GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allendale 50, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 35
Almont 32, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 26
Ann Arbor Huron 62, Adrian 28
Baraga 42, Ontonagon 38
Battle Creek Harper Creek 39, Battle Creek Central 34
Battle Creek Pennfield 42, Mason 40
Battle Creek St. Philip 35, Tekonsha 14
Bay City John Glenn 46, Saginaw Nouvel 23
Beal City 64, Evart 34
Beaverton 36, Harrison 23
Benton Harbor 44, Berrien Springs 18
Benzie Central 56, Grand Traverse Academy 13
Big Rapids 63, Howard City Tri-County 27
Birmingham Seaholm 56, Bloomfield Hills 55
Blissfield 57, Adrian Madison 15
Bloomfield Hills Roeper 33, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 27
Brighton Charyl Stockwell 33, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 11
Brimley 65, Harbor Light Christian 11
Bronson 72, Centreville 21
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 50, Hale 38
Burton Bentley 55, Akron-Fairgrove 43
Caledonia 46, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 33
Caro 62, Otisville Lakeville 40
Carson City-Crystal 43, Vestaburg 16
Center Line 44, Warren Lincoln 22
Charlevoix 40, Leland 33
Charlotte 48, Okemos 46
Chelsea 58, Freeland 52
Chesaning 30, Corunna 28
Coldwater 35, Richland Gull Lake 15
Coleman 61, Ashley 9
Colon 38, Jackson Christian 29
Dansville 36, Fowler 22
Durand 44, Flint Kearsley 31
Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 49, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 44
Faith Baptist 48, Immanuel Baptist 30
Farwell 54, Pinconning 12
Fennville 48, Wyoming Lee 31
Flat Rock 58, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 26
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 59, Brighton 43
Flint Powers 74, Genesee 37
Fowlerville 56, Lansing Everett 14
Frankenmuth 41, Grand Blanc 37
Fraser 62, Warren Mott 28
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 50, Grand Rapids South Christian 36
Grand Rapids Northview 39, Holland 27
Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 59, West Michigan Aviation 30
Grandville Calvin Christian 50, Kalamazoo Christian 39
Grass Lake 42, Leslie 33
Greenville 62, Sparta 34
Grosse Ile 57, Wyandotte Roosevelt 50
Grosse Pointe South 48, Romeo 32
Hamilton 48, Traverse City West 16, 6OT
Hancock 66, Painesdale Jeffers 18
Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 41, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 17
Hart 60, Shelby 14
Hemlock 77, Garber 47
Hillsdale 47, Union City 34
Hillsdale Academy 36, Burr Oak 32
Holland Black River 41, Zion Christian 39
Holland West Ottawa 56, Holland Christian 40
Holt 39, Lansing Catholic 38
Homer 47, Hanover-Horton 34
Howell 65, Fenton 25
Ionia 56, Alma 49
Jackson Northwest 65, Jackson 36
Kalamazoo Hackett 56, Onekama 29
Kent City 68, Lakeview 17
Kinde-North Huron 35, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 32
Kingsford 42, Westwood 38
Kingston 66, Armada 60
Laingsburg 37, Montrose 30
Lake City 55, Grandville 50
Lake Odessa Lakewood 54, Michigan Center 46
Lawton 34, Galesburg-Augusta 27
Leroy Pine River 41, Roscommon 23
Livonia Clarenceville 46, Ann Arbor Greenhills 32
Ludington 47, Fremont 16
Macomb Lutheran North 34, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 27
Madison Heights Lamphere 31, Clawson 17
Manistee 59, Oakridge High School 40
Manistee Catholic Central 51, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 22
Manton 67, Houghton Lake 38
Marshall 44, Eaton Rapids 32
Martin 41, GR Sacred Heart 20
Marysville 47, Port Huron Northern 10
Mason County Central 59, North Muskegon 26
Mason County Eastern 42, Bear Lake 16
McBain 60, Gaylord St. Mary 45
Midland Calvary Baptist 52, Caseville 10
Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 50, Erie-Mason 35
Montague 70, Muskegon Orchard View 21
Morenci 47, Lenawee Christian 39
Morley-Stanwood 62, Grant 49
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 46, Spring Lake 36
Negaunee 61, Gladstone 27
Niles Brandywine 61, Constantine 25
North Branch 43, Millington 16
North Farmington 56, Walled Lake Central 38
Novi 41, Birmingham Groves 35
Oscoda 48, Bay City Central 34
Oxford 57, Lapeer 35
Parchment 39, Comstock 24
Paw Paw 58, Sturgis 18
Pentwater 22, Walkerville 21
Petoskey 65, Milan 26
Pinckney 55, Ypsilanti Lincoln 50
Pittsford 46, Climax-Scotts 25
Plainwell 53, Eddies 42
Pontiac A&T 31, Detroit Community 24
Port Huron 54, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 12
Ravenna 43, Holton 38
Reading 50, White Pigeon 26
Rochester 33, Milford 18
Rockford 61, Byron Center 44
Roseville 57, Eastpointe East Detroit 44
Royal Oak Shrine 26, Berkley 23
Salem 48, Brownstown Woodhaven 40
Saugatuck 50, Hartford 36
Schoolcraft 43, Bloomingdale 18
Shepherd 39, Gladwin 38
St. Charles 60, Merrill 13
Stanton Central Montcalm 49, Reed City 45
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 45, Landmark Academy 5
Summit Academy North def. Mount Clemens, forfeit
Taylor 38, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 33
Three Oaks River Valley 49, New Buffalo 19
Three Rivers 68, Niles 12
Traverse City St. Francis 48, Cadillac 42
Troy 50, Holly 30
Utica 58, Sterling Heights Stevenson 26
Waldron 46, Bellevue 24
Warren Fitzgerald 58, Hazel Park 27
Warren Michigan Collegiate 46, Detroit Old Redford 5
Warren Woods Tower 52, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 45
Watersmeet 46, Chassell 39
Wayland Union 56, Hopkins 33
Webberville 32, Byron 25
West Iron County 59, Bessemer 35
White Lake Lakeland 29, Rochester Adams 25
Whiteford 40, Monroe Jefferson 34
Williamston 39, Portland 33
Wyoming 55, Coopersville 41
Zeeland East 48, Fruitport 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Coloma vs. Bangor, ppd.
Fennville vs. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, ccd.
St. Clair Shores South Lake vs. Marine City, ccd.
