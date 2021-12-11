GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aiken 53, Richmond Academy, Ga. 12

Airport 52, Brookland-Cayce 2

Andrew Jackson 51, Great Falls 16

Augusta Christian, Ga. 49, Hilton Head Prep 48

Beaufort 48, Battery Creek 36

Ben Lippen 63, St. John's Christian Academy 31

Berkeley 47, Timberland 26

Blacksburg 55, Broome 34

Blue Ridge 66, Greer 48

Calhoun Falls 48, Dixie 42

Cambridge Academy 67, The Alleluia, Ga. 57

Camden 69, Lugoff-Elgin 3

Cane Bay 43, West Ashley 41

Catawba Ridge 41, Fort Mill 37

Cathedral Academy 43, Newberry Academy 40

Chesterfield 48, Anson County, N.C. 45

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 84, Dillon Christian 28

Clinton 48, Laurens 29

Clover 64, York Comprehensive 41

Colleton County 50, Woodland 45

Denmark-Olar 66, North 18

Dorman 52, Mauldin 40

East Clarendon 67, Latta 45

Eastside 42, Riverside 41

Fairfield Central 70, Eau Claire 25

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 47, Laurens Academy 45

Franklin County, Ga. 71, Seneca 55

Gaffney 70, Union County 49

Gilbert 74, Batesburg-Leesville 54

Goose Creek 41, Carvers Bay 23

Greenville 60, Berea 15

Greenville Hurricanes 49, Providence HomeSchool 30

Greenwood 56, Midland Valley 53

Heathwood Hall 67, Laurence Manning Academy 28

High Point Academy 72, McCormick 52

Hillcrest 70, Carolina High and Academy 39

Irmo 33, Chapin 19

Johnsonville 64, Aynor 55

Kingstree 64, C.E. Murray 58

Lancaster 70, Blythewood 63

Lee Park Prep, N.C. 25, Grace Christian 24

Lexington 41, Summerville 38

Lowcountry Wildcats 68, Charleston Charter 19

Lower Richland 46, Dreher 17

Marlboro County 55, Cheraw 29

McBee 72, Central 27

Mid-Carolina 70, Newberry 20

Military Magnet Academy 82, White Knoll 15

North Augusta 44, Burke County, Ga. 38

North Central 43, Lewisville 26

Oakbrook Prep 33, Greer Middle College 22

Orangeburg Prep 44, Pinewood Prep 19

Palmetto 56, Belton-Honea Path 50

Patrick Henry Academy 38, John Paul II 26

Pendleton 75, Walhalla 68

Philip Simmons 41, Bishop England 30

Powdersville 50, Woodruff 38

R.B. Stall 100, Baptist Hill 20

Richard Winn Academy 62, Lake Pointe Academy 54

Rock Hill 59, South Pointe 33

Scott's Branch 69, Lakewood 54

South Florence 72, Conway 30

Southside 51, Wren 38

Southside Christian 51, St. Joseph 38

Spartanburg 43, Northwestern 40

St. John's 55, Hanahan 45

St. Mary's Ryken, Md. 63, Ridge View 35

Sumter 53, Crestwood 27

Trinity Byrnes School 73, Socastee 39

Waccamaw 52, St. James 47

West Oak 51, Crescent 42

Westside 58, T.L. Hanna 28

Westwood 54, Spring Valley 50

Wilson Hall 35, Thomas Sumter Academy 29

Woodmont 45, Easley 19

