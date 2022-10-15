PREP FOOTBALL=

Bear Lake 28, Soda Springs 6

Bishop Kelly 37, Columbia 7

Blackfoot 44, Idaho Falls 14

Bonneville 16, Skyline 13

Buhl 14, Kimberly 7

Burley 44, Jerome 0

Butte County 38, Raft River 14

Carey 58, Murtaugh 14

Castleford 68, Hansen 6

Clark Fork 64, Wallace 26

Clearwater Valley 34, Prairie 30

Cole Valley 34, Marsing 0

Council 50, Garden Valley 30

Declo 42, Filer 21

Dietrich 56, Camas County 0

Emmett 21, Vallivue 20

Firth 28, N. Fremont 0

Grace 63, Challis 0

Hagerman 46, Shoshone 0

Highland 28, Madison 22

Hillcrest 22, Shelley 10

Homedale 42, Fruitland 14

Horseshoe Bend 42, Tri-Valley 38

Idaho City 68, Rimrock 50

Kamiah 66, Genesee 22

Kellogg 50, Grangeville 12

Kendrick 40, Tekoa/Rosalia, Wash. 0

Kuna 26, Boise 16

Lapwai 44, Potlatch 32

Lewis County 44, Lakeside 8

Lewiston 42, Lake City 31

Lighthouse Christian 56, Glenns Ferry 8

McCall-Donnelly 28, Payette 20

Melba 42, New Plymouth 0

Meridian 48, Capital 3

Middleton 20, Centennial 0

Mountain Home 48, Caldwell 25

Mullan/St. Regis 15, Kootenai 0

Nampa 26, Mountain View 14

Oakley 78, Valley 6

Pocatello 41, Preston 21

Post Falls 21, Coeur d'Alene 6

Rigby 41, Thunder Ridge 14

Rockland 70, Watersprings 20

Rocky Mountain 49, Timberline 0

Sandpoint 67, Moscow 0

Skyview 45, Ridgevue 3

Snake River 42, American Falls 0

Sugar-Salem 56, Teton 6

Twin Falls 37, Canyon Ridge 25

Weiser 57, Parma 0

West Side 22, Aberdeen 8

Wood River 42, Gooding 2

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

