PREP FOOTBALL=
Albert Einstein 42, Wheaton 6
Archbishop Curley 28, Saint Paul's Boys 7
Archbishop Spalding 54, Gilman 7
Arundel 56, Northeast - AA 15
Atholton 14, River Hill 7
Baltimore Poly 14, Mergenthaler 6
Bel Air 20, Fallston 13
Bohemia Manor 6, C. Milton Wright 0
Boonsboro 41, Towson 14
Broadneck 44, Annapolis 0
Brunswick 21, Liberty 17
Carver Vo-Tech 38, Reginald Lewis 0
Chopticon 20, Leonardtown 14
Col. Richardson 20, Kent County 7
Concordia Prep 30, John Carroll 14
Damascus 54, Clarksburg 12
Dunbar 62, Baltimore City College 14
Dundalk 53, Catonsville 14
Eastern Tech 18, Baltimore Chesapeake 0
Easton 28, Queen Annes County 26
Elkton 42, North East 6
Franklin 35, Parkville 0
Frederick 21, Walkersville 0
Gaithersburg 28, Watkins Mill 0
Georgetown Prep 20, Benedictine, Va. 14
Hereford 2, Woodlawn 0
Howard 24, Glenelg 14
Joppatowne 44, Green Street Academy 22
Kenwood 34, Randallstown 0
Lackey 46, La Plata 7
Lansdowne 18, Pikesville 12
Linganore 63, Tuscarora 0
Long Reach 49, Centennial 12
Manchester Valley 35, Century 0
McDonogh School 7, Pallotti 6
McDonough 27, Thomas Stone 14
Montgomery Blair 27, Rockville 13
Mountain Ridge 30, Fort Hill 8
North Hagerstown 13, Williamsport 12, 2OT
North Harford 37, Havre de Grace 0
North Point 24, Huntingtown 0
Northern - Cal 35, Calvert 28
Northern - Cal 49, Petersburg, W.Va. 20
Northwest - Mtg 24, Sherwood 0
Oakdale 38, Gwynn Park 13
Old Mill 22, Meade 7
Owings Mills 20, Overlea 18
Paint Branch 17, Blake 6
Pasadena Chesapeake 33, Crofton 13
Patterson 42, Edmondson-Westside 20
Patterson Mill 14, Harford Tech 7
Patuxent 59, Westlake 7
Poolesville 28, Catoctin 13
Potomac 52, Friendly 0
Quince Orchard 56, Richard Montgomery 7
Reservoir 35, Hammond 0
Rising Sun 44, Aberdeen 6
Riverdale Baptist 35, Bullis 0
Rock Creek Christian Academy 34, Mt Zion 26, OT
Seneca Valley 38, Wootton 0
Severna Park 7, South River 6
Smithsburg 20, Clear Spring 0
Snow Hill 20, Washington 0
South Carroll 19, Winters Mill 13
South Hagerstown 31, Thomas Johnson 19
Springbrook 49, Northwood 6
St. Charles 46, Great Mills 14
St. Mary's Ryken 41, Bishop O'Connell, Va. 3
Stephen Decatur 16, North Caroline 14
Urbana 24, Middletown 19
Walter Johnson 20, Bethesda 14
Western STES 40, Loch Raven 35
Westminster 44, Francis Scott Key 6
Wicomico 42, Cambridge/SD 7
Winston Churchill 16, Walt Whitman 3
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
