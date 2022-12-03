GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anderson County 52, Iola 32

Andover 67, Wichita Campus 10

Attica 52, Burden Central 27

Augusta 33, Goddard 27

BV North 55, Rock Bridge, Mo. 47

BV West 43, Mill Valley 31

Baldwin 43, Paola 36

Basehor-Linwood 52, Topeka West 36

Beloit 36, Concordia 29

Bennington 40, Sylvan-Lucas 35

Berean Academy 46, Central Plains 29

Blue Valley 54, Wetmore 26

Bucklin 58, Meade 29

Buhler 45, Nickerson 43

Burlingame 47, Cair Paravel 20

Cheney 63, Clearwater 30

Cimarron 52, Holcomb 43

Circle 46, Kingman 39

Clifton-Clyde 52, Salina Sacred Heart 40

Council Grove 40, West Franklin 35

Doniphan West 49, Axtell 26

Douglass 59, Udall 27

El Dorado Springs, Mo. 54, Olathe East 46

Ell-Saline 53, Herington 14

Ellinwood 53, La Crosse 40

Emporia 57, Ottawa 44

Eureka 61, Humboldt 29

Fairfield 53, Oxford 21

Frankfort 59, Pawnee City, Neb. 12

Garden Plain 54, Wichita Trinity 38

Goddard-Eisenhower 42, Salina South 30

Goessel 41, Marion 33

Goodland 60, Syracuse 20

Halstead 39, Sedgwick 13

Haven 48, Hutchinson Trinity 22

Hays 37, Washburn Rural 33

Hillsboro 44, Sterling 18

Hodgeman County 62, Deerfield 17

Horton 48, McLouth 44

Hutchinson Central Christian 57, Wichita Classical 36

Lakin 59, Wallace County 42

Lee's Summit Community Christian, Mo. 34, Christ Preparatory Academy 23

Liberal 49, Ulysses 17

Liberal 57, Northeast-Arma 37

Little River 65, Lincoln 18

Minneola 56, Cunningham 37

Nemaha Central 54, Centralia 37

Ness City 51, Macksville 43

Norwich 40, Belle Plaine 28

Pawnee Heights 44, South Central 24

Phillipsburg 47, Oakley 20

Pratt 52, Larned 50

Quinter 71, Victoria 25

Remington 35, Bluestem 27

Riverside 52, Troy 46

Rock Creek 37, Clay Center 27

Rock Hills 45, Pike Valley 34

Rossville 58, Atchison 30

Rural Vista 42, Canton-Galva 32

Salina Central 40, Maize 32

Scott City 40, Hoisington 22

Smith Center 71, Plainville 12

Southeast 40, Erie 32

Southwestern Hts. 59, Pratt Skyline 23

Spring Hill 38, Eudora 26

St. Mary's 46, Olpe 41

St. Paul 47, Galena 44

Sublette 52, Kinsley 22

Thunder Ridge 64, Chase 35

Topeka Seaman 62, Lansing 32

Wakefield 42, Centre 22

Washington County 53, Linn 50

Wellington 49, Mulvane 29

Wheatland-Grinnell 49, Logan/Palco 43

Wichita Bishop Carroll 45, Wichita Southeast 25

Wichita Heights 47, Wichita Northwest 37

Wichita South 76, Wichita West 10

Wilson 53, Otis-Bison 38

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

