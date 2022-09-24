PREP FOOTBALL=
Agua Fria 22, Tucson Flowing Wells 14
Arizona College Preparatory 21, Mesa 13
Basha 55, Mesa Mountain View 10
Boulder Creek 51, Tolleson 7
Cactus 7, Snowflake 0
Camp Verde 58, St John Paul II 0
Canyon View 17, Tucson Sunnyside 0
Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 28, Shadow Ridge 25
Coolidge 46, Parker 33
Desert Edge 50, Tucson Arizona IRHS 0
Douglas 25, Rio Rico 21
El Mirage Dysart 41, Phoenix Shadow Mountain 25
Eloy Santa Cruz 34, Chandler Prep 27
Florence 41, Chino Valley 7
Gilbert Highland 13, Phoenix Brophy 8
Globe def. Tucson Catalina Magnet, forfeit
Goodyear Estrella Foothills 26, La Joya Community 19
Holbrook 49, Chinle 14
Kayenta Monument Valley 21, Winslow 20
Kingman 56, San Pasqual, Winterhaven, Calif. 0
Lee Williams High School 49, Phoenix North Canyon 6
Marana 40, Tucson Canyon del Oro 37
Mesa Red Mountain 42, Marana Mountain View 7
Mesa Skyline 49, West Point 7
Miami 15, St. Johns 7
Mohave Accelerated 60, Desert Heights Prep 0
Morenci 56, Tombstone 0
Mountainside def. Tucson Santa Rita, forfeit
Paradise Honors 70, Odyssey Institute 0
Peoria Centennial 27, Goodyear Millenium 7
Peoria Sunrise Mountain 34, Maricopa 0
Phoenix Mountain Pointe 42, Campo Verde 29
Phoenix St. Mary's 35, Northwest Christian 7
Pinon 34, Many Farms 8
Poston Butte 29, Flagstaff Coconino 28
San Tan Charter 30, Scottsdale Coronado 0
Scottsdale Desert Mountain 30, Scottsdale Chaparral 26
Scottsdale Notre Dame 61, Tempe McClintock 7
Scottsdale Prep 60, Trivium Prep 0
Show Low 38, Eagar Round Valley 9
St. David 55, Elfrida Valley 6
Superior 64, Cibecue 16
Tucson 20, Phoenix South Mountain 12
Tucson Empire 6, Glendale Deer Valley 0
Tucson Salpointe 37, Vail Cienega 13
Valley Vista 37, Mesa Westwood 29
Williams 34, Fredonia 0
Winkelman Hayden 61, Tempe Prep 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
ALA-Anthem South vs. Coolidge, ccd.
Phoenix School-Deaf vs. Anthem Prep, ccd.
San Carlos vs. Rock Point, ccd.
Sequoia Charter School vs. Kearny Ray, ccd.
Tuba City Greyhills vs. Sanders Valley, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.