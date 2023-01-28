GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akron 56, Caliche 42
Alamosa 57, Bayfield 22
Arvada West 55, Lakewood 23
Bear Creek 54, Golden 52
Branson/Kim 35, Walsh 23
Briggsdale 67, Otis 43
Burlington 53, Flagler 48
Centauri 52, Ignacio 26
Cheraw 30, Eads 28
Columbine 44, Chatfield 39
D'Evelyn 55, Littleton 53
Dakota Ridge 60, Wheat Ridge 15
Del Norte 70, Moffat 25
Doherty 66, Vista Ridge 37
Douglas County 39, Castle View 33
Dove Creek 73, Mancos 31
Durango 49, Montrose High School 26
Eagle Ridge Academy 37, The Academy 29
Elizabeth 40, Coronado 27
Evergreen High School 44, Pomona 28
Fort Collins 46, Loveland 23
Fossil Ridge 89, Fairview 56
Fowler 55, Crowley County 34
Genoa-Hugo 34, Bethune 26
Grand Valley 50, Meeker 44
Grandview 60, Regis Jesuit 48
Green Mountain 76, Alameda 25
Gunnison 42, Aspen 17
Hanover 40, Pikes Peak 28
Haxtun 35, Holyoke 30
Heritage 44, Ponderosa 43
Highlands Ranch 71, Mountain Vista 37
Holly 71, Primero 18
Idalia 50, Arickaree High School 23
Kiowa 66, Cripple Creek-Victor 11
Legacy 54, Brighton 34
Legend 46, Chaparral 31
Liberty Common 57, Estes Park 29
Merino 53, Fleming 40
Monarch 79, Horizon 58
Olathe 39, Cedaredge 34
Pine Creek 70, Rampart 36
Plateau Valley 46, Caprock Academy 33
Platte Valley 53, Wellington 12
Rangely 49, Hayden 33
Resurrection Christian 46, Eaton 39
Sand Creek 70, Widefield High School 50
Sanford 45, Custer County 16
Sangre De Cristo 50, Swink 33
Sierra Grande 44, Creede High School 23
South Baca 32, Miami-Yoder 9
Standley Lake 54, Conifer 36
Stratton 40, Kit Carson 36
ThunderRidge 45, Rock Canyon 38
Valor Christian 58, Ralston Valley 44
Wiggins 50, Sedgwick County 44
Windsor Charter 30, DSST: Byers 17
Yuma 59, Wray 49
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
