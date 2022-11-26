BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 60, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 47
Arlington 61, Ft. Jennings 38
Attica Seneca E. 62, Monroeville 60
Barnesville 49, Rayland Buckeye 38
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 67, Arcadia 31
Beaver Eastern 61, Chillicothe Huntington 39
Bryan 47, Edgerton 44
Burton Berkshire 45, Fairport Harbor Harding 32
Carey 47, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 40
Carrollton 54, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 28
Cedarville 68, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 27
Cin. Aiken 76, Cin. Mt. Healthy 59
Cin. Sycamore 61, Dublin Jerome 53
Cin. Taft 63, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 50
Cols. St. Charles 39, Cin. Moeller 37
Columbiana 62, Mineral Ridge 40
Cortland Lakeview 43, Warren Champion 35
Cory-Rawson 77, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 43
DeGraff Riverside 71, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 52
Defiance Ayersville 45, Edon 29
Delaware Hayes 65, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 61
Delphos Jefferson 30, Wapakoneta 25
Delta 44, Pettisville 37
Doylestown Chippewa 68, Rootstown 31
Eaton 45, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 23
Elida 60, Lima Bath 44
Findlay Liberty-Benton 60, Dola Hardin Northern 38
Fostoria 49, Port Clinton 47
Gallipolis Gallia 68, Pomeroy Meigs 38
Genoa Area 48, Oak Harbor 45
Greenwich S. Cent. 69, Mansfield St. Peter's 53
Hartville Lake Center Christian 66, Heartland Christian 65
Hicksville 50, Sherwood Fairview 37
Hilliard Bradley 46, Cin. St. Xavier 44
Hunting Valley University 90, Cle. JFK 37
Lisbon David Anderson 79, Youngstown Urban Scholars 42
Mansfield Madison 67, Shelby 53
Mason 72, Day. Dunbar 69
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 50, Van Wert Lincolnview 34
Mentor 79, Uniontown Lake 64
Metamora Evergreen 53, Oregon Clay 50
Milan Edison 56, New London 24
Montpelier 58, W. Unity Hilltop 46
Nelsonville-York 77, Corning Miller 40
New Paris National Trail 47, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 30
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 38, Plymouth 37
Newark 60, Pataskala Licking Hts. 41
Newton Falls 53, Ravenna 41
Norwalk 48, Ashland 45
Paulding 70, Continental 48
Perrysburg 87, Beavercreek 63
Piketon 50, Latham Western 48
Rocky River Lutheran W. 71, Fairview 39
S. Charleston SE 71, Blanchester 36
Southeastern 67, W. Union 34
Sparta Highland 51, Hebron Lakewood 39
Spencerville 72, St. Henry 66
Spring. Greenon 50, St. Paris Graham 42
Spring. Kenton Ridge 63, Spring. Cath. Cent. 54
Springboro 76, Goshen 46
St. Marys Memorial 81, New Knoxville 42
Swanton 59, Millbury Lake 27
Tipp City Bethel 66, Legacy Christian 64
Tol. Christian 46, Stryker 44
Tontogany Otsego 62, N. Baltimore 33
Van Buren 67, Northwood 62
Vandalia Butler 44, Spring. Shawnee 32
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 45, Newcomerstown 32
Washington C.H. 72, Frankfort Adena 52
Waynesville 61, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 52
Wilmington 54, Hillsboro 50
Wintersville Indian Creek 55, Toronto 18
Zanesville Rosecrans 56, Philo 50
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 58, New Concord John Glenn 47
Citizens Bank Clash at the Coliseum=
Fairfield Christian 49, New Matamoras Frontier 41
Marietta 48, Glouster Trimble 31
Portsmouth W. 61, Waterford 39
Vincent Warren 75, Athens 47
Zane Trace Tip-Off Classic=
Bishop Ready 67, Lancaster 49
Chillicothe 56, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 51
Cols. Bexley 46, Logan 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akr. Hoban vs. Brecksville-Broadview Hts., ccd.
Alliance Marlington vs. Canfield, ppd.
Columbiana Crestview vs. Sebring McKinley, ccd.
Jackson vs. Chillicothe Zane Trace, ccd.
Van Wert vs. Convoy Crestview, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
