BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belle Fourche 62, Redfield 51

Corsica/Stickney 79, Kimball/White Lake 59

Grant County/Mott-Regent, N.D. 86, Bison 15

Gregory 56, Burke 52

Mott-Regent, N.D. 86, Bison 15

Rapid City Stevens 79, Campbell County, Wyo. 57

Sioux Falls Washington 70, Sioux Falls Jefferson 64

Jones County Invite=

Consolation Semifinal=

Colome 60, Jones County 57, OT

Semifinal=

Lyman 41, Stanley County 28

White River 75, Philip 52

West River Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Moorcroft, Wyo. 53, Newell 24

Wall 66, Edgemont 29

Semifinal=

Faith 62, Upton, Wyo. 61

Hot Springs 47, New Underwood 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ponca, Neb. vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, ppd. to Feb 12th.

Santee, Neb. vs. Takini, ppd.

