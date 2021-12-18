GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aiken 58, Hephzibah, Ga. 33

Aquinas, Ga. 37, Fox Creek 30

Battery Creek 38, Beaufort 25

Bob Jones Academy 49, Summerville Faith Christian 18

Broome 34, Ninety Six 29

Camden 100, Lugoff-Elgin 13

Catawba Ridge 70, Nation Ford 40

Cheraw 61, North Central 25

Chesterfield 60, Central 12

D.W. Daniel 43, Crescent 33

Easley HomeSchool 61, Providence HomeSchool 43

Gaffney 61, Greenwood 50

Great Falls 50, Indian Land 26

Holy Trinity Classical Christian 49, Summerville Faith Christian 19

James Island 56, May River 30

Legion Collegiate 44, Charlotte Christian, N.C. 36

Lower Richland 50, Brookland-Cayce 4

Lucy G. Beckham 56, Colleton County 39

Mid-Carolina 58, Chapin 30

Northwood Academy 49, Hilton Head Prep 42

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 68, Lake Marion 24

Palmetto 59, Belton-Honea Path 56

Palmetto Christian Academy 58, Cathedral Academy 42

Pee Dee Academy 31, Florence Christian 21

Powdersville 35, Easley 17

Socastee 2, Georgetown 0

South Pointe 47, Northwestern 45

St. James 48, Waccamaw 34

St. John's 56, Baptist Hill 36

Stratford 61, White Knoll 9

Strom Thurmond 38, Airport 23

Sumter 77, Lancaster 35

Walhalla 60, West Oak 49

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge, N.C. 78, Fort Mill 37

Whale Branch 56, Palmetto Scholars Academy 51

Woodmont 50, Wade Hampton (G) 49

Woodruff 56, Laurens 36

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

