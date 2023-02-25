BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
UHSAA Playoffs=
Class 6A=
Second Round=
American Fork 63, Roy 29
Corner Canyon 71, Herriman 55
Davis 46, Riverton 44
Fremont 61, Copper Hills 44
Lone Peak 60, Pleasant Grove 56
Syracuse 63, Farmington 60
Westlake 73, Layton 70
Class 4A=
Semifinal=
Dixie 62, Layton Christian Academy 41
Class 3A=
Consolation Semifinal=
Morgan 54, Canyon View 50
Richfield 53, Emery 49
Class 2A=
Consolation Semifinal=
Enterprise 67, South Sevier 64
Millard 65, American Prep WV 46
Semifinal=
Parowan 48, American Heritage 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
