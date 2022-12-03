GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alma 58, Kenesaw 8
Anselmo-Merna 61, Sandhills Valley 23
Ansley-Litchfield 48, Hi-Line 36
Arapahoe 49, Dundy County-Stratton 21
Archbishop Bergan 58, Fort Calhoun 11
Axtell 30, Bertrand 20
Bayard 63, Crawford 19
Beatrice 54, Nebraska City 10
Bennington 50, Elkhorn 29
Bloomfield 59, Tri County Northeast 41
Blue Hill 48, Doniphan-Trumbull 45
Bridgeport 93, Perkins County 27
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Hampton 22
Cambridge 45, Wauneta-Palisade 43
Central City 49, Gibbon 25
Chase County 56, McCook 24
Crofton 71, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 41
Cross County 68, Shelby/Rising City 47
Deshler 32, Silver Lake 28
Diller-Odell 54, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 32
Douglas County West 64, Schuyler 16
Elgin Public/Pope John 56, Niobrara/Verdigre 48
Elkhorn Valley 49, Neligh-Oakdale 25
Falls City 29, Syracuse 28
Frankfort, Kan. 59, Pawnee City 12
Garden County 28, Brady 26
Gordon/Rushville 71, Hemingford 17
Gothenburg 65, Hershey 47
Guardian Angels 50, Wisner-Pilger 20
High Plains Community 41, Giltner 29
Howells/Dodge 50, Stanton 36
Humphrey St. Francis 78, Palmer 24
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 55, Clarkson/Leigh 51
Johnson County Central 50, Mead 27
Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Wallace 26
Meridian 45, Dorchester 23
Milford 48, Fillmore Central 18
Morrill 62, Potter-Dix 29
Nebraska Christian 56, St. Edward 8
North Central 37, Burwell 24
North Platte St. Patrick's 46, Sutherland 27
Ogallala 60, Lexington 27
Omaha Nation 60, Santee 50
Omaha Roncalli 57, Omaha Concordia 38
Omaha Skutt Catholic 42, Elkhorn North 35
Ord 60, Ainsworth 55
Osceola 41, Exeter/Milligan 34
Overton 53, Loomis 29
Parkview Christian 67, Whiting, Iowa 23
Paxton 42, Medicine Valley 36
Pender 59, Tekamah-Herman 15
Pleasanton 59, Arcadia-Loup City 28
Raymond Central 47, Aquinas 37
Red Cloud 45, Lawrence-Nelson 33
Sandhills/Thedford 42, Maxwell 28
Shelton 79, Franklin 7
South Loup 53, Twin Loup 40
Southern 43, Palmyra 37
Southern Valley 62, Elm Creek 38
St. Mary's 64, Riverside 12
Sterling 47, Falls City Sacred Heart 43
Stuart 36, Central Valley 34
Summerland 66, CWC 27
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 35, Wilcox-Hildreth 33
Wayne 40, Battle Creek 35, OT
West Holt 52, Creighton 16
Wilber-Clatonia 31, Heartland 16
Wynot 75, Winside 33
Lourdes Early Bird Tournament=
Third Place=
Elmwood-Murdock 41, Nebraska City Lourdes 40
Western Conference Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Alliance 47, Arvada, Colo. 9
Sterling, Colo. 39, Mitchell 37
Semifinal=
Scottsbluff 68, Gering 44
Sidney 49, Chadron 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.