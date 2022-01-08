GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ADM, Adel 50, Winterset 44
AGWSR, Ackley 55, South Hardin 24
Algona 60, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 24
Alta-Aurelia 41, Southeast Valley 36
Ankeny 47, Mason City 42
Ankeny Centennial 71, Ames 10
Atlantic 57, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 24
Audubon 58, IKM-Manning 40
Baxter 79, Dunkerton 34
Bellevue 77, Northeast, Goose Lake 42
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 55, Cedar Valley Christian School 17
Benton Community 46, Marion 39
Bishop Garrigan 53, West Hancock, Britt 52
Burlington Notre Dame 67, WACO, Wayland 30
Camanche 60, Anamosa 36
Carlisle 48, Carroll 33
Cedar Rapids Xavier 59, Iowa City Liberty High School 47
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 59, Dubuque, Senior 52, OT
Cedar Rapids, Washington 71, Wahlert, Dubuque 54
Center Point-Urbana 51, Williamsburg 39
Centerville 54, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 44
Central Clinton, DeWitt 72, Clinton 35
Central Elkader 59, Postville 19
Central Lee, Donnellson 58, Eldon Cardinal 28
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 58, Rock Valley 43
Chariton 63, Davis County, Bloomfield 35
Clear Creek-Amana 54, South Tama County, Tama 5
Clear Lake 63, Webster City 24
Coon Rapids-Bayard 49, Glidden-Ralston 37
Cornerstone Christian, Neb. 38, Whiting 31
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 36, Nebraska City, Neb. 35, OT
Crestwood, Cresco 40, New Hampton 37
Dallas Center-Grimes 54, Pella 25
Danville 62, Van Buren, Keosauqua 52
Davenport, Central 47, Assumption, Davenport 30
Davenport, North 70, Davenport, West 17
Denison-Schleswig 55, Creston 54
Denver 62, Hudson 24
Des Moines Christian 45, Earlham 39
Des Moines, Lincoln 64, Des Moines, East 29
Diagonal 39, Ankeny Christian Academy 36
Dike-New Hartford 45, Aplington-Parkersburg 33
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 37, Waukee 30
Dubuque, Hempstead 53, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 35
Durant-Bennett 54, North Cedar, Stanwood 31
East Buchanan, Winthrop 67, Central City 49
East Mills 47, Sidney 45
Edgewood-Colesburg 41, Alburnett 31
Emmetsburg 44, East Sac County 40
Essex 51, Griswold 35
Forest City 53, Lake Mills 40
Gilbert 75, Boone 43
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 53, East Marshall, LeGrand 41
Glenwood 67, Shenandoah 52
Grand View Christian 55, Perry 32
Grinnell 67, Norwalk 46
Grundy Center 59, BCLUW, Conrad 31
H-L-V, Victor 36, Keota 32
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 62, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 44
Harlan 59, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 56
Harris-Lake Park 40, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 36
Hinton 62, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 32
Holy Trinity 70, New London 23
Humboldt 58, Iowa Falls-Alden 35
Indianola 64, Oskaloosa 27
Iowa City High 76, Cedar Falls 46
Iowa Valley, Marengo 44, Lynnville-Sully 38
Jesup 75, Oelwein 35
Johnston 59, Valley, West Des Moines 36
Keokuk 62, Burlington 18
Kingsley-Pierson 54, MVAOCOU 42
Knoxville 42, Albia 27
Lamoni 58, Seymour 15
Lewis Central 46, Clarinda 26
Linn-Mar, Marion 70, Epworth, Western Dubuque 45
Louisa-Muscatine 58, Wapello 25
MFL-Mar-Mac 56, North Fayette Valley 37
Manson Northwest Webster 38, Ruthven-Ayrshire 28
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 79, Starmont 18
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 75, South O'Brien, Paullina 32
Martensdale-St. Marys 59, Central Decatur, Leon 39
Mediapolis 67, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 23
Montezuma 49, English Valleys, North English 27
Monticello 34, Cascade,Western Dubuque 30
Moulton-Udell 52, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 42
Mount Ayr 36, Bedford 26
Murray 48, Moravia 15
Newell-Fonda 78, PAC-LM 51
Newton 30, Pella Christian 24
Nodaway Valley 51, Lenox 39
North Butler, Greene 48, Rockford 43
North Linn, Troy Mills 63, Springville 51
North Mahaska, New Sharon 63, Belle Plaine 30
North Polk, Alleman 61, Bondurant Farrar 55
North Scott, Eldridge 57, Muscatine 21
North Tama, Traer 45, Janesville 43
North Union 50, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 32
OA-BCIG 51, Lawton-Bronson 27
Osage 45, Northwood-Kensett 28
Panorama, Panora 75, Ogden 4
Pleasant Valley 59, Bettendorf 26
Pleasantville 43, Interstate 35,Truro 39
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 58, Waterloo, East 19
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 65, Midland, Wyoming 60, OT
Regina, Iowa City 37, West Liberty 25
Saint Ansgar 49, Newman Catholic, Mason City 38
Saydel 41, Greene County 31
Sheldon 60, Okoboji, Milford 53
Sigourney 45, Colfax-Mingo 40
Sioux Center 50, MOC-Floyd Valley 38
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 68, West Bend-Mallard 40
Solon 46, Beckman, Dyersville 36
South Hamilton, Jewell 55, PCM, Monroe 29
South Winneshiek, Calmar 18, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 17
Southeast Polk 69, Urbandale 29
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 36, East Union, Afton 33
St. Mary's, Storm Lake 42, South Central Calhoun 37
Sumner-Fredericksburg 75, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 25
Treynor 40, Underwood 33
Tri-County, Thornburg 39, B-G-M 35
Unity Christian 69, St. Mary's, Remsen 48
Vinton-Shellsburg 65, Independence 29
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 55, Union Community, LaPorte City 25
Waterloo Christian School 43, Collins-Maxwell 40
Waterloo, West 67, Iowa City West 42
Waukee Northwest 56, Fort Dodge 53
Waverly-Shell Rock 50, Decorah 34
West Branch 54, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 47
West Central, Maynard 56, Kee, Lansing 39
West Delaware, Manchester 51, Maquoketa 48
West Fork, Sheffield 48, Nashua-Plainfield 35
West Lyon, Inwood 48, George-Little Rock 20
West Marshall, State Center 52, Roland-Story, Story City 40
Western Christian 45, Storm Lake 44
Westwood, Sloan 50, Ridge View 46
Wilton 62, Tipton 36
Winfield-Mount Union 60, Hillcrest Academy 15
Woodbine 85, West Harrison, Mondamin 22
Woodward-Granger 43, West Central Valley, Stuart 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Pekin vs. Lone Tree, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/