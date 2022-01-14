BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belle Fourche 62, Redfield 51
Corsica/Stickney 79, Kimball/White Lake 59
Grant County/Mott-Regent, N.D. 86, Bison 15
Gregory 56, Burke 52
Rapid City Stevens 79, Campbell County, Wyo. 57
Sioux Falls Washington 70, Sioux Falls Jefferson 64
Jones County Invite=
Consolation Semifinal=
Colome 60, Jones County 57, OT
Semifinal=
Lyman 41, Stanley County 28
White River 75, Philip 52
West River Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Moorcroft, Wyo. 53, Newell 24
Wall 66, Edgemont 29
Semifinal=
Faith 62, Upton, Wyo. 61
Hot Springs 47, New Underwood 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ponca, Neb. vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, ppd. to Feb 12th.
Santee, Neb. vs. Takini, ppd.
