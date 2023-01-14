GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 45, Grand Island Northwest 31

Alma 67, Hitchcock County 27

Amherst 54, Pleasanton 40

Arapahoe 42, Hi-Line 36

Ashland-Greenwood 41, Raymond Central 38

Auburn 49, Fairbury 21

Bayard 50, Hemingford 11

Beatrice 52, Plattsmouth 29

Bishop Neumann 54, Omaha Concordia 38

Boyd County 48, CWC 22

Broken Bow 52, Wood River 35

Cambridge 47, Sutherland 27

Centennial 42, Columbus Lakeview 33

Central Valley 43, Anselmo-Merna 40

Chadron 51, Alliance 46

Clarkson/Leigh 49, Humphrey St. Francis 36

Columbus 52, Norfolk 37

Columbus Scotus 46, Battle Creek 36

Cross County 41, David City 24

Doniphan-Trumbull 47, Gibbon 24

Dorchester 31, High Plains Community 24

Elgin Public/Pope John 59, Stuart 29

Elkhorn North 64, Elkhorn 18

Elmwood-Murdock 50, Conestoga 35

Fremont 56, Grand Island 17

Gordon/Rushville 41, Gering 35

Gothenburg 43, Chase County 23

Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Aquinas 25

Hartington Cedar Catholic 41, Pierce 32

Hershey 43, Valentine 35

Homer 49, Hartington-Newcastle 37

Howells/Dodge 38, Wisner-Pilger 33

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 70, Walthill 45

Lawrence-Nelson 36, Kenesaw 30

Leyton 51, Potter-Dix 21

Lincoln Christian 36, Boone Central 30

Lincoln North Star 43, Lincoln Southwest 23

Malcolm 57, Nebraska City 20

Maywood-Hayes Center 64, Arthur County 22

McCook 38, Hastings 30

McCool Junction 47, Deshler 37

Millard North 62, Omaha Central 56

Niobrara-Verdigre 50, Elkhorn Valley 43

Norris 34, Blair 19

North Platte 49, Lexington 8

North Platte St. Patrick's 41, Overton 37

Oakland-Craig 67, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 9

Omaha Benson 57, Elkhorn South 41

Omaha Brownell-Talbot 49, Omaha Christian Academy 32

Omaha Duchesne Academy 52, Omaha Gross Catholic 17

Omaha South 51, Omaha North 47

Osceola 48, Giltner 20

Paxton 49, Wallace 40

Perkins County 49, Wauneta-Palisade 44

Plainview 58, Bloomfield 42

Ponca 44, Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 38

Red Cloud 37, Blue Hill 23

Sandhills Valley 59, Sandhills/Thedford 33

Scottsbluff 61, Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 58

Shelby/Rising City 47, Hampton 34

Shelton 71, Ansley-Litchfield 29

Sidney 65, Ogallala 35

Silver Lake 37, Harvard 21

South Loup 52, Maxwell 30

South Platte 62, Banner County 7

South Sioux City 63, Omaha Northwest 48

Southern Valley 47, Holdrege 15

Southwest 40, Bertrand 18

St. Paul 52, Ord 51

Summerland 53, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 45

Tekamah-Herman 41, Madison 15

Thayer Central 37, Sutton 31

Wahoo 47, Platteview 20

Wausa 37, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 24

Waverly 45, Bennington 37

Wayne 46, Norfolk Catholic 36

West Boyd 48, Chambers 22

Westview 59, Buena Vista 16

Wilcox-Hildreth 47, Loomis 15

Wynot 50, Winnebago 29

York 54, Crete 26

MUDECAS Tournament=

A Division=

Championship=

Falls City Sacred Heart 38, Johnson-Brock 26

Third Place=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Parkview Christian 41

Consolation=

Sterling 39, Freeman 33

B Division=

Championship=

Meridian 41, Lewiston 25

Third Place=

Palmyra 35, Exeter/Milligan 26

Consolation=

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 48, Tri County 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

