BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 72, Farina South Central 45

Amundsen 65, Von Steuben 49

Andrew 51, Lockport 37

Athens 72, Greenview 25

Auburn 48, Pawnee 39

Aurora (East) 104, Bartlett 77

Aurora (West Aurora) 77, Plainfield North 67

Aurora Math-Science 49, Kirkland Hiawatha 23

Beecher 72, Grant Park 43

Belleville East 57, Edwardsville 47

Bensenville (Fenton) 51, Glenbard South 49

Blue Ridge 49, Fisher 29

Bolingbrook 88, Lincoln Way Central 53

Breese Central 54, Roxana 18

Brimfield 69, Havana 44

Burlington Central 68, Prairie Ridge 55

Calvary Christian Academy 38, Kankakee Trinity Academy 30

Carmi White County 61, Flora 45

Carterville 64, Du Quoin 41

Cary-Grove 43, McHenry 17

Casey-Westfield 49, Robinson 45

Catlin (Salt Fork) 54, Villa Grove/Heritage 24

Centralia 69, Cahokia 61, OT

Champaign Central 71, Urbana 60

Chicago (Alcott) 82, Chicago Roosevelt 77

Chicago (Christ the King) 65, Chicago-University 50

Chicago (Jones) 48, Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 44

Chicago (Lane) 67, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 56

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 64, Acero -- Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz Charter 32

Chicago (Ogden International) 71, Raby 60

Chicago Academy 50, Chicago (Disney II) 35

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 75, Hammond Noll, Ind. 41

Chicago Little Village 86, Chicago Collegiate Charter 11

Chicago Marshall 79, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 11

Chicago Mt. Carmel 42, DePaul College Prep 41

Christopher 60, Woodlawn 43

Clifton Central 54, St. Anne 51

Coal City 50, Manteno 47

Collinsville 38, East St. Louis 37

Columbia 62, Salem 32

Conant 35, Hoffman Estates 29

Crystal Lake Central 49, Dundee-Crown 30

Crystal Lake South 48, Algonquin (Jacobs) 34

Danville (First Baptist Christian) 65, Westfair Christian 25

Danville Schlarman 34, Arcola 23

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 72, Springfield Lutheran 26

