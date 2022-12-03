GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allendale 50, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 35

Almont 32, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 26

Ann Arbor Huron 62, Adrian 28

Baraga 42, Ontonagon 38

Battle Creek Harper Creek 39, Battle Creek Central 34

Battle Creek Pennfield 42, Mason 40

Battle Creek St. Philip 35, Tekonsha 14

Bay City John Glenn 46, Saginaw Nouvel 23

Beal City 64, Evart 34

Beaverton 36, Harrison 23

Benton Harbor 44, Berrien Springs 18

Benzie Central 56, Grand Traverse Academy 13

Big Rapids 63, Howard City Tri-County 27

Birmingham Seaholm 56, Bloomfield Hills 55

Blissfield 57, Adrian Madison 15

Bloomfield Hills Roeper 33, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 27

Brighton Charyl Stockwell 33, Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner 11

Brimley 65, Harbor Light Christian 11

Bronson 72, Centreville 21

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 50, Hale 38

Burton Bentley 55, Akron-Fairgrove 43

Caledonia 46, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 33

Caro 62, Otisville Lakeville 40

Carson City-Crystal 43, Vestaburg 16

Center Line 44, Warren Lincoln 22

Charlevoix 40, Leland 33

Charlotte 48, Okemos 46

Chelsea 58, Freeland 52

Chesaning 30, Corunna 28

Coldwater 35, Richland Gull Lake 15

Coleman 61, Ashley 9

Colon 38, Jackson Christian 29

Dansville 36, Fowler 22

Durand 44, Flint Kearsley 31

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 49, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 44

Faith Baptist 48, Immanuel Baptist 30

Farwell 54, Pinconning 12

Fennville 48, Wyoming Lee 31

Flat Rock 58, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 26

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 59, Brighton 43

Flint Powers 74, Genesee 37

Fowlerville 56, Lansing Everett 14

Frankenmuth 41, Grand Blanc 37

Fraser 62, Warren Mott 28

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 50, Grand Rapids South Christian 36

Grand Rapids Northview 39, Holland 27

Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 59, West Michigan Aviation 30

Grandville Calvin Christian 50, Kalamazoo Christian 39

Grass Lake 42, Leslie 33

Greenville 62, Sparta 34

Grosse Ile 57, Wyandotte Roosevelt 50

Grosse Pointe South 48, Romeo 32

Hamilton 48, Traverse City West 16, 6OT

Hancock 66, Painesdale Jeffers 18

Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 41, Dearborn Henry Ford Academy 17

Hart 60, Shelby 14

Hemlock 77, Garber 47

Hillsdale 47, Union City 34

Hillsdale Academy 36, Burr Oak 32

Holland Black River 41, Zion Christian 39

Holland West Ottawa 56, Holland Christian 40

Holt 39, Lansing Catholic 38

Homer 47, Hanover-Horton 34

Howell 65, Fenton 25

Ionia 56, Alma 49

Jackson Northwest 65, Jackson 36

Kalamazoo Hackett 56, Onekama 29

Kent City 68, Lakeview 17

Kinde-North Huron 35, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port Laker 32

Kingsford 42, Westwood 38

Kingston 66, Armada 60

Laingsburg 37, Montrose 30

Lake City 55, Grandville 50

Lake Odessa Lakewood 54, Michigan Center 46

Lawton 34, Galesburg-Augusta 27

Leroy Pine River 41, Roscommon 23

Livonia Clarenceville 46, Ann Arbor Greenhills 32

Ludington 47, Fremont 16

Macomb Lutheran North 34, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 27

Madison Heights Lamphere 31, Clawson 17

Manistee 59, Oakridge High School 40

Manistee Catholic Central 51, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 22

Manton 67, Houghton Lake 38

Marshall 44, Eaton Rapids 32

Martin 41, GR Sacred Heart 20

Marysville 47, Port Huron Northern 10

Mason County Central 59, North Muskegon 26

Mason County Eastern 42, Bear Lake 16

McBain 60, Gaylord St. Mary 45

Midland Calvary Baptist 52, Caseville 10

Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central 50, Erie-Mason 35

Montague 70, Muskegon Orchard View 21

Morenci 47, Lenawee Christian 39

Morley-Stanwood 62, Grant 49

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 46, Spring Lake 36

Negaunee 61, Gladstone 27

Niles Brandywine 61, Constantine 25

North Branch 43, Millington 16

North Farmington 56, Walled Lake Central 38

Novi 41, Birmingham Groves 35

Oscoda 48, Bay City Central 34

Oxford 57, Lapeer 35

Parchment 39, Comstock 24

Paw Paw 58, Sturgis 18

Pentwater 22, Walkerville 21

Petoskey 65, Milan 26

Pinckney 55, Ypsilanti Lincoln 50

Pittsford 46, Climax-Scotts 25

Plainwell 53, Eddies 42

Pontiac A&T 31, Detroit Community 24

Port Huron 54, Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 12

Ravenna 43, Holton 38

Reading 50, White Pigeon 26

Rochester 33, Milford 18

Rockford 61, Byron Center 44

Roseville 57, Eastpointe East Detroit 44

Royal Oak Shrine 26, Berkley 23

Salem 48, Brownstown Woodhaven 40

Saugatuck 50, Hartford 36

Schoolcraft 43, Bloomingdale 18

Shepherd 39, Gladwin 38

St. Charles 60, Merrill 13

Stanton Central Montcalm 49, Reed City 45

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 45, Landmark Academy 5

Summit Academy North def. Mount Clemens, forfeit

Taylor 38, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 33

Three Oaks River Valley 49, New Buffalo 19

Three Rivers 68, Niles 12

Traverse City St. Francis 48, Cadillac 42

Troy 50, Holly 30

Utica 58, Sterling Heights Stevenson 26

Waldron 46, Bellevue 24

Warren Fitzgerald 58, Hazel Park 27

Warren Michigan Collegiate 46, Detroit Old Redford 5

Warren Woods Tower 52, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 45

Watersmeet 46, Chassell 39

Wayland Union 56, Hopkins 33

Webberville 32, Byron 25

West Iron County 59, Bessemer 35

White Lake Lakeland 29, Rochester Adams 25

Whiteford 40, Monroe Jefferson 34

Williamston 39, Portland 33

Wyoming 55, Coopersville 41

Zeeland East 48, Fruitport 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Coloma vs. Bangor, ppd.

Fennville vs. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, ccd.

St. Clair Shores South Lake vs. Marine City, ccd.

