PREP FOOTBALL=

Barringer 19, Paterson Kennedy 0

Becton 21, Secaucus 12

Bishop Eustace Prep 13, Wildwood 7

Bordentown 33, Pemberton 7

Bound Brook 35, South River 13

Brearley 16, Roselle Park 8

Brick Memorial 21, Barnegat 13

Camden 39, West Deptford 7

Cardinal Hayes, N.Y. 40, Pope John XXIII 34

Cedar Grove 35, Boonton 0

Chatham 35, Morris Hills 7

Cinnaminson 6, Burlington City 2

Delsea 35, Ocean City 14

Donovan Catholic 21, Toms River North 7

Dover 55, Hopatcong 16

Dunellen 44, Belvidere 25

Eastside Paterson 12, Clifton 10

Gloucester Catholic 54, Lindenwold 6

Gloucester City 43, Audubon 6

Hackensack 28, Belleville 6

Haddon Heights 43, Sterling 0

Hawthorne 20, Pompton Lakes 14

Highland 15, Clearview Regional 8

Jackson Memorial 34, Middletown North 17

Kearny 43, Ferris 8

Kingsway 38, Vineland 15

Lacey 14, Southern 10

Lakewood 22, Point Pleasant Beach 14

Lenape Valley 22, Hackettstown 20

Linden 28, Colonia 20

Long Branch 33, Raritan 16

Lower Cape May Regional 40, Cumberland Regional 0

Mainland Regional 47, Atlantic City 18

Manasquan 21, St. John Vianney 12

Manchester 45, Keansburg 7

Maple Shade 18, New Egypt 0

Middle Township 45, Clayton 16

Millville 21, St. Augustine 7

Monmouth 20, Neptune 8

Montgomery 27, Somerville 21

Newton 14, Wallkill Valley 0

North Warren 28, Parsippany 14

Northern Burlington 27, Cherry Hill West 20

Nottingham 12, Trenton Central 7

Oakcrest 53, Bridgeton 0

Orange 40, West Side 0

Passaic Valley 21, Lakeland 0

Pennsauken 13, Burlington Township 0

Pennsville Memorial 23, Gateway 7

Perth Amboy 35, Iselin Kennedy 7

Pinelands Regional 28, Central Regional 12

Pitman 41, Buena Regional 0

Pleasantville 20, Glassboro 14

Ramsey 33, Bergenfield 21

Randolph 42, East Orange 35

Red Bank Catholic 46, Wall 0

Rutherford 47, Garfield 35

Schalick 42, Riverside 18

Shabazz 48, Hoboken 0

South Hunterdon 12, Middlesex 7

St. Joseph's Prep, Pa. 28, Don Bosco Prep 7

St. Thomas Aquinas 44, Summit 20

Timber Creek 21, Rancocas Valley 18

Toms River South 21, Toms River East 14

Union City 21, Montclair 13

Vernon 44, Jefferson 7

Weequahic 63, Snyder 0

West Milford 29, High Point 6

Wood-Ridge 38, Wallington 7

Woodstown 49, Deptford 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

