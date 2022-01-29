GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alberton-Superior 61, Hot Springs 36

Bainville 60, Lustre Christian 24

Baker 61, St. Labre 10

Belt 68, Great Falls Central 29

Big Timber 55, Columbus 26

Billings Central 62, Hardin 46

Billings Skyview 64, Bozeman 43

Billings West 48, Great Falls Russell 29

Box Elder 72, North Star 25

Broadview-Lavina 32, Absarokee 28

Browning 71, Whitefish 41

Colstrip 72, Lame Deer 48

Conrad 61, Choteau 54

Dillon 58, Stevensville 8

Ennis 39, White Sulphur Springs 35

Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 37, Savage 31

Gallatin 50, Belgrade 49

Gardiner 59, Lone Peak 50

Great Falls 59, Billings Senior 50

Hamilton 39, Frenchtown 29

Harlowton 45, Reed Point-Rapelje 14

Havre 55, Malta 26

Hays-Lodgepole 52, Fort Benton 32

Huntley Project 66, Roundup 28

Jefferson (Boulder) 52, Three Forks 33

Lewistown (Fergus) 54, Laurel 49

Melstone 49, Wibaux 26

Missoula Loyola 64, Florence 41

Mon-Dak, N.D. 35, Scobey 26

Park City 56, Bridger 21

Phillipsburg 65, Darby 26

Plenty Coups 67, Fromberg 44

Plentywood 71, Culbertson 31

Richey-Lambert 56, Fairview 42

Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 50, Nashua-Opheim 8

Seeley-Swan 72, Drummond 50

St. Ignatius 38, Deer Lodge 24

Sunburst 57, Valier 33

Thompson Falls 69, Troy 19

Turner 52, Dodson 44

Twin Bridges 56, Manhattan Christian 34

