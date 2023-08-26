PREP FOOTBALL=

Ben Lomond, Utah 39, Evanston 21

Casper Christian 61, Kaycee 53

Cheyenne East 49, Campbell County 12

Gering, Neb. 20, Torrington 0

Mitchell, Neb. 55, Wheatland 24

Powell 42, Riverton 24

Rawlins 33, Burns 6

Rock Springs 52, Casper Kelly Walsh 7

Sheridan 26, Cheyenne Central 7

Star Valley 34, Shelley, Idaho 13

Teton, Idaho 47, Jackson Hole 21

Thunder Basin 56, Cheyenne South 10

Worland 12, Thermopolis 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

