PREP FOOTBALL=

American Fork 17, Pleasant Grove 0

Beaver 17, Millard 3

Bingham 42, Copper Hills 7

Bonneville 42, Northridge 7

Bountiful 17, Viewmont 7

Brighton 47, Park City 33

Crimson Cliffs 40, Pine View 14

Davis 17, Farmington 14

Highland 49, Murray 0

Juab 49, Canyon View 28

Juan Diego Catholic 41, Ogden 29

Layton 46, Clearfield 7

Lehi 20, Alta 0

Logan 28, Green Canyon 14

Lovell, Wyo. 26, Rich County 0

Manti 41, Richfield 21

Morgan 38, Grantsville 20

North Sanpete 37, Carbon 7

North Summit 22, Gunnison Valley 19

Payson 42, Tooele 7

Provo 35, Salem Hills 19

Riverton 22, Herriman 14

Sky View 35, Mountain Crest 14

Snow Canyon 56, Dixie 12

South Sevier 33, Grand County 6

South Summit 55, American Leadership 0

Spanish Fork 56, Wasatch 20

Springville 74, Maple Mountain 20

Stansbury 49, Mountain View 7

Sugar-Salem, Idaho 28, Layton Christian Academy 9

Summit Academy 34, Judge Memorial 7

Syracuse 45, Fremont 0

Timpanogos 51, Hillcrest 14

Westlake 52, Corner Canyon 14

Woods Cross 35, Box Elder 21

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

