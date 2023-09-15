PREP FOOTBALL=
Alexander 40, Central McLean 28
Bismarck 34, Legacy 7
Center-Stanton 72, White Shield 0
Central Cass 34, May-Port CG 6
Dickinson 18, Valley City 6
Fargo Davies 40, West Fargo 14
Fargo North 38, St. Mary's 15
Fargo Shanley 42, Sheyenne 14
Four Winds/Minnewaukan 42, Midway-Minto 0
Grand Forks Central 30, Grand Forks Red River 18
Heart River 36, Hazen 12
Hettinger County 34, Linton/HMB 28
Hettinger/Scranton 40, Beach 6
Jamestown 46, Watford City 6
Kidder County 42, Napoleon/G-S 0
Kindred 33, Northern Cass 6
LaMoure/L-M 32, Richland 0
Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 64, Larimore 0
Lewis and Clark/Our Redeemers 50, Divide County 14
Little Wound, S.D. 38, Standing Rock 6
Mandan 35, Williston 18
Maple River 51, Griggs/Midkota 22
Minot 30, Century 0
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 62, TGU 24
New Salem-Almont 38, Grant Co/Flasher 28
New Salem-Almont 38, Grant County 28
North Prairie 60, North Border 22
North Star 54, St. John 12
Parshall/NSP Co-op 66, Warwick 12
Richey-Lambert, Mont. 26, Mon-Dak 12
Shiloh 53, Bowman County 13
South Border 61, Richardton-Taylor-Hebron 25
Surrey 58, Dunseith 26
Velva 54, South Prairie 0
West Fargo Horace 26, Wahpeton 20
Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 54, Tioga 20
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.