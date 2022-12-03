GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anderson County 52, Iola 32
Andover 67, Wichita Campus 10
Attica 52, Burden Central 27
Augusta 33, Goddard 27
BV North 55, Rock Bridge, Mo. 47
BV West 43, Mill Valley 31
Baldwin 43, Paola 36
Basehor-Linwood 52, Topeka West 36
Beloit 36, Concordia 29
Bennington 40, Sylvan-Lucas 35
Berean Academy 46, Central Plains 29
Blue Valley 54, Wetmore 26
Bucklin 58, Meade 29
Buhler 45, Nickerson 43
Burlingame 47, Cair Paravel 20
Cheney 63, Clearwater 30
Cimarron 52, Holcomb 43
Circle 46, Kingman 39
Clifton-Clyde 52, Salina Sacred Heart 40
Council Grove 40, West Franklin 35
Doniphan West 49, Axtell 26
Douglass 59, Udall 27
El Dorado Springs, Mo. 54, Olathe East 46
Ell-Saline 53, Herington 14
Ellinwood 53, La Crosse 40
Emporia 57, Ottawa 44
Eureka 61, Humboldt 29
Fairfield 53, Oxford 21
Frankfort 59, Pawnee City, Neb. 12
Garden Plain 54, Wichita Trinity 38
Goddard-Eisenhower 42, Salina South 30
Goessel 41, Marion 33
Goodland 60, Syracuse 20
Halstead 39, Sedgwick 13
Haven 48, Hutchinson Trinity 22
Hays 37, Washburn Rural 33
Hillsboro 44, Sterling 18
Hodgeman County 62, Deerfield 17
Horton 48, McLouth 44
Hutchinson Central Christian 57, Wichita Classical 36
Lakin 59, Wallace County 42
Lee's Summit Community Christian, Mo. 34, Christ Preparatory Academy 23
Liberal 49, Ulysses 17
Liberal 57, Northeast-Arma 37
Little River 65, Lincoln 18
Minneola 56, Cunningham 37
Nemaha Central 54, Centralia 37
Ness City 51, Macksville 43
Norwich 40, Belle Plaine 28
Pawnee Heights 44, South Central 24
Phillipsburg 47, Oakley 20
Pratt 52, Larned 50
Quinter 71, Victoria 25
Remington 35, Bluestem 27
Riverside 52, Troy 46
Rock Creek 37, Clay Center 27
Rock Hills 45, Pike Valley 34
Rossville 58, Atchison 30
Rural Vista 42, Canton-Galva 32
Salina Central 40, Maize 32
Scott City 40, Hoisington 22
Smith Center 71, Plainville 12
Southeast 40, Erie 32
Southwestern Hts. 59, Pratt Skyline 23
Spring Hill 38, Eudora 26
St. Mary's 46, Olpe 41
St. Paul 47, Galena 44
Sublette 52, Kinsley 22
Thunder Ridge 64, Chase 35
Topeka Seaman 62, Lansing 32
Wakefield 42, Centre 22
Washington County 53, Linn 50
Wellington 49, Mulvane 29
Wheatland-Grinnell 49, Logan/Palco 43
Wichita Bishop Carroll 45, Wichita Southeast 25
Wichita Heights 47, Wichita Northwest 37
Wichita South 76, Wichita West 10
Wilson 53, Otis-Bison 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.