GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alma 58, Kenesaw 8

Anselmo-Merna 61, Sandhills Valley 23

Ansley-Litchfield 48, Hi-Line 36

Arapahoe 49, Dundy County-Stratton 21

Archbishop Bergan 58, Fort Calhoun 11

Axtell 30, Bertrand 20

Bayard 63, Crawford 19

Beatrice 54, Nebraska City 10

Bennington 50, Elkhorn 29

Bloomfield 59, Tri County Northeast 41

Blue Hill 48, Doniphan-Trumbull 45

Bridgeport 93, Perkins County 27

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 52, Hampton 22

Cambridge 45, Wauneta-Palisade 43

Central City 49, Gibbon 25

Chase County 56, McCook 24

Crofton 71, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 41

Cross County 68, Shelby/Rising City 47

Deshler 32, Silver Lake 28

Diller-Odell 54, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 32

Douglas County West 64, Schuyler 16

Elgin Public/Pope John 56, Niobrara/Verdigre 48

Elkhorn Valley 49, Neligh-Oakdale 25

Falls City 29, Syracuse 28

Frankfort, Kan. 59, Pawnee City 12

Garden County 28, Brady 26

Gordon/Rushville 71, Hemingford 17

Gothenburg 65, Hershey 47

Guardian Angels 50, Wisner-Pilger 20

High Plains Community 41, Giltner 29

Howells/Dodge 50, Stanton 36

Humphrey St. Francis 78, Palmer 24

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 55, Clarkson/Leigh 51

Johnson County Central 50, Mead 27

Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Wallace 26

Meridian 45, Dorchester 23

Milford 48, Fillmore Central 18

Morrill 62, Potter-Dix 29

Nebraska Christian 56, St. Edward 8

North Central 37, Burwell 24

North Platte St. Patrick's 46, Sutherland 27

Ogallala 60, Lexington 27

Omaha Nation 60, Santee 50

Omaha Roncalli 57, Omaha Concordia 38

Omaha Skutt Catholic 42, Elkhorn North 35

Ord 60, Ainsworth 55

Osceola 41, Exeter/Milligan 34

Overton 53, Loomis 29

Parkview Christian 67, Whiting, Iowa 23

Paxton 42, Medicine Valley 36

Pender 59, Tekamah-Herman 15

Pleasanton 59, Arcadia-Loup City 28

Raymond Central 47, Aquinas 37

Red Cloud 45, Lawrence-Nelson 33

Sandhills/Thedford 42, Maxwell 28

Shelton 79, Franklin 7

South Loup 53, Twin Loup 40

Southern 43, Palmyra 37

Southern Valley 62, Elm Creek 38

St. Mary's 64, Riverside 12

Sterling 47, Falls City Sacred Heart 43

Stuart 36, Central Valley 34

Summerland 66, CWC 27

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 35, Wilcox-Hildreth 33

Wayne 40, Battle Creek 35, OT

West Holt 52, Creighton 16

Wilber-Clatonia 31, Heartland 16

Wynot 75, Winside 33

Lourdes Early Bird Tournament=

Third Place=

Elmwood-Murdock 41, Nebraska City Lourdes 40

Western Conference Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Alliance 47, Arvada, Colo. 9

Sterling, Colo. 39, Mitchell 37

Semifinal=

Scottsbluff 68, Gering 44

Sidney 49, Chadron 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

