PREP FOOTBALL=
4A State Championship=
Quarterfinal=
Casa Grande 31, Phoenix St. Mary's 29
Gilbert Mesquite 27, Lee Williams High School 13
Glendale 38, Tucson Canyon del Oro 27
Poston Butte 49, Prescott 7
5A State Championship=
Quarterfinal=
Desert Edge 31, Tucson Desert View 13
Phoenix Horizon 45, Vail Cienega 21
Scottsdale Desert Mountain 17, Peoria Sunrise Mountain 8
Tucson Salpointe 45, Scottsdale Notre Dame 42
6A State Championship=
Quarterfinal=
Highland Prep 24, Casteel High School 7
Mesa Red Mountain 58, Paradise Valley 44
Scottsdale Chaparral 41, Phoenix Pinnacle 6
Williams Field 52, Glendale Mountain Ridge 17
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/