PREP FOOTBALL

Adair 44, Nowata 14

Apache 56, Carnegie 6

Atoka 41, Coalgate 0

Bartlesville 28, Tahlequah 16

Berryhill 41, Seminole 8

Bluejacket 46, South Coffeyville 0

Booker T. Washington 40, Putnam West 6

Bristow 45, Central 21

Buffalo 60, Deer Creek-Lamont 12

Burns Flat-Dill City 58, Sayre 16

Cascia Hall 44, Dewey 2

Central Sallisaw 40, Canadian 12

Chelsea 34, Oklahoma Union 0

Choctaw 42, Ponca City 13

Collinsville 28, Claremore 21

Community Christian 29, Frederick 13

Covington-Douglas 28, Okeene 12

Crescent 28, Cashion 21

Davenport 30, Depew 12

Davis 48, Tishomingo 12

Deer Creek 69, Putnam North 0

Dibble 40, Rush Springs 0

Drumright 38, Olive 0

Duncan 35, Ardmore 21

El Reno 28, Altus 7

Elk City 33, John Marshall 22

Empire 8, Hobart 6

Fairview 40, Merritt 19

Garber 58, Kremlin-Hillsdale 8

Geary 32, Corn Bible Academy 14

Gore 55, Porter Consolidated 0

Guthrie 43, Shawnee 0

Harrah 34, Bridge Creek 14

Hartshorne 34, Liberty 20

Haskell 21, Panama 20

Hennessey 22, Newkirk 14

Henryetta 54, Keys (Park Hill) 21

Heritage Hall 31, Marlow 7

Holdenville 44, Lexington 8

Holland Hall 33, Jay 8

Hollis 36, Turpin 14

Hominy 41, Chouteau-Mazie 12

Hooker 61, Thomas Fay Custer 0

Idabel 24, Eufaula 21

Kansas 63, Westville 38

Konawa 30, Wewoka 0

Laverne 54, Balko 8

Lindsay 47, Crooked Oak 0

Lone Grove 31, Pauls Valley 7

Madill 26, Sallisaw 24

Mangum 64, Snyder 14

Maud 60, Bowlegs 0

Maysville 54, Paoli 8

McLoud 31, Mount St. Mary 7

Midwest City 23, Elgin 21

Millwood 58, Blackwell 0

Minco 34, Casady 28

Mooreland 28, Texhoma 8

Morris 25, Okmulgee 20

Morrison 29, Pawnee 28

Mounds 45, Allen 0

Mountain View-Gotebo 54, Grandfield 6

OKC Southeast 60, Eisenhower 40

Oklahoma Bible 48, Pond Creek-Hunter 0

Oklahoma Christian School 51, Chisholm 13

Owasso 24, Norman 14

Perkins-Tryon 56, Mannford 6

Perry 13, Alva 12

Porum 70, Midway 30

Prague 62, Okemah 6

Putnam City 38, OKC Northwest 6

Quinton 46, Webbers Falls 0

Regent Prep 55, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 48

Rejoice Christian School 77, Pawhuska 30

Ringling 39, Stratford 10

Ringwood 38, Cherokee 12

Ryan 54, Bray-Doyle 6

Sapulpa 47, Tulsa East Central 11

Seiling 54, Southwest Covenant 8

Sequoyah-Claremore 42, Caney Valley 6

Sharon-Mutual 34, Boise City 6

Spiro 36, Wilburton 6

Stroud 60, Savanna 6

Summit Christian 15, Strother 0

Tipton 15, Temple 0

Tonkawa 20, Woodland 8

Tulsa Rogers 18, Tulsa Edison 13

Tuttle 48, OKC Classen Adv. 6

Velma-Alma 60, Alex 8

Vian 53, Sequoyah Tahlequah 33

Walters 76, Cordell 0

Warner 32, Roland 14

Washington 47, Little Axe 0

Waukomis 26, Canton 22

Waurika 36, Cyril 8

Waynoka 62, Tyrone 6

Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 72, Coyle 22

Westmoore 28, Southmoore 0

Wetumka 42, Weleetka 34

Wilson 44, Central High 12

Wilson-Henryetta 54, Watts 22

Wynnewood 35, Wayne 6

Yukon 21, Edmond Santa Fe 0

