PREP FOOTBALL=

Alexander 40, Central McLean 28

Bismarck 34, Legacy 7

Center-Stanton 72, White Shield 0

Central Cass 34, May-Port CG 6

Dickinson 18, Valley City 6

Fargo Davies 40, West Fargo 14

Fargo North 38, St. Mary's 15

Fargo Shanley 42, Sheyenne 14

Four Winds/Minnewaukan 42, Midway-Minto 0

Grand Forks Central 30, Grand Forks Red River 18

Heart River 36, Hazen 12

Hettinger County 34, Linton/HMB 28

Hettinger/Scranton 40, Beach 6

Jamestown 46, Watford City 6

Kidder County 42, Napoleon/G-S 0

Kindred 33, Northern Cass 6

LaMoure/L-M 32, Richland 0

Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 64, Larimore 0

Lewis and Clark/Our Redeemers 50, Divide County 14

Little Wound, S.D. 38, Standing Rock 6

Mandan 35, Williston 18

Maple River 51, Griggs/Midkota 22

Minot 30, Century 0

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 62, TGU 24

New Salem-Almont 38, Grant Co/Flasher 28

New Salem-Almont 38, Grant County 28

North Prairie 60, North Border 22

North Star 54, St. John 12

Parshall/NSP Co-op 66, Warwick 12

Richey-Lambert, Mont. 26, Mon-Dak 12

Shiloh 53, Bowman County 13

South Border 61, Richardton-Taylor-Hebron 25

Surrey 58, Dunseith 26

Velva 54, South Prairie 0

West Fargo Horace 26, Wahpeton 20

Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn 54, Tioga 20

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

