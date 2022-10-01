PREP FOOTBALL=

Air Academy 42, Cheyenne Mountain 39

Alamosa 28, La Junta 20

Berthoud 35, Fort Lupton 14

Bloomfield, N.M. 28, Bayfield 12

Boulder 42, Fairview 35

Brighton 34, Prairie View 14

Broomfield 55, Dakota Ridge 24

Buena Vista 42, North Fork 14

Centauri 54, Center 0

Chatfield 42, Arvada West 28

D'Evelyn 29, Platte Valley 27

Denver East 41, Northglenn 0

Doherty 41, Mountain Range 21

Eaton 41, Steamboat Springs 7

Elizabeth 45, Englewood 20

Falcon 41, Coronado 19

Florence 36, Lamar 0

Fossil Ridge 46, Fort Collins 21

Golden 27, Bear Creek 12

Granada 54, Cheraw 22

Green Mountain 43, Mead 7

Gunnison 38, Roaring Fork 0

Hanover 52, Bethune 0

Hayden 56, Rangely 26

Holly 57, Las Animas 6

Ignacio 38, Trinidad 0

J.K. Mullen 21, Horizon 20

John Mall 44, Custer County 0

Kiowa 32, Manzanola 0

Legend 41, Chaparral 0

Longmont 42, Greeley West 0

Loveland 35, Erie 14

Mancos 60, Sargent 6

Manual def. Sheridan, forfeit

McClave 30, Swink 28, OT

Meeker 40, Cedaredge 0

Mesa Ridge 21, Pueblo West 14

Palmer Ridge 49, Rampart 0

Pine Creek 14, Fountain-Fort Carson 0

Poudre 34, Rocky Mountain 7

Ralston Valley 41, Lakewood 6

Regis Jesuit 42, Douglas County 7

Resurrection Christian 56, Sand Creek 0

Rye 59, Ellicott 6

Sierra Grande 67, Sangre De Cristo 0

Simla 54, Calhan 20

Skyline High School 28, Silver Creek 21

Standley Lake 48, Grand Junction 7

Stratton 70, Idalia 6

The Academy 38, Faith Christian 14

The Classical Academy 56, Alameda 0

ThunderRidge 34, Mountain Vista 31

Weld Central 47, Sterling 7

Westminster 34, Overland 32

Woodland Park 35, Manitou Springs 0

Wray 53, Holyoke 12

Yuma 23, Wiggins 20

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you