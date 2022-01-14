GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 56, Charlottesville 45

Briar Woods 61, Independence 21

Broadway 59, John Handley 19

Carroll County 77, Alleghany 49

Catholic High School of Va Beach 72, Kellam 42

Cave Spring 59, Hidden Valley 25

Clarke County 62, Mountain View 47

Deep Run 39, Douglas Freeman 38

Eastside 63, Castlewood 28

First Colonial 70, Salem-Va. Beach 63

Floyd County 55, Glenvar 47, OT

Fort Defiance 82, Waynesboro 32

GW-Danville 61, Bassett 29

Harrisonburg 50, Turner Ashby 43

Hayfield 79, Edison 60

Hermitage 59, J.R. Tucker 27

Highland Springs 51, Henrico 45

Honaker 66, Council 5

King's Fork High School 62, Lakeland 39

Lebanon 42, Northwood 19

Louisa 61, Goochland 22

Magna Vista 69, Halifax County 48

Manor High School 67, Churchland 50

Marion 61, Tazewell 10

Martinsville 53, Tunstall 22

Mount Vernon 57, Annandale 24

Nansemond-Suffolk 49, Norfolk Academy 23

Norview 64, Maury 2

Oscar Smith 50, Indian River 30

Pulaski County 70, Salem 50

Roanoke Valley Christian 48, Faith Christian-Roanoke 30

St. Andrew's, Md. 37, Episcopal 31

St. Annes-Belfield 69, Collegiate-Richmond 22

Staunton River 55, Lord Botetourt 46

Strasburg 50, Woodstock Central 36

Thomas Walker 42, Rye Cove 38

Twin Valley 66, Hurley 13

Western Albemarle 51, Monticello 40

William Fleming 49, William Byrd 42

William Monroe 54, Manassas Park 30

Wilson Memorial 68, Riverheads 54

Windsor 53, Surry County 35

Woodgrove 58, Potomac Falls 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

