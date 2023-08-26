PREP FOOTBALL=
Ben Lomond, Utah 39, Evanston 21
Casper Christian 61, Kaycee 53
Cheyenne East 49, Campbell County 12
Gering, Neb. 20, Torrington 0
Mitchell, Neb. 55, Wheatland 24
Powell 42, Riverton 24
Rawlins 33, Burns 6
Rock Springs 52, Casper Kelly Walsh 7
Sheridan 26, Cheyenne Central 7
Star Valley 34, Shelley, Idaho 13
Teton, Idaho 47, Jackson Hole 21
Thunder Basin 56, Cheyenne South 10
Worland 12, Thermopolis 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.