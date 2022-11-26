BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 60, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 47

Arlington 61, Ft. Jennings 38

Attica Seneca E. 62, Monroeville 60

Barnesville 49, Rayland Buckeye 38

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 67, Arcadia 31

Beaver Eastern 61, Chillicothe Huntington 39

Bryan 47, Edgerton 44

Burton Berkshire 45, Fairport Harbor Harding 32

Carey 47, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 40

Carrollton 54, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 28

Cedarville 68, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 27

Cin. Aiken 76, Cin. Mt. Healthy 59

Cin. Sycamore 61, Dublin Jerome 53

Cin. Taft 63, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 50

Cols. St. Charles 39, Cin. Moeller 37

Columbiana 62, Mineral Ridge 40

Cortland Lakeview 43, Warren Champion 35

Cory-Rawson 77, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 43

DeGraff Riverside 71, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 52

Defiance Ayersville 45, Edon 29

Delaware Hayes 65, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 61

Delphos Jefferson 30, Wapakoneta 25

Delta 44, Pettisville 37

Doylestown Chippewa 68, Rootstown 31

Eaton 45, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 23

Elida 60, Lima Bath 44

Findlay Liberty-Benton 60, Dola Hardin Northern 38

Fostoria 49, Port Clinton 47

Gallipolis Gallia 68, Pomeroy Meigs 38

Genoa Area 48, Oak Harbor 45

Greenwich S. Cent. 69, Mansfield St. Peter's 53

Hartville Lake Center Christian 66, Heartland Christian 65

Hicksville 50, Sherwood Fairview 37

Hilliard Bradley 46, Cin. St. Xavier 44

Hunting Valley University 90, Cle. JFK 37

Lisbon David Anderson 79, Youngstown Urban Scholars 42

Mansfield Madison 67, Shelby 53

Mason 72, Day. Dunbar 69

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 50, Van Wert Lincolnview 34

Mentor 79, Uniontown Lake 64

Metamora Evergreen 53, Oregon Clay 50

Milan Edison 56, New London 24

Montpelier 58, W. Unity Hilltop 46

Nelsonville-York 77, Corning Miller 40

New Paris National Trail 47, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 30

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 38, Plymouth 37

Newark 60, Pataskala Licking Hts. 41

Newton Falls 53, Ravenna 41

Norwalk 48, Ashland 45

Paulding 70, Continental 48

Perrysburg 87, Beavercreek 63

Piketon 50, Latham Western 48

Rocky River Lutheran W. 71, Fairview 39

S. Charleston SE 71, Blanchester 36

Southeastern 67, W. Union 34

Sparta Highland 51, Hebron Lakewood 39

Spencerville 72, St. Henry 66

Spring. Greenon 50, St. Paris Graham 42

Spring. Kenton Ridge 63, Spring. Cath. Cent. 54

Springboro 76, Goshen 46

St. Marys Memorial 81, New Knoxville 42

Swanton 59, Millbury Lake 27

Tipp City Bethel 66, Legacy Christian 64

Tol. Christian 46, Stryker 44

Tontogany Otsego 62, N. Baltimore 33

Van Buren 67, Northwood 62

Vandalia Butler 44, Spring. Shawnee 32

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 45, Newcomerstown 32

Washington C.H. 72, Frankfort Adena 52

Waynesville 61, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 52

Wilmington 54, Hillsboro 50

Wintersville Indian Creek 55, Toronto 18

Zanesville Rosecrans 56, Philo 50

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 58, New Concord John Glenn 47

Citizens Bank Clash at the Coliseum=

Fairfield Christian 49, New Matamoras Frontier 41

Marietta 48, Glouster Trimble 31

Portsmouth W. 61, Waterford 39

Vincent Warren 75, Athens 47

Zane Trace Tip-Off Classic=

Bishop Ready 67, Lancaster 49

Chillicothe 56, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 51

Cols. Bexley 46, Logan 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akr. Hoban vs. Brecksville-Broadview Hts., ccd.

Alliance Marlington vs. Canfield, ppd.

Columbiana Crestview vs. Sebring McKinley, ccd.

Jackson vs. Chillicothe Zane Trace, ccd.

Van Wert vs. Convoy Crestview, ppd.

