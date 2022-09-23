PREP FOOTBALL=

Billings Central 68, Livingston 0

Bozeman 63, Billings Skyview 14

Florence 48, Eureka 15

Hamilton 44, Stevensville 13

Havre 26, Miles City 0

Helena 35, Missoula Sentinel 7

Helena Capital 35, Kalispell Glacier 27

Huntley Project 40, Roundup 0

Laurel 42, Hardin 0

Lewistown (Fergus) 44, Sidney 7

Malta-Whitewater-Saco 28, Wolf Point 14

Missoula Loyola 35, Anaconda 12

Mon-Dak, N.D. 50, Poplar 12

Townsend 27, Jefferson (Boulder) 17

Whitefish 35, East Helena 0