Decatur MacArthur 82, Jacksonville 37

Decatur St. Teresa 47, Maroa-Forsyth 39

Dieterich 55, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 40

Dixon 55, Woodstock 34

Donovan 69, Gardner-South Wilmington 61

Downers North 41, York 40

Dunlap 70, Bartonville (Limestone) 52

Earlville 51, Indian Creek 25

East Peoria 57, Canton 32

Effingham St. Anthony 61, St Elmo-Brownstown 31

El Paso-Gridley 70, Colfax Ridgeview 51

Eldorado 63, Fairfield 27

Elgin Academy 67, Morgan Park Academy 30

Elverado 62, Cobden 49

Eureka 56, LeRoy 42

Fairbury Prairie Central 54, Champaign St. Thomas More 32

Faith Christian 79, Quad Cities 56

Farmington 55, Abingdon 26

Farragut 86, North Lawndale 80

Francis Parker 52, Latin 48

Freeburg 75, East Alton-Wood River 55

Fremd 67, Barrington 52

Gallatin County 67, Pope County 43

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 44, Oregon 27

Gilman Iroquois West 51, Chrisman 34

Granite City 52, Belleville West 45

Greenville 41, Litchfield 34

Hamilton County 41, Edwards County 36

Hardin County 65, Carrier Mills 35

Harrisburg 61, West Frankfort 49

Harvey Thornton 49, Rich Township 44

Herrin 47, Benton 46

Hinckley-Big Rock 49, Amboy 12

Holy Trinity 69, Chicago CICS-Ellison 67

Hononegah 69, Rockford East 11

Hoopeston 47, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44, OT

Huntley 55, Hampshire 48

Illini Bluffs 53, Princeville 31

Illini Central 37, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 35

Islamic Foundation 27, Lombard (CPSA) 26

Jackson-Reed, D.C. 66, Whitney Young 65

Jacksonville Routt 58, South County 39

Jerseyville Jersey 61, Highland 59

Johnston City 59, Trico 50

Joppa 59, Tamms (Egyptian) 46

Kaneland 77, Marengo 40

Kankakee 78, Thornridge 27

Kelvyn Park 64, Spry Community 11

Kenwood 58, Knoxville Catholic, Tenn. 47

LaSalle-Peru 60, Rock Falls 48

Lake View 67, Chicago Sullivan 40

Lakes Community 44, Antioch 41

Larkin 50, West Chicago 43

Lincoln 46, Charleston 15

Lincoln Way West 69, Homewood-Flossmoor 67, OT

Lincoln-Way East 78, Bradley-Bourbonnais 46

Lisle (Benet Academy) 58, Nazareth 29

Loyola 42, Fenwick 27

Machesney Park Harlem 56, Belvidere 47

Maine East 69, Maine West 63

Manley 68, Clemente 53

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 73, Joliet Catholic 52

Marion 53, Carbondale 51, OT

Marist 48, St. Viator 43

Marmion 64, De La Salle 47

Mascoutah 57, Waterloo 48

Metamora 56, Morton 50

Midland 74, Dwight 51

Milford 76, Armstrong 45

Moline 78, Rock Island 40

Momence 62, Kankakee Grace Christian 21

Monmouth-Roseville 46, Knoxville 44

Mounds Meridian 73, Century 41

Mount Vernon 71, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 49

Mt. Carmel 53, Lawrenceville 44

Mt. Zion 61, Monticello 39

Murphysboro 47, Massac County 43

Naperville Neuqua Valley 62, Naperville Central 59

Naperville North 74, DeKalb 71

Nashville 52, Anna-Jonesboro 38

New Berlin 46, Quest Academy 33

New Trier 52, Glenbrook South 46

Newton 66, North Clay 57

Niles North 76, Deerfield 71

Niles Notre Dame 51, Carmel 43

Niles West 52, Maine South 50

Normal University 54, Chatham Glenwood 37

Normal West 68, Champaign Centennial 47

Norris City (NCOE) 49, Sesser-Valier 41

Northridge Prep 53, Elmwood Park 12

Oak Lawn Richards 57, Blue Island Eisenhower 52

Okawville 41, Chester 35

Orion 51, Erie/Prophetstown 37

Orr 60, Lincoln Park 48

Oswego East 58, Oswego 53

Ottawa 59, Plano 48

Pana 71, Hillsboro 69

Paris 50, Marshall 41

Payson Seymour 50, Mendon Unity 43

Payton 48, Collins Academy 26

Peoria (H.S.) 58, Danville 39

Peoria Christian 52, Bloomington Christian 47

Peoria Manual 40, Normal Community 36

Peoria Notre Dame 63, Yorkville Christian 61

Peotone 54, Herscher 24

Piasa Southwestern 50, Staunton 41

Pittsfield 36, Riverton 32

Plainfield South 60, Plainfield East 52

Princeton 74, Ottawa Marquette 50

Prospect 61, Wheeling 25

Providence 51, Providence-St. Mel 40

Proviso West 72, Chicago King 45

Quincy 62, Sterling 52

Raymond Lincolnwood 42, Okaw Valley 41

Reed-Custer 51, Lisle 48

Richwoods 58, Bloomington 50

Riverdale 78, Morrison 60

Riverside-Brookfield 75, Chicago Christian 40

Roanoke-Benson 46, Henry 36

Rochester 63, Eisenhower 33

Rock Island Alleman 42, Geneseo 41

Rockford Auburn 62, Belvidere North 43

Rockford Boylan 58, Rockford Jefferson 37

Rockford Christian Life 52, Mooseheart 51

Rockford Guilford 78, Freeport 57

Rockridge 48, Sherrard 30

Rolling Meadows 66, Hersey 36

Romeoville 75, Plainfield Central 45

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 68, Springfield Southeast 30

Schaumburg 44, Palatine 34

Schurz 43, Senn 42

Seneca 68, Woodland 38

Serena 67, Newark 41

Shelbyville 64, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 59

Somonauk 65, Leland 27

South Elgin 68, Glenbard East 42

Sparta 52, Carlyle 51

Springfield Calvary 79, Hartsburg-Emden 62

Springfield Lanphier 68, Springfield 54

St. Francis 33, Aurora Christian 30

St. Ignatius 48, Leo 42

St. Laurence 74, Evergreen Park 42

St. Rita 59, Brother Rice 51

Stagg 49, Sandburg 21

Stanford Olympia 41, Georgetown La Salette 15

Steinmetz 48, Chicago Uplift 23

Streator 60, Wilmington 34

Sullivan 49, Neoga 41

Teutopolis 75, Bloomington Central Catholic 64

Thornwood 74, Crete-Monee 57

Tolono Unity 72, Taylorville 42

Trenton Wesclin 46, Red Bud 42

Triad 46, Bethalto Civic Memorial 37

Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 46, Liberty 35

Tuscola 81, Urbana University 22

United Township High School 68, Galesburg 51

Unity Christian 48, Pathway Christian, Iowa 38

Vandalia 84, Carlinville 29

Vernon Hills 42, Highland Park 19

Waldorf 45, Evanston Roycemore 16

Warren 65, Milledgeville 56

Washington 65, Pekin 55, OT

Waterloo Gibault 59, Pinckneyville 51

Wells 51, Chicago (Austin) 48

Westinghouse 63, Prosser 41

Westmont 56, Aurora Central Catholic 53, OT

White Station, Tenn. 79, Dunbar 43

Williamsville 50, Nokomis 35

Yorkville 48, Minooka 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Faith Christian, Wis. vs. Westlake, ccd.

Taft vs. Mather, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

