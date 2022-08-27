PREP FOOTBALL=
All Saints 48, Ocala Christian Academy 0
Alonso 73, Tampa Freedom 8
Anclote 14, Bronson 6
Andrew Jackson 30, Nease 10
Apopka 13, Ocoee 12
Barron Collier 37, IMG Academy Blue 13
Bartram Trail 13, Ponte Vedra 7
Bay 37, Arnold 7
Bell 20, Trenton 7
Belleview 21, Lecanto 15
Bishop Kenny 27, First Coast 0
Bishop Verot 57, Port Charlotte 49
Blake 30, Leto 0
Boca Raton Christian 41, SLAM Palm Beach 20
Bolles School 34, St. Augustine 13
Bonita Springs 21, Island Coast 13
Boone 20, Timber Creek 12
Bradenton Christian 39, Keswick Christian 0
Branford 31, Eagle's View 8
Calvary Christian-Clearwater 35, Victory Christian 3
Cardinal Gibbons 11, Dematha, Md. 6
Cardinal Mooney 10, Booker 9
Carol City 28, South Dade 27
Cedar Creek Christian 44, First Academy-Leesburg 0
Central Florida Christian 54, St. Cloud 27
Chiefland 47, Crescent City 7
Christopher Columbus Catholic 41, Benedictine Military, Ga. 15
Citrus 23, Brooksville Central 21
Coconut Creek 50, Southeast 0
Community School of Naples 17, Immokalee 16
Creekside 49, Viera 0
Crestview 50, Ridley, Pa. 28
Crystal River 30, Weeki Wachee 13
Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 20, Fivay 13
DeSoto County 19, Okeechobee 8
Dillard 35, Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 0
Doral Academy Charter 48, South Broward 21
Dunbar 23, Charlotte 3
Dunnellon 20, West Port 7
Durant 39, Chamberlain 0
East Bay 41, Middleton 0
Edgewater 22, Bishop Moore 7
Estero def. North Port, forfeit
Evangelical Christian 14, Saint Stephen's Episcopal 0
Fairhope, Ala. 38, Gulf Breeze 31
First Baptist 43, St. John Neumann 0
Flagler Palm Coast 38, Suwannee 10
Fleming Island 49, Clay 7
Florida 22, Ocala Trinity Catholic 19
Fort Meade 49, Hardee 28
Fort Myers Canterbury 49, Marco Island 0
Fort Pierce Westwood 36, Royal Palm Beach 13
Gaither 28, George Steinbrenner 21
Gateway 0, Lake Buena Vista 0
Geneva, Ala. 46, Bozeman School 21
Golden Gate 24, North Miami 19
Hagerty 28, University (Orange City) 7
Haines City 38, Davenport 0
Harmony 33, Eustis 20
Hawthorne 24, Middleburg 7
Hillcrest, Ala. 35, Armwood 25
Hilliard 41, FAMU 20
Holy Trinity Episcopal 29, Orangewood Christian 28
Horizon 34, Orlando Freedom 7
Hudson 26, Hernando 0
Interlachen 38, Lake Weir 14
Jefferson 38, Sickles 26
Jesuit 24, Wharton 13
Jones 29, Cocoa 19
Jupiter Christian 54, St. Edward's 7
Kathleen 26, Winter Haven 21
Kissimmee Osceola 14, Treasure Coast 5
Lafayette 22, Dixie County 0
Lake Gibson 28, East Lake 20
Lake Highland 45, Tenoroc 0
Lake Howell 21, Space Coast 6
Lake Mary 13, Dr. Phillips 7
Lake Minneola 29, Melbourne 14
Lake Wales 33, Zephyrhills 0
Lake Worth 48, Spanish River 18
Lakeland 42, Clearwater 6
Largo 21, Pinellas Park 0
Liberty County 21, Vernon 0
Lincoln 71, Godby 6
Mainland 42, DeLand 29
Manatee 38, Wiregrass Ranch 0
Mandarin 27, Fletcher 13
Martin County 35, Bartow 7
Menendez 41, Ridgeview 0
Miami Central 20, IMG Academy-Blue 14
Miami Northwestern 32, Venice 26
Miami Springs 13, Miami Beach 12
Miramar 26, Plantation 21
Mitchell 49, Gulf 0
Mosley 24, Delaware Valley, Pa. 23
Munroe Day 28, Terrell County, Ga. 0
Naples 45, Lehigh 9
Navarre 47, Ft. Walton Beach 7
New Smyrna Beach 13, East River 0
Newsome 42, Plant City 19
North Bay Haven 35, Franklin County 7
North Florida Christian 35, Leon 10
North Fort Myers 16, Fort Myers 10, OT
Northside Christian 21, A'kelynn's Angels Christian 0
Northview 48, Flomaton, Ala. 33
Oak Hall 6, St. Joseph Academy 0
Oakleaf 45, Orange Park 8
Oviedo 26, Lake Brantley 21
Palm Beach Central 80, Palm Beach Lakes 0
Palmer Trinity 43, Bridge Village Green 0
Palmetto 24, Gibbs 20
Palmetto Ridge 22, Key West 14
Parrish Community 39, Poinciana 15
Pasco 33, East Ridge 13
Pensacola Washington 51, Pensacola 43
Port St. Joe 39, Jefferson County 8
Raines 19, Monsignor Pace 13
Riverdale 25, Lely 22
Riverside 12, Westside 6
Riverview 45, Brandon 0
Rocky Bayou Christian 64, Snook Christian, Ala. 16
Sanford Seminole 48, Sarasota Riverview 0
Santa Fe Catholic 25, Southwest Florida Christian 24
Satellite 25, Heritage 14
Seffner Christian 41, Oviedo Master's Academy 27
Seminole Osceola 23, Palm Harbor University 20
Seminole Ridge 22, Glades Central 14
Seven Rivers Christian 32, Bell Creek Academy 20
South Sumter 42, The Villages 0
South Walton 38, Baker 0
Springstead 51, Tavares 0
St. John Lutheran 30, Academy at the Lakes 0
St. Lucie Centennial 16, Clewiston 9
St. Petersburg 48, Tarpon Springs 12
Strawberry Crest 28, King 7
Sumner 44, Bloomingdale 33
Tampa Bay Tech 28, Plant 21
Taylor County 22, Fort White 17
Terry Parker 14, Atlantic Coast 0
Tocoi Creek 36, Beachside 19
Tohopekaliga 49, Liberty 0
Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 48, Ed White 40
True North 48, Palm Glades Prep 0
University Christian 33, Union County 14
Vero Beach Master's Academy 48, Lakeside Christian 28
W.S. Neal, Ala. 25, Jay 0
Wakulla 25, Chiles 24, OT
Walton 28, Marianna 7
West Florida 14, Escambia 11
West Orange 46, Oak Ridge 12
Westminster Christian 50, Everglades Preparatory Academy 6
Wildwood 28, Orlando Christian 21
Windermere 14, Colonial 3
Zephyrhills Christian 34, Lake Placid 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cape Coral vs. Ida S. Baker, ppd. to Oct 22nd.
Cypress Lake vs. Gateway, ppd. to Aug 29th.
Eastland Christian School vs. St. Johns Country Day, ppd.
Gainesville vs. Ocala Vanguard, ccd.
Mariner vs. East Lee County, ppd.
Oasis vs. Gateway Charter, ppd. to Sep 14th.
P.K. Yonge vs. Eastside, ppd. to Aug 27th.
Real Life Christian vs. Old Plank Christian, ccd.
Rockledge vs. Gulliver Prep, ccd.
South Fort Myers vs. Gulf Coast, ppd. to Aug 29th.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.