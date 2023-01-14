GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 45, Grand Island Northwest 31
Alma 67, Hitchcock County 27
Amherst 54, Pleasanton 40
Arapahoe 42, Hi-Line 36
Ashland-Greenwood 41, Raymond Central 38
Auburn 49, Fairbury 21
Bayard 50, Hemingford 11
Beatrice 52, Plattsmouth 29
Bishop Neumann 54, Omaha Concordia 38
Boyd County 48, CWC 22
Broken Bow 52, Wood River 35
Cambridge 47, Sutherland 27
Centennial 42, Columbus Lakeview 33
Central Valley 43, Anselmo-Merna 40
Chadron 51, Alliance 46
Clarkson/Leigh 49, Humphrey St. Francis 36
Columbus 52, Norfolk 37
Columbus Scotus 46, Battle Creek 36
Cross County 41, David City 24
Doniphan-Trumbull 47, Gibbon 24
Dorchester 31, High Plains Community 24
Elgin Public/Pope John 59, Stuart 29
Elkhorn North 64, Elkhorn 18
Elmwood-Murdock 50, Conestoga 35
Fremont 56, Grand Island 17
Gordon/Rushville 41, Gering 35
Gothenburg 43, Chase County 23
Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Aquinas 25
Hartington Cedar Catholic 41, Pierce 32
Hershey 43, Valentine 35
Homer 49, Hartington-Newcastle 37
Howells/Dodge 38, Wisner-Pilger 33
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 70, Walthill 45
Lawrence-Nelson 36, Kenesaw 30
Leyton 51, Potter-Dix 21
Lincoln Christian 36, Boone Central 30
Lincoln North Star 43, Lincoln Southwest 23
Malcolm 57, Nebraska City 20
Maywood-Hayes Center 64, Arthur County 22
McCook 38, Hastings 30
McCool Junction 47, Deshler 37
Millard North 62, Omaha Central 56
Niobrara-Verdigre 50, Elkhorn Valley 43
Norris 34, Blair 19
North Platte 49, Lexington 8
North Platte St. Patrick's 41, Overton 37
Oakland-Craig 67, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 9
Omaha Benson 57, Elkhorn South 41
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 49, Omaha Christian Academy 32
Omaha Duchesne Academy 52, Omaha Gross Catholic 17
Omaha South 51, Omaha North 47
Osceola 48, Giltner 20
Paxton 49, Wallace 40
Perkins County 49, Wauneta-Palisade 44
Plainview 58, Bloomfield 42
Ponca 44, Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 38
Red Cloud 37, Blue Hill 23
Sandhills Valley 59, Sandhills/Thedford 33
Scottsbluff 61, Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 58
Shelby/Rising City 47, Hampton 34
Shelton 71, Ansley-Litchfield 29
Sidney 65, Ogallala 35
Silver Lake 37, Harvard 21
South Loup 52, Maxwell 30
South Platte 62, Banner County 7
South Sioux City 63, Omaha Northwest 48
Southern Valley 47, Holdrege 15
Southwest 40, Bertrand 18
St. Paul 52, Ord 51
Summerland 53, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 45
Tekamah-Herman 41, Madison 15
Thayer Central 37, Sutton 31
Wahoo 47, Platteview 20
Wausa 37, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 24
Waverly 45, Bennington 37
Wayne 46, Norfolk Catholic 36
West Boyd 48, Chambers 22
Westview 59, Buena Vista 16
Wilcox-Hildreth 47, Loomis 15
Wynot 50, Winnebago 29
York 54, Crete 26
MUDECAS Tournament=
A Division=
Championship=
Falls City Sacred Heart 38, Johnson-Brock 26
Third Place=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Parkview Christian 41
Consolation=
Sterling 39, Freeman 33
B Division=
Championship=
Meridian 41, Lewiston 25
Third Place=
Palmyra 35, Exeter/Milligan 26
Consolation=
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 48, Tri County 41
