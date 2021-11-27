PREP FOOTBALL=

4A State Championship=

Quarterfinal=

Casa Grande 31, Phoenix St. Mary's 29

Gilbert Mesquite 27, Lee Williams High School 13

Glendale 38, Tucson Canyon del Oro 27

Poston Butte 49, Prescott 7

5A State Championship=

Quarterfinal=

Desert Edge 31, Tucson Desert View 13

Phoenix Horizon 45, Vail Cienega 21

Scottsdale Desert Mountain 17, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 8

Tucson Salpointe 45, Scottsdale Notre Dame 42

6A State Championship=

Quarterfinal=

Highland Prep 24, Casteel High School 7

Mesa Red Mountain 58, Paradise Valley 44

Scottsdale Chaparral 41, Phoenix Pinnacle 6

Williams Field 52, Glendale Mountain Ridge 17

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

