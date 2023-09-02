PREP FOOTBALL=
American Fork 50, Rigby, Idaho 7
Bear River 58, Carbon 0
Bonneville 54, Woods Cross 43
Bountiful 28, Viewmont 27
Box Elder 42, Northridge 12
Brighton 29, Highland 6
Canyon View 31, Ben Lomond 22
Corner Canyon 42, Farmington 3
Crimson Cliffs 52, Cedar City 7
Davis 27, Kearns 7
Delta 41, American Leadership 23
Desert Hills 48, Pine View 20
Dixie 44, Hurricane 10
Duchesne 20, Beaver 0
East 10, Alta 7
Enterprise 36, North Sevier 3
Grand County 42, Ignacio, Colo. 30
Granger 55, Skyline 10
Grantsville 10, Juab 7
Green Canyon 15, Morgan 14
Herriman 27, Westlake 0
Hunter 33, Copper Hills 15
Jordan 26, Murray 23
Judge Memorial 26, Gunnison Valley 20
Kanab 16, Millard 13
Layton Christian Academy 54, West Side, Idaho 44
Lehi 37, Maple Mountain 14
Logan 14, Juan Diego Catholic 7
Los Alamitos, Calif. 57, Timpview 35
Mancos, Colo. 64, Monticello 20
Manti 38, Emery 27
Mountain Crest 19, Minico, Idaho 18
Mountain Ridge 31, Lone Peak 17
North Sanpete 13, South Sevier 7
North Summit 47, Parowan 12
Park City 44, Hillcrest 0
Payson 27, Mountain View 0
Pleasant Grove 24, Layton 6
Providence Hall 22, Milford 21
Provo 35, Salem Hills 0
Rich County 40, Altamont 0
Richfield 50, Ogden 7
Ridgeline 49, Cedar Valley 7
Roy 56, Clearfield 0
San Juan Blanding 47, Summit Academy 22
Sky View 35, Fremont 7
Skyridge 35, Bingham 28
Snow Canyon 34, Centennial, Nev. 18
South Summit 34, Evanston, Wyo. 17
Spanish Fork 42, Uintah 7
Springville 46, Cyprus 0
Stansbury 40, Cottonwood 0
Syracuse 59, Taylorsville 0
Timpanogos 52, Tooele 10
Watersprings, Idaho 58, St. Joseph 10
Weber 62, Wasatch 41
West 19, Olympus 18
West Jordan 41, Orem 35
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
