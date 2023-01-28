GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akron 56, Caliche 42

Alamosa 57, Bayfield 22

Arvada West 55, Lakewood 23

Bear Creek 54, Golden 52

Branson/Kim 35, Walsh 23

Briggsdale 67, Otis 43

Burlington 53, Flagler 48

Centauri 52, Ignacio 26

Cheraw 30, Eads 28

Columbine 44, Chatfield 39

D'Evelyn 55, Littleton 53

Dakota Ridge 60, Wheat Ridge 15

Del Norte 70, Moffat 25

Doherty 66, Vista Ridge 37

Douglas County 39, Castle View 33

Dove Creek 73, Mancos 31

Durango 49, Montrose High School 26

Eagle Ridge Academy 37, The Academy 29

Elizabeth 40, Coronado 27

Evergreen High School 44, Pomona 28

Fort Collins 46, Loveland 23

Fossil Ridge 89, Fairview 56

Fowler 55, Crowley County 34

Genoa-Hugo 34, Bethune 26

Grand Valley 50, Meeker 44

Grandview 60, Regis Jesuit 48

Green Mountain 76, Alameda 25

Gunnison 42, Aspen 17

Hanover 40, Pikes Peak 28

Haxtun 35, Holyoke 30

Heritage 44, Ponderosa 43

Highlands Ranch 71, Mountain Vista 37

Holly 71, Primero 18

Idalia 50, Arickaree High School 23

Kiowa 66, Cripple Creek-Victor 11

Legacy 54, Brighton 34

Legend 46, Chaparral 31

Liberty Common 57, Estes Park 29

Merino 53, Fleming 40

Monarch 79, Horizon 58

Olathe 39, Cedaredge 34

Pine Creek 70, Rampart 36

Plateau Valley 46, Caprock Academy 33

Platte Valley 53, Wellington 12

Rangely 49, Hayden 33

Resurrection Christian 46, Eaton 39

Sand Creek 70, Widefield High School 50

Sanford 45, Custer County 16

Sangre De Cristo 50, Swink 33

Sierra Grande 44, Creede High School 23

South Baca 32, Miami-Yoder 9

Standley Lake 54, Conifer 36

Stratton 40, Kit Carson 36

ThunderRidge 45, Rock Canyon 38

Valor Christian 58, Ralston Valley 44

Wiggins 50, Sedgwick County 44

Windsor Charter 30, DSST: Byers 17

Yuma 59, Wray 49

