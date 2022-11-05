PREP FOOTBALL=
Adair 44, Nowata 14
Apache 56, Carnegie 6
Atoka 41, Coalgate 0
Bartlesville 28, Tahlequah 16
Berryhill 41, Seminole 8
Bluejacket 46, South Coffeyville 0
Booker T. Washington 40, Putnam West 6
Bristow 45, Central 21
Buffalo 60, Deer Creek-Lamont 12
Burns Flat-Dill City 58, Sayre 16
Cascia Hall 44, Dewey 2
Central Sallisaw 40, Canadian 12
Chelsea 34, Oklahoma Union 0
Choctaw 42, Ponca City 13
Collinsville 28, Claremore 21
Community Christian 29, Frederick 13
Covington-Douglas 28, Okeene 12
Crescent 28, Cashion 21
Davenport 30, Depew 12
Davis 48, Tishomingo 12
Deer Creek 69, Putnam North 0
Dibble 40, Rush Springs 0
Drumright 38, Olive 0
Duncan 35, Ardmore 21
El Reno 28, Altus 7
Elk City 33, John Marshall 22
Empire 8, Hobart 6
Fairview 40, Merritt 19
Garber 58, Kremlin-Hillsdale 8
Geary 32, Corn Bible Academy 14
Gore 55, Porter Consolidated 0
Guthrie 43, Shawnee 0
Harrah 34, Bridge Creek 14
Hartshorne 34, Liberty 20
Haskell 21, Panama 20
Hennessey 22, Newkirk 14
Henryetta 54, Keys (Park Hill) 21
Heritage Hall 31, Marlow 7
Holdenville 44, Lexington 8
Holland Hall 33, Jay 8
Hollis 36, Turpin 14
Hominy 41, Chouteau-Mazie 12
Hooker 61, Thomas Fay Custer 0
Idabel 24, Eufaula 21
Kansas 63, Westville 38
Konawa 30, Wewoka 0
Laverne 54, Balko 8
Lindsay 47, Crooked Oak 0
Lone Grove 31, Pauls Valley 7
Madill 26, Sallisaw 24
Mangum 64, Snyder 14
Maud 60, Bowlegs 0
Maysville 54, Paoli 8
McLoud 31, Mount St. Mary 7
Midwest City 23, Elgin 21
Millwood 58, Blackwell 0
Minco 34, Casady 28
Mooreland 28, Texhoma 8
Morris 25, Okmulgee 20
Morrison 29, Pawnee 28
Mounds 45, Allen 0
Mountain View-Gotebo 54, Grandfield 6
OKC Southeast 60, Eisenhower 40
Oklahoma Bible 48, Pond Creek-Hunter 0
Oklahoma Christian School 51, Chisholm 13
Owasso 24, Norman 14
Perkins-Tryon 56, Mannford 6
Perry 13, Alva 12
Porum 70, Midway 30
Prague 62, Okemah 6
Putnam City 38, OKC Northwest 6
Quinton 46, Webbers Falls 0
Regent Prep 55, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 48
Rejoice Christian School 77, Pawhuska 30
Ringling 39, Stratford 10
Ringwood 38, Cherokee 12
Ryan 54, Bray-Doyle 6
Sapulpa 47, Tulsa East Central 11
Seiling 54, Southwest Covenant 8
Sequoyah-Claremore 42, Caney Valley 6
Sharon-Mutual 34, Boise City 6
Spiro 36, Wilburton 6
Stroud 60, Savanna 6
Summit Christian 15, Strother 0
Tipton 15, Temple 0
Tonkawa 20, Woodland 8
Tulsa Rogers 18, Tulsa Edison 13
Tuttle 48, OKC Classen Adv. 6
Velma-Alma 60, Alex 8
Vian 53, Sequoyah Tahlequah 33
Walters 76, Cordell 0
Warner 32, Roland 14
Washington 47, Little Axe 0
Waukomis 26, Canton 22
Waurika 36, Cyril 8
Waynoka 62, Tyrone 6
Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 72, Coyle 22
Westmoore 28, Southmoore 0
Wetumka 42, Weleetka 34
Wilson 44, Central High 12
Wilson-Henryetta 54, Watts 22
Wynnewood 35, Wayne 6
Yukon 21, Edmond Santa Fe 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
