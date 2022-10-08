PREP FOOTBALL=

Albert Einstein 42, Wheaton 6

Archbishop Curley 28, Saint Paul's Boys 7

Archbishop Spalding 54, Gilman 7

Arundel 56, Northeast - AA 15

Atholton 14, River Hill 7

Baltimore Poly 14, Mergenthaler 6

Bel Air 20, Fallston 13

Bohemia Manor 6, C. Milton Wright 0

Boonsboro 41, Towson 14

Broadneck 44, Annapolis 0

Brunswick 21, Liberty 17

Carver Vo-Tech 38, Reginald Lewis 0

Chopticon 20, Leonardtown 14

Col. Richardson 20, Kent County 7

Concordia Prep 30, John Carroll 14

Damascus 54, Clarksburg 12

Dunbar 62, Baltimore City College 14

Dundalk 53, Catonsville 14

Eastern Tech 18, Baltimore Chesapeake 0

Easton 28, Queen Annes County 26

Elkton 42, North East 6

Franklin 35, Parkville 0

Frederick 21, Walkersville 0

Gaithersburg 28, Watkins Mill 0

Georgetown Prep 20, Benedictine, Va. 14

Hereford 2, Woodlawn 0

Howard 24, Glenelg 14

Joppatowne 44, Green Street Academy 22

Kenwood 34, Randallstown 0

Lackey 46, La Plata 7

Lansdowne 18, Pikesville 12

Linganore 63, Tuscarora 0

Long Reach 49, Centennial 12

Manchester Valley 35, Century 0

McDonogh School 7, Pallotti 6

McDonough 27, Thomas Stone 14

Montgomery Blair 27, Rockville 13

Mountain Ridge 30, Fort Hill 8

North Hagerstown 13, Williamsport 12, 2OT

North Harford 37, Havre de Grace 0

North Point 24, Huntingtown 0

Northern - Cal 35, Calvert 28

Northern - Cal 49, Petersburg, W.Va. 20

Northwest - Mtg 24, Sherwood 0

Oakdale 38, Gwynn Park 13

Old Mill 22, Meade 7

Owings Mills 20, Overlea 18

Paint Branch 17, Blake 6

Pasadena Chesapeake 33, Crofton 13

Patterson 42, Edmondson-Westside 20

Patterson Mill 14, Harford Tech 7

Patuxent 59, Westlake 7

Poolesville 28, Catoctin 13

Potomac 52, Friendly 0

Quince Orchard 56, Richard Montgomery 7

Reservoir 35, Hammond 0

Rising Sun 44, Aberdeen 6

Riverdale Baptist 35, Bullis 0

Rock Creek Christian Academy 34, Mt Zion 26, OT

Seneca Valley 38, Wootton 0

Severna Park 7, South River 6

Smithsburg 20, Clear Spring 0

Snow Hill 20, Washington 0

South Carroll 19, Winters Mill 13

South Hagerstown 31, Thomas Johnson 19

Springbrook 49, Northwood 6

St. Charles 46, Great Mills 14

St. Mary's Ryken 41, Bishop O'Connell, Va. 3

Stephen Decatur 16, North Caroline 14

Urbana 24, Middletown 19

Walter Johnson 20, Bethesda 14

Western STES 40, Loch Raven 35

Westminster 44, Francis Scott Key 6

Wicomico 42, Cambridge/SD 7

Winston Churchill 16, Walt Whitman 3

