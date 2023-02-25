BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

UHSAA Playoffs=

Class 6A=

Second Round=

American Fork 63, Roy 29

Corner Canyon 71, Herriman 55

Davis 46, Riverton 44

Fremont 61, Copper Hills 44

Lone Peak 60, Pleasant Grove 56

Syracuse 63, Farmington 60

Westlake 73, Layton 70

Class 4A=

Semifinal=

Dixie 62, Layton Christian Academy 41

Class 3A=

Consolation Semifinal=

Morgan 54, Canyon View 50

Richfield 53, Emery 49

Class 2A=

Consolation Semifinal=

Enterprise 67, South Sevier 64

Millard 65, American Prep WV 46

Semifinal=

Parowan 48, American Heritage 33

