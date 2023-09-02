PREP FOOTBALL=

American Fork 50, Rigby, Idaho 7

Bear River 58, Carbon 0

Bonneville 54, Woods Cross 43

Bountiful 28, Viewmont 27

Box Elder 42, Northridge 12

Brighton 29, Highland 6

Canyon View 31, Ben Lomond 22

Corner Canyon 42, Farmington 3

Crimson Cliffs 52, Cedar City 7

Davis 27, Kearns 7

Delta 41, American Leadership 23

Desert Hills 48, Pine View 20

Dixie 44, Hurricane 10

Duchesne 20, Beaver 0

East 10, Alta 7

Enterprise 36, North Sevier 3

Grand County 42, Ignacio, Colo. 30

Granger 55, Skyline 10

Grantsville 10, Juab 7

Green Canyon 15, Morgan 14

Herriman 27, Westlake 0

Hunter 33, Copper Hills 15

Jordan 26, Murray 23

Judge Memorial 26, Gunnison Valley 20

Kanab 16, Millard 13

Layton Christian Academy 54, West Side, Idaho 44

Lehi 37, Maple Mountain 14

Logan 14, Juan Diego Catholic 7

Los Alamitos, Calif. 57, Timpview 35

Mancos, Colo. 64, Monticello 20

Manti 38, Emery 27

Mountain Crest 19, Minico, Idaho 18

Mountain Ridge 31, Lone Peak 17

North Sanpete 13, South Sevier 7

North Summit 47, Parowan 12

Park City 44, Hillcrest 0

Payson 27, Mountain View 0

Pleasant Grove 24, Layton 6

Providence Hall 22, Milford 21

Provo 35, Salem Hills 0

Rich County 40, Altamont 0

Richfield 50, Ogden 7

Ridgeline 49, Cedar Valley 7

Roy 56, Clearfield 0

San Juan Blanding 47, Summit Academy 22

Sky View 35, Fremont 7

Skyridge 35, Bingham 28

Snow Canyon 34, Centennial, Nev. 18

South Summit 34, Evanston, Wyo. 17

Spanish Fork 42, Uintah 7

Springville 46, Cyprus 0

Stansbury 40, Cottonwood 0

Syracuse 59, Taylorsville 0

Timpanogos 52, Tooele 10

Watersprings, Idaho 58, St. Joseph 10

Weber 62, Wasatch 41

West 19, Olympus 18

West Jordan 41, Orem 35

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you