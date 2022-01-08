BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 69, Odessa 28
Auburn 85, Kentridge 50
Auburn Mountainview 63, Kennedy 46
Bainbridge 62, North Mason 37
Bellevue 58, Mercer Island 57
Bothell 60, Issaquah 52
Burlington-Edison 70, Sedro-Woolley 58
Camas 60, Skyview 42
Cascade (Everett) 75, Lynnwood 70
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 63, Bear Creek School 25
Central Kitsap 84, Peninsula 73
Chelan 64, Quincy 58
Chiawana 75, Walla Walla 57
Columbia (Burbank) 91, River View 48
Columbia River 59, Hudson's Bay 56
Cusick 57, Curlew 33
Federal Way 91, Todd Beamer 46
Ferris 65, North Central 51
Forks 69, Ocosta 45
Goldendale 71, Granger 63
Interlake 70, Sammamish 59
Kentwood 70, Mt. Rainier 26
Lewis and Clark 46, Mead 44
Lincoln 79, Stadium 68
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 75, Chewelah 41
Lynden 74, Squalicum 50
Mark Morris 85, Hockinson 61
Mount Si 71, Woodinville 44
Mount Vernon 64, Oak Harbor 43
Mt. Spokane 55, Gonzaga Prep 52
Nooksack Valley 51, Meridian 39
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 77, Reardan 53
Port Angeles 71, Highline 64
Prairie 71, Evergreen (Vancouver) 65
Prosser 78, Ephrata 54
Renton 74, Foster 37
Richland 97, Hanford 33
Shorecrest 68, Marysville-Getchell 54
Silas 79, Lakes 41
Skyline 73, Inglemoor 32
Snohomish 53, Meadowdale 35
Southridge 50, Pasco 44
Spanaway Lake 77, Bonney Lake 61
Stanwood 62, Arlington 56
Timberline 87, Capital 60
Tumwater 63, Black Hills 42
Union 96, Battle Ground 64
University Prep 55, Granite Falls 36
White River 82, Franklin Pierce 78
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Aberdeen vs. Shelton, ccd.
Archbishop Murphy vs. Cedarcrest, ccd.
Chief Kitsap Academy vs. Clallam Bay, ppd.
Cle Elum/Roslyn vs. Mabton, ppd.
Colton vs. St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse, ccd.
Columbia (White Salmon) vs. King's Way Christian School, ccd.
Concrete vs. Mount Vernon Christian, ccd.
East Valley (Yakima) vs. Selah, ppd.
Eastmont vs. West Valley (Yakima), ppd.
Eatonville vs. Tenino, ppd.
Eisenhower vs. Davis, ccd.
Ellensburg vs. Othello, ppd.
Entiat vs. Wilson Creek, ppd.
Fife vs. Washington, ccd.
Fort Vancouver vs. Washougal, ppd.
Heritage vs. Mountain View, ccd.
Ilwaco vs. Chief Leschi, ccd.
Juanita vs. Lake Washington, ccd.
Kiona-Benton vs. Connell, ppd.
La Salle vs. Wapato, ppd.
Liberty (Spangle) vs. Asotin, ccd.
Liberty vs. Hazen, ccd.
Lindbergh vs. Tyee, ccd.
Lyle vs. Klickitat, ccd.
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler, Ore. vs. Bickleton, ccd.
Moses Lake vs. Shadle Park, ppd.
Mountlake Terrace vs. Everett, ccd.
Naches Valley vs. Toppenish, ccd.
Naselle vs. Pe Ell, ccd.
Neah Bay vs. Crescent, ppd.
Omak vs. Cashmere, ppd.
Oroville vs. Manson, ppd.
Ridgeline vs. Cheney, ccd.
Soap Lake vs. Pateros, ppd.
South Bend vs. North Beach, ccd.
Steilacoom vs. Clover Park, ppd.
Sunnyside Christian vs. Touchet, ccd.
Sunnyside vs. Wenatchee, ccd.
Taholah vs. Wishkah Valley, ccd.
Tonasket vs. Liberty Bell, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/