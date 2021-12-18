GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aiken 58, Hephzibah, Ga. 33
Aquinas, Ga. 37, Fox Creek 30
Battery Creek 38, Beaufort 25
Bob Jones Academy 49, Summerville Faith Christian 18
Broome 34, Ninety Six 29
Camden 100, Lugoff-Elgin 13
Catawba Ridge 70, Nation Ford 40
Cheraw 61, North Central 25
Chesterfield 60, Central 12
D.W. Daniel 43, Crescent 33
Easley HomeSchool 61, Providence HomeSchool 43
Gaffney 61, Greenwood 50
Great Falls 50, Indian Land 26
Holy Trinity Classical Christian 49, Summerville Faith Christian 19
James Island 56, May River 30
Legion Collegiate 44, Charlotte Christian, N.C. 36
Lower Richland 50, Brookland-Cayce 4
Lucy G. Beckham 56, Colleton County 39
Mid-Carolina 58, Chapin 30
Northwood Academy 49, Hilton Head Prep 42
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 68, Lake Marion 24
Palmetto 59, Belton-Honea Path 56
Palmetto Christian Academy 58, Cathedral Academy 42
Pee Dee Academy 31, Florence Christian 21
Powdersville 35, Easley 17
Socastee 2, Georgetown 0
South Pointe 47, Northwestern 45
St. James 48, Waccamaw 34
St. John's 56, Baptist Hill 36
Stratford 61, White Knoll 9
Strom Thurmond 38, Airport 23
Sumter 77, Lancaster 35
Walhalla 60, West Oak 49
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge, N.C. 78, Fort Mill 37
Whale Branch 56, Palmetto Scholars Academy 51
Woodmont 50, Wade Hampton (G) 49
Woodruff 56, Laurens 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/