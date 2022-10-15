PREP FOOTBALL=
Bear Lake 28, Soda Springs 6
Bishop Kelly 37, Columbia 7
Blackfoot 44, Idaho Falls 14
Bonneville 16, Skyline 13
Buhl 14, Kimberly 7
Burley 44, Jerome 0
Butte County 38, Raft River 14
Carey 58, Murtaugh 14
Castleford 68, Hansen 6
Clark Fork 64, Wallace 26
Clearwater Valley 34, Prairie 30
Cole Valley 34, Marsing 0
Council 50, Garden Valley 30
Declo 42, Filer 21
Dietrich 56, Camas County 0
Emmett 21, Vallivue 20
Firth 28, N. Fremont 0
Grace 63, Challis 0
Hagerman 46, Shoshone 0
Highland 28, Madison 22
Hillcrest 22, Shelley 10
Homedale 42, Fruitland 14
Horseshoe Bend 42, Tri-Valley 38
Idaho City 68, Rimrock 50
Kamiah 66, Genesee 22
Kellogg 50, Grangeville 12
Kendrick 40, Tekoa/Rosalia, Wash. 0
Kuna 26, Boise 16
Lapwai 44, Potlatch 32
Lewis County 44, Lakeside 8
Lewiston 42, Lake City 31
Lighthouse Christian 56, Glenns Ferry 8
McCall-Donnelly 28, Payette 20
Melba 42, New Plymouth 0
Meridian 48, Capital 3
Middleton 20, Centennial 0
Mountain Home 48, Caldwell 25
Mullan/St. Regis 15, Kootenai 0
Nampa 26, Mountain View 14
Oakley 78, Valley 6
Pocatello 41, Preston 21
Post Falls 21, Coeur d'Alene 6
Rigby 41, Thunder Ridge 14
Rockland 70, Watersprings 20
Rocky Mountain 49, Timberline 0
Sandpoint 67, Moscow 0
Skyview 45, Ridgevue 3
Snake River 42, American Falls 0
Sugar-Salem 56, Teton 6
Twin Falls 37, Canyon Ridge 25
Weiser 57, Parma 0
West Side 22, Aberdeen 8
Wood River 42, Gooding 2
