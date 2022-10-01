PREP FOOTBALL=
American Fork 17, Pleasant Grove 0
Beaver 17, Millard 3
Bingham 42, Copper Hills 7
Bonneville 42, Northridge 7
Bountiful 17, Viewmont 7
Brighton 47, Park City 33
Crimson Cliffs 40, Pine View 14
Davis 17, Farmington 14
Highland 49, Murray 0
Juab 49, Canyon View 28
Juan Diego Catholic 41, Ogden 29
Layton 46, Clearfield 7
Lehi 20, Alta 0
Logan 28, Green Canyon 14
Lovell, Wyo. 26, Rich County 0
Manti 41, Richfield 21
Morgan 38, Grantsville 20
North Sanpete 37, Carbon 7
North Summit 22, Gunnison Valley 19
Payson 42, Tooele 7
Provo 35, Salem Hills 19
Riverton 22, Herriman 14
Sky View 35, Mountain Crest 14
Snow Canyon 56, Dixie 12
South Sevier 33, Grand County 6
South Summit 55, American Leadership 0
Spanish Fork 56, Wasatch 20
Springville 74, Maple Mountain 20
Stansbury 49, Mountain View 7
Sugar-Salem, Idaho 28, Layton Christian Academy 9
Summit Academy 34, Judge Memorial 7
Syracuse 45, Fremont 0
Timpanogos 51, Hillcrest 14
Westlake 52, Corner Canyon 14
Woods Cross 35, Box Elder 21
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
