shelbyville 28
Olney (Richland County) 60, Robinson 40
Oswego 70, Plainfield North 66, OT
Oswego East 69, Minooka 59
Ottawa 52, Morris 39
Ottawa Marquette 80, Ashton-Franklin Center 38
Pana 71, Pawnee 26
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47, Milford 39
Pecatonica 53, Winnebago 52
Peoria (H.S.) 74, Urbana 67
Peoria Manual 69, Bloomington 54
Peotone 36, Coal City 25
Petersburg PORTA 50, Havana 38
Plainfield Central 49, Plainfield East 46
Prairie Ridge 55, McHenry 31
Prospect 42, Wheeling 37
Putnam County 47, Dwight 43
Quentin Road Bible School 61, Parkview Christian Academy 58
Quincy 70, East Moline United 39
Raymond Lincolnwood 55, Mount Olive 34
Richards 51, Bowen 50
Richwoods 52, Peoria Notre Dame 45
Riverdale 85, Aledo (Mercer County) 51
Riverside-Brookfield 78, IC Catholic 55
Rochelle 74, Kaneland 69
Rock Island 89, Geneseo 55
Rockford Boylan 52, Rockford East 49
Rolling Meadows 54, Hersey 28
Romeoville 55, Joliet West 50
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 66, Quincy Notre Dame 42
Sandoval 61, First Baptist Academy 41
Schaumburg 41, Palatine 37
Somonauk 58, DePue 41
St. Laurence 65, Montini 61
St. Patrick 60, St. Viator 46
St. Rita 68, De La Salle 58
Sterling 75, Rock Island Alleman 35
Streator 53, Lisle 47
Sycamore 63, Sandwich 39
Thornwood 68, Chicago Little Village 35
Tinley Park 79, Shepard 50
Warrensburg-Latham 63, Argenta-Oreana 25
Waterloo 61, Triad 36
Wayne City 84, Grayville 57
Wheaton Warrenville South 50, St. Charles North 23
Williamsville 51, Carlinville 26
Willowbrook 72, Hinsdale South 57
Winchester (West Central) 66, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 57
York 66, Proviso West 29
Aurora Christian Tournament=
St. Edward 60, Mooseheart 55
Carlyle Tournament=
Flora 47, Woodlawn 25
Greenville 60, Okawville 42
Duquoin Tournament=
DuQuoin 90, West Frankfort 68
Red Bud 67, Cairo 49
Goreville Tournament=
Anna-Jonesboro 53, Hardin County 52
Benton 49, Hamilton County 48
Goreville 72, Johnston City 66
St. Joseph-Ogden Tournament=
ALAH 64, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 57
La Salette Notre Dame 48, Watseka (coop) 45
Trico/Murphysboro Tournament=
Murphysboro/Elverado 58, Harrisburg 36
Steeleville 69, Trico 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Columbia vs. East Alton-Wood River, ppd.
St. Bede vs. Mendota, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/