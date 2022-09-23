PREP FOOTBALL=
Billings Central 68, Livingston 0
Bozeman 63, Billings Skyview 14
Florence 48, Eureka 15
Hamilton 44, Stevensville 13
Havre 26, Miles City 0
Helena 35, Missoula Sentinel 7
Helena Capital 35, Kalispell Glacier 27
Huntley Project 40, Roundup 0
Laurel 42, Hardin 0
Lewistown (Fergus) 44, Sidney 7
Malta-Whitewater-Saco 28, Wolf Point 14
Missoula Loyola 35, Anaconda 12
Mon-Dak, N.D. 50, Poplar 12
Townsend 27, Jefferson (Boulder) 17
Whitefish 35, East Helena 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
